Last Chance to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Philippines Awards; HAPHOW THE MUSICAL Leads Best Musical!

This is the final chance to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Philippines Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! The deadline to vote is December 31, 2025 at midnight.
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Philippines Standings
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Lea Salonga
- STAGE, SCREEN & EVERYTHING IN BETWEEN
- The Theatre at Solaire
72%
Keala Settle
- THIS IS ME: AN EVENING WITH KEALA SETTLE
- Theatre Group Asia
24%
Shiela Valderrama
- PART OF MY WORLD
- Tanghalang Ignacio Jimenez (CCP)
5%Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
PJ REBULLIDA
- LIWANAG SA DILIM
- 9 Works Theatrical
48%
Gerald Magallanes
- BONIFACIO ANG SUPREMO ISANG MUSIKAL
- Philstagers Foundation
35%
Vincent Paul Diez Gaton
- SCHOOL OF ROCK
- 2TinCans Philippines Inc.
4%
Gio Gahol
- WALANG ARAY
- Philippine Educational Theatre Association
3%
JM Cabling
- SIDE SHOW
- Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater
2%
Carrie-Anne Ingrouille
- DEAR EVAN HANSEN
- GMG Productions, ATG Productions
2%
Arnold Trinidad
- THE BODYGUARD
- Proscenium Theater
2%
Stephen Viñas
- DELIA D
- Newport World Resorts and Full House Theater Company
1%
Carrie-Anne Ingrouille
- SIX THE MUSICAL
- The Theatre at Solaire
1%
Dan Wesley
- PILATO
- The Corner Studio
1%
Paul Alexander Morales
- THE FOXTROT
- Mirror Studio Theatre
1%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Salve Arbo
- HAPHOW THE MUSICAL
- Solaire
39%
Mio Infante
- LIWANAG SA DILIM MUSICAL
- RCBC Auditorium
28%
Emy Tañada
- BONIFACIO: ANG SUPREMO ISANG MUSIKAL
- Philstagers Theatre Foundation
21%
Raven Ong
- INTO THE WOODS
- Samsung Performing Arts Theater
3%
Vince Lopez
- SCHOOL OF ROCK
- 2TinCans Philippines Inc.
2%
Bonsai Cielo
- WALANG ARAY
- Philippine Educational Theatre Association
2%
Hershee Tantiado, Phillip Domingo
- ALICE IN WONDERLAND
- Repertory Philippines
1%
Allan Nazareno
- THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT TIME
- UP Cebu Performing Arts Hall
1%
Mio Infante
- THE BODYGUARD
- Proscenium Theater
1%
Gabriella Slade
- SIX THE MUSICAL
- The Theatre at Solaire
1%
Carlos Siongco
- SIDE SHOW
- Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater
1%Best Dance Production COMPANY WAYNE MCGREGOR
- Samsung Performing Arts Theater
100%Best Direction Of A Musical
Robbie Guevara
- LIWANAG SA DILIM MUSICAL
- RCBC Auditorium
46%
Atty. Vincent Tañada
- BONIFACIO ANG SUPREMO: ISANG MUSIKAL
- Philstagers Foundation
35%
Chari Arespacochaga
- INTO THE WOODS
- Samsung Performing Arts Theater
4%
Sarah Mae Enclona Henderson
- SCHOOL OF ROCK
- 2TinCans Philippines Inc.
4%
Mikko Angeles
- BAR BOYS THE MUSICAL
- Barefoot Theater
3%
Ian Segarra
- WALANG ARAY
- Philippine Educational Theatre Association
2%
Adam Penford
- DEAR EVAN HANSEN
- GMG Productions, ATG Productions
2%
Miren Sofia Jordana
- IN THE HEIGHTS CEBU 2024
- Golden Sun Performing Arts Center
1%
Eldrin Veloso
- PILATO
- The Corner Studio
1%
Mae An Espinosa
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Ateneo Blue Rep
1%
Toff De Venecia
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater
1%Best Direction Of A Play
JP Lopez
- GOODNIGHT LOVE
- PSF
61%
Charlene Virlouvet
- LOVE, LOSS AND WHAT I WORE
- 2TinCans Philippines, Inc.
