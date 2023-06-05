Video: Watch Excerpt from TULOY ANG PALABAS, Virgin Labfest 2023

The 18th edition of Virgin Labfest runs from June 7 to 25, 2023, at the Tanghalang Ignacio Gimenez.

Manila, Philippines--Shamaine Buencamino and Rissey Reyes-Robinson star in Layeta Bucoy’s “Tuloy ang Palabas,” an entry to the 18th edition of Virgin Labfest, Set B, presented by the Cultural Center of the Philippines, The Writer’s Bloc, and Tanghalang Pilipino.

A festival of 12 new one-act plays from veteran and “virgin” playwrights, Virgin Labfest runs from June 7 to 25, 2023, at the Tanghalang Ignacio Gimenez (CCP’s black box theatre).

In “Tuloy ang Palabas,” directed by Tuxqs Rutaquio, Buencamino plays a local stage actress Solita who is desperate for a comeback after the governor-general favored the more entertaining, less-traditional performers from another town. However, on the day of Solita’s return to the public plaza’s stage, her niece Adeling, played by Reyes-Robinson, has a different idea: to stage another show, which the townspeople have not seen yet.

Rutaquio and Julio Garcia lead the production design department; TJ Ramos, sound design; Loren Rivera, lighting design; Kate Loreno, stage management, and Carlo Vergara, poster design.

Other plays holding their world premiere at the 18th Virgin Labfest are “O” by Raymund Barcelon, directed by Missy Maramara; “10 to Midnight” by Juliene Mendoza, directed by Sarah Facuri; “Regine: The Fairy Gaymother” by Chuck Smith, directed by Mark Daniel Dalacat; “Ang Awit ng Dalagang Marmol” by Andrew Estacio, directed by Nazer Salcedo; “Dominador Gonzales: National Artist” by Dingdong Novenario, directed by George de Jesus; “Room 209” by Zheg Arban, directed by Delphine Buencamino; “Mga Halimaw Rin Kami” by Jules Pamisa, directed by Tat Soriano; “Hukay” by Ophalain Serrano, directed by Melvin Lee; “Hawaii, Here We Come” by Shenn Apillado, directed by Mark Mirando; “Ang Tuyom” by M. Manalastas, directed by Gio Potes, and “O’Donnell” by Jerry O’Hara, directed by Issa Manalo Lopez.

Three past entries and new staged readings will be staged, such as “Punks Not Dead” by Andrew Bonifacio Clete, directed by Roobak Valle; “Fermata” by Dustin Celestino, directed by Antonette Go-Yadao; “’Nay, May Dala Akong Pancit” by Juan Ekis, directed by Karl Alexis Jingco; “My Lover’s Presscon” by Ross Manicad, directed by Katreen Dela Cruz, “Kamay ng Orasan” by Marc Noesis Marquez, directed by Eljay Castro Deldoc, and “Sino ang Pumatay kay Mr. Masangkay” by U Eliserio, directed by Rolando T. Inocencio, and “TBT: Takbo, Batang Tondo” by Mikaella Yoj B. Sanchez, directed by Chic San Agustin-de Guzman.

There will also be panel discussions with leading playwrights, writing mentorship sessions, lectures, and workshops spread throughout two weeks.

Tess Jamias and Marco Viana are the festival directors.

BWW Video: Oliver Oliveros