7%
Bobby Garcia
- REQUEST SA RADYO
- Samsung Performing Arts Theater
6%
Alex Baylon
- HELE - KLASIKS
- Act Avenue
4%
Sarah Facuri
- ANNIVERSARY
- CCP Gimenez Black Box
4%
Alexander Paul Morales
- THE FOXTROT
- Theatre Titas
3%
Jenny Jamora
- BAWAT BONGGANG BAGAY
- Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater
3%
Paul Jake Paule
- HUWAG MO KAMING HAWAKAN
- Artist Playground
2%
Rem Delos Reyes
- PATAYIN SA BARBERSHOP SI BARBARA
- Act Avenue
2%
Clariza Mae Sevilla and Allan Nazareno
- THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT TIME
- UP Cebu Performing Arts Hall
2%
Juhan Concepcion
- PANGARAP KONG MAGING SERIAL KELLER
- Act Avenue
2%
Maribel Legarda
- LET'S DO LUNCH
- Mirror Studio Theatre
2%
Johnnie Moran
- PRESIDENT SUITE #2
- CCP Gimenez Black Box
1%
Paul Alexander Morales
- THE FOXTROT
- Mirror Studio Theatre
1%Best Ensemble HAPHOW THE MUSICAL
- CityDanse Academy
37%LIWANAG DA DILIM
- 9 Works Theatrical
30%BONIFACIO: ANG SUPREMO ISANG MUSIKAL
- Philstagers Theatre Foundation
21%INTO THE WOODS
- Theatre Group Asia
3%SCHOOL OF ROCK
- 2TinCans Philippines Inc.
2%VIRGIN LABFEST XX HINOG SET A - “POLAR COORDINATES”
- Cultural Center of the Philippines
1%WALANG ARAY
- Philippine Educational Theatre Association
1%KWENTUHOG: JAM
- Act Avenue
1%DEAR EVAN HANSEN
- GMG Productions, ATG Productions
1%COME FROM AWAY
- GMG Productions
1%PILATO
- The Corner Studio
1%DELIA D
- Full House
1%LOVE, LOSS AND WHAT I WORE
- 2TinCans Philippines, Inc.
1%SIDE SHOW
- Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater
1%LET'S DO LUNCH
- Mirror Studio Theatre
0%THE BODYGUARD
- Proscenium Theater
0%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
John Paul Santos
- BONIFACIO ANG SUPREMO ISANG MUSIKAL
- Philstagers Theatre Foundation
41%
Joey Nombre
- HAPHOW THE MUSICAL
- Solaire
35%
Arjay Catapang
- KWENTUHOG: JAM
- Act Avenue
4%
Clark Jolbot
- SCHOOL OF ROCK
- 2TinCans Philippines Inc.
3%
Louie Carl Basalo
- LOVE, LOSS AND WHAT I WORE
- 2TinCans Philippines Inc.
3%
Elizabeth Mak
- REQUEST SA RADYO
- Samsung Performing Arts Theater
3%
Gabo Tolentino
- SIDE SHOW
- Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater
2%
Tim Deiling
- SIX THE MUSICAL
- The Theatre at Solaire
2%
John Francis Casing
- IN THE HEIGHTS CEBU 2024
- Golden Sun Performing Arts Center
2%
Matt Daw
- DEAR EVAN HANSEN
- GMG Productions, ATG Productions
2%
Gabo Tolentino
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater
1%
Irene Romero
- LET'S DO LUNCH
- Mirror Studio Theatre
1%
Shakira Villa-Symes
- THE BODYGUARD
- 9 Works Theatrical
1%
Irene Romero
- THE FOXTROT
- Mirror Studio Theatre
1%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
MJ ASPACIO
- HAPHOW THE MUSICAL
- Solaire
43%
Gerard Salonga
- INTO THE WOODS
- Samsung Performing Arts Theater
26%
Pipo Cifra
- BONIFACIO: ANG SUPREMO ISANG MUSIKAL
- Philstagers Theatre Foundation
24%
Daniel Bartolome
- THE BODYGUARD
- 9 Works Theatrical
2%
Ejay Yatco
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater
2%
Michael Bradley
- DEAR EVAN HANSEN
- GMG Productions, ATG Productions
1%
Pauline Arejola
- PILATO
- The Corner Studio
1%Best Musical HAPHOW THE MUSICAL
- CityDanse Academy
36%LIWANAG SA DILIM
- 9 Works Theatrical
31%BONIFACIO ANG SUPREMO ISANG MUSIKAL
- Philstagers Foundation
21%INTO THE WOODS
- Samsung Theater
3%SCHOOL OF ROCK
- 2TinCans Philippines, Inc.
2%BAR BOYS
- Barefoot Theater
2%WALANG ARAY
- Philippine Educational Theatre Association
1%DEAR EVAN HANSEN
- GMG Productions, ATG Productions
1%PILATO
- The Corner Studio
1%SIDE SHOW
- Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater
0%DELIA D
- Full House
0%NEXT TO NORMAL
- Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater
0%SIX THE MUSICAL
- The Theatre at Solaire
0%COME FROM AWAY
- GMG
0%THE BODYGUARD
- Proscenium Theater
0%Best New Play Or Musical HAPHOW THE MUSICAL
- CItyDanse Academy
40%LIWANAG SA DILIM
- 9 Works Theatrical
31%BONIFACIO “ANG SUPREMO” ISANG MUSIKAL
- Philstagers theater foundation
23%VIRGIN LABFEST XX HINOG SET A - “POLAR COORDINATES”
- Cultural Center of the Philippines
3%KWENTUHOG: JAM
- Act AVenue
1%PILATO
- The Corner Studio
1%LET'S DO LUNCH
- Mirror Studio Theatre
1%THE FOXTROT
- Mirror Studio Theatre
1%Best Performer In A Musical
Alexa Ilacad
- LIWANAG SA DILIM
- 9 Works Theatrical
52%
Yvonne Ensomo
- BONIFACIO “ANG SUPREMO” ISANG MUSIKAL
- Philstagers theater foundation
26%
Lea Salonga
- INTO THE WOODS
- Samsung Performing Arts Theater
5%
Abbey Romero
- BONIFACIO ANG SUPREMO
- Philippine Stagers Foundation
3%
Zyra Dee
- SCHOOL OF ROCK
- 2TinCans Philippines Inc.
2%
Grant Bacaltos
- SCHOOL OF ROCK
- 2TinCans Philippines Inc.
1%
Lance Reblando
- WALANG ARAY
- PETA Theater
1%
Teetin Villanueva
- INTO THE WOODS
- Samsung Theater
1%
Vince Tañada
- BONIFACIO, ANG SUPREMO: ISANG MUSIKAL
- PhilStagers Theatre Foundation
1%
Chin Ortega
- BONIFACIO:ANG SUPREMO, ISANG MUSIKAL
- Philstagers Theater Foundation
1%
Jerome Ferguson
- PILATO
- The Corner Studio
1%
Fidel Redado
- BONIFACIO:ANG SUPREMO,ISANG MUSIKAL
- Philstagers Theater Foundation
1%
Mikkie Volante
- INTO THE WOODS
- Samsung Performing Arts Theater
1%
Gerald Santos
- HAPHOW THE MUSICAL
- CityDanse Academy
1%
Joaquin Codilla
- IN THE HEIGHTS CEBU 2024
- Golden Sun Performing Arts Center
1%
Ellis Kirk
- DEAR EVAN HANSEN
- GMG Productions, ATG Productions
1%
Gio Gahol
- WALANG ARAY
- Philippine Educational Theatre Association
1%
Marynor Madamesila
- WALANG ARAY
- Philippine Educational Theatre Association
0%
Marvin Ong
- SIDE SHOW
- Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater
0%
Sheena Belarmino
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater
0%
JOHN REY RIVAS
- BONIFACIO ANG SUPREMO
- PHILSTAGERS FOUNDATION INC.
0%
Josh Dela Cruz
- INTO THE WOODS
- Samsung Performing Arts Theater
0%
Rae Basiga
- IN THE HEIGHTS CEBU 2024
- Golden Sun Performing Arts Center
0%
Shiela Valderrama
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- The Sandbox Collective
0%
Christine Allado
- THE BODYGUARD
- 9 Works Theatrical
0%Best Performer In A Play
OJ Arci
- GOODNIGHT LOVE
- PSF
38%
Jack Gaza
- VIRGIN LABFEST XX HINOG SET A - “POLAR COORDINATES”
- Cultural Center of the Philippines
35%
Dolly De Leon
- REQUEST SA RADYO
- Samsung Performing Arts Theater
6%
Sarah Mae Enclona-Henderson
- LOVE, LOSS AND WHAT I WORE
- 2TinCans Philippines, Inc.
3%
Arrol Dacayo
- FLORANTE AT LAURA
- Artist Playground
3%
Cedrick Lopez
- KWENTUHOG: JAM
- Act Avenue
2%
Jon Santos
- BAWAT BONGGANG BAGAY
- Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater
2%
JC Santos
- THE FOXTROT
- Theatre Titas
1%
Kyle Casil
- THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT TIME
- UP Performing Arts Hall
1%
Jackie Lou Blanco
- THE FOXTROT
- Mirror Studio Theatre
1%
Regal Oliva
- LOVE, LOSS AND WHAT I WORE
- 2TinCans Philippines, Inc.
1%
Kirsten Chen Maniquiz
- PANGARAP KONG MAGING SERIAL KELLER
- Act Avenue
1%
Paul Jake Paule
- FLORANTE AT LAURA
- Artist Playground
1%
Yalena Achacoso
- THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT TIME
- UP Performing Arts Hall
1%
Vanessa Fe
- LOVE, LOSS AND WHAT I WORE
- 2TinCans Philippines, Inc.
1%
Michael Hilao
- VIRGIN LABFEST XX HINOG SET A - “POLAR COORDINATES”
- Cultural Center of the Philippines
1%
Issa Litton
- LET'S DO LUNCH
- Mirror Studio Theatre
1%
Koi Alcantara
- PANGARAP KONG MAGING SERIAL KELLER
- Act Avenue
1%
Mark Jun Halipot
- KLASIKS
- Act Avenue
0%
Naths Everett
- LET'S DO LUNCH
- Mirror Studio Theatre
0%Best Play GOODNIGHT LOVE
- PSF
61%LOVE, LOSS AND WHAT I WORE
- 2TinCans Philippines, Inc.
8%REQUEST SA RADYO
- Samsung Performing Arts Theater
7%VIRGIN LABFEST XX HINOG SET A - “POLAR COORDINATES”
- Cultural Center of the Philippines
7%KWENTUHOG: JAM
- Act Avenue
6%THE FOXTROT
- Theatre Titas
3%LET'S DO LUNCH
- Mirror Studio Theatre
3%PATAYIN SA BARBERSHOP SI BARBARA
- Act Avenue
3%PANGARAP KONG MAGING SERIAL KELLER
- Act Avenue
3%Best Production of an Opera TOSCA
- Lyric Opera of the Philippines
100%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Kris Manubay
- BONIFACIO: ANG SUPREMO ISANG MUSIKAL
- Philstagers Theatre Foundation
63%
Ohm David
- INTO THE WOODS
- Samsung Performing Arts Theater
8%
Shifrah Bouchikhi-Enclona
- SCHOOL OF ROCK
- 2TinCans Philippines Inc.
7%
Clint Ramos
- REQUEST SA RADYO
- Samsung Performing Arts Theater
6%
Carlos Siongco
- LET'S DO LUNCH
- Mirror Studio Theatre
4%
Sushmita Figues
- IN THE HEIGHTS CEBU 2024
- Golden Sun Performing Arts Center
3%
Morgan Large
- DEAR EVAN HANSEN
- GMG Productions, ATG Productions
3%
Mark Dalacat
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater
2%
Mark Dalacat
- SIDE SHOW
- Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater
2%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Zenaiah Lizardo
- BONIFACIO ANG SUPREMO ISANG MUSICAL
- Philstagers Theater Foundation
69%
Megumi Katayama
- INTO THE WOODS
- Samsung Performing Arts Theater
13%
Aji Manalo
- THE BODYGUARD
- 9 Works Theatrical
6%
Tom Marshall
- DEAR EVAN HANSEN
- GMG Productions, ATG Productions
6%
Angel Dayao
- LET'S DO LUNCH
- Mirror Studio Theatre
3%
Angel Dayao
- THE FOXTROT
- Mirror Studio Theatre
3%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Sophia Aspacio
- HAPHOW THE MUSICAL
- Solaire
38%
NEOMI GONZALES
- LIWANAG SA DILIM
- 9 Works Theatrical
25%
Bea Martin
- BONIFACIO ANG SUPREMO ISANG MUSIKAL
- Philstagers Foundation
22%
Eugene Domingo
- INTO THE WOODS
- Samsung Performing Arts Theater
3%
Arielle Jacobs
- INTO THE WOODS
- Theatre Group Asia
2%
Derrick Gozos
- LIWANAG SA DILIM MUSICAL
- RCBC Auditorium
1%
Kakki Teodoro
- INTO THE WOODS
- Samsung Theater
1%
Patricia Grace Crago
- SCHOOL OF ROCK
- 2TinCans Philippines Inc.
1%
Arrol Dacayo
- KALYE A
- Trick Creatives Production
1%
Rody Vera
- INTO THE WOODS
- Samsung Performing Arts Theater
1%
Vince Lopez
- SCHOOL OF ROCK
- 2TinCans Philippines Inc.
1%
Christy Lagapa
- PILATO
- The Corner Studio
1%
Vyen Villanueva
- THE BODYGUARD
- Proscenium Theater
1%
Fia Mikaele Cagulada
- SCHOOL OF ROCK
- 2TinCans Philippines Inc.
1%
Ghylliane Dave Caballes
- SCHOOL OF ROCK
- 2TinCans Philippines, Inc.
1%
Noel Rayos
- PILATO
- The Corner Studio
1%
Rebecca McKinnis
- DEAR EVAN HANSEN
- GMG Productions, ATG Productions
0%
Sarah Facuri
- INTO THE WOODS
- Samsung Theater
0%
Pamela Imperial
- SIDE SHOW
- Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater
0%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Gerald Magallanes
- GOODNIGHT LOVE
- PSF
68%
Ash Nicanor
- LET'S DO LUNCH
- Theatre Titas
9%
Shifrah Bouchikhi-Enclona
- LOVE, LOSS AND WHAT I WORE
- 2TinCans Philippines, Inc.
6%
Catrina Suarez
- THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT TIME
- UP Cebu Performing Arts Hall
6%
Liana San Diego
- LOVE, LOSS AND WHAT I WORE
- 2TinCans Philippines, Inc.
3%
Shanice Kae Suarez
- LOVE, LOSS AND WHAT I WORE
- 2TinCans Philippines, Inc.
3%
Choi Castellano
- THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT TIME
- UP Cebu Performing Arts Hall
3%
Regina Binueza
- LOVE, LOSS AND WHAT I WORE
- 2TinCans Philippines, Inc.
3%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production HAPHOW THE MUSICAL
- Solaire
53%ALICE IN WONDERLAND
- Repertory Philippines
47%Favorite Local Theatre
9 Works Theatrical
47%
Philstagers theater foundation
33%
Philippine Educational Theatre Association
5%
Theatre Group Asia
5%
Act Avenue
3%
The Sandbox Collective
2%
Artist Playground
2%
GMG Productions
2%
IdeaFirst Live!
1%