Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL Transcends the Typical Holiday Musical

Manila, Philippines--Rockwell’s Proscenium Theater has officially made its mark on the local arts scene with a bold statement of ambition. Kicking off its inaugural season with not one, but two major musicals, the venue quickly establishes itself as a cultural landmark for Filipino theater. Following the successful premiere of "The Bodyguard: The Musical," the theater now welcomes the holiday season with a charming production of "A Christmas Carol," marking its second collaboration with 9 Works Theatrical.

This adaptation blends Alan Menken’s unforgettable score with Lynn Ahrens’ incisive lyrics and the book by Ahrens and Mike Ockrent. The result is a production that honors Charles Dickens’ timeless tale while delivering a fresh, immersive theatrical experience. From the very first swell of Menken’s music, audiences are transported to Victorian London, carried along by a seamless fusion of story, spectacle, and seasonal warmth.

The performances are nothing short of remarkable. Arnel Carrion commands the stage as Ebenezer Scrooge, capturing both the character’s curmudgeonly cynicism and his transformative journey toward redemption. Tiny Tim, portrayed by Enzo Dognidon and Jethro Ting, radiates tender innocence, eliciting heartfelt responses from the audience. The spectral trio is equally captivating: Franco Laurel as the Ghost of Christmas Past, Lorenz Martinez as the Ghost of Christmas Present, and Carmelle Ros as the Ghost of Christmas Yet To Be offer distinct, memorable interpretations that illuminate Scrooge’s journey with elegance and nuance, while Boo Gabunada’s Jacob Marley looms with chilling solemnity.

The production truly shines through its ensemble work. From CJ Navato as Young Ebenezer to Nicole Omillo as Emily, each performer contributes to a tapestry of moments that are both intimate and exuberant. John Joven Uy’s Bob Cratchit and Anna Santamaria’s Mrs. Cratchit serve as touching emotional anchors, while Jasper John Jimenez and Meliza Reyes as the Fezziwigs, along with Neo Rivera as Fred, bring levity and charm. Every supporting and child actor—from Sofia Aguilar and Atalie Castillo as Martha Cratchit to Drake Manlapaz and Liam Nery as Fred’s son—adds depth and texture to the production, showcasing remarkable cohesion across a sprawling cast.

Arnel Carrion plays Ebenezer Scrooge.

The production’s brilliance extends beyond its performers, shaped by a stellar team of artists and designers. Under the deft direction of Robbie Guevara, every moment of narrative, emotion, and spectacle is orchestrated with care. His mastery of blocking, emphasis, and character motivation transforms a familiar story into a fully immersive theatrical experience, making each scene feel intentional, dynamic, and alive, proving that the director’s hand is as essential as the performers’ talent in creating theatrical magic.

From the opening ensemble number, Guevara establishes a physical vocabulary that balances clarity with visual poetry. Every actor occupies the stage with purpose: the bustling streets of Victorian London never feel chaotic, yet they pulse with life, each movement contributing to the story’s rhythm. His blocking ensures that every gaze, gesture, and placement serves the narrative—audiences always know whose story is at the forefront, even amid large crowd scenes. Guevara's actors inhabit their characters completely: Tiny Tim is never just “cute,” Scrooge is never merely “grumpy,” and the ghosts are never simply “otherworldly.”

Raul Montesa’s work as assistant director is both precise and perceptive. He ensures the production runs seamlessly, supporting the director’s vision while maintaining clarity in every scene. Montesa’s meticulous attention to detail—whether in pacing, transitions, or actor coordination—helps the show flow effortlessly, allowing each moment to land with maximum impact. His collaborative approach and organizational skill make him an indispensable force behind the production’s smooth execution.

A Visual and Auditory Feast

Mio Infante, as scenographer, brings beauty and history to life through evocative projections and illuminations, transforming Christmas postcards, paintings, and sculptures into immersive visual storytelling. Joee Mejias, video and projection designer, complements this vision with striking digital imagery that heightens the atmosphere and deepens audience engagement. Gabo Tolentino’s lighting design ties it all together, sculpting the stage with mood and focus to create a visually stunning and cohesive world.

Daniel Bartolome’s musical direction is both vibrant and precise. He brings each number to life with energy and nuance, supporting the storytelling while showcasing the performers’ strengths. His keen musicality and meticulous attention to detail ensure the score resonates emotionally, elevating the production’s overall impact.

PJ Rebullida, as choreographer, infuses the production with energy and storytelling through movement, crafting dynamic numbers that enhance the narrative. Yek Barlongay, as tap choreographer, delivers authentic, lived-in tap moments that avoid staged mimicry, adding rhythm, character, and joy to the show.

The period's authenticity is bolstered by Elliza Aurelio’s hair and makeup design, while Sheik Completado and Aji Manalo ensure the complex technical tapestry of Rockwell's Proscenium Theater remains seamless.

The company

Aurelio, as hair and makeup designer, brings each character to life with precision and creativity. Her designs enhance personalities, maintain period accuracy, and support the storytelling, helping actors fully inhabit their roles while contributing to the production’s overall visual richness and authenticity.

Completado, as technical director, ensures that every technical element runs unified. His expertise in coordinating lighting, sound, set, and projections allows the production to operate smoothly, supporting the creative vision and delivering a polished, professional, and immersive theatrical experience.

Manalo, as sound engineer and designer, creates a rich and immersive auditory landscape. Her precise mixing, thoughtful effects, and meticulous attention to detail ensure that every line, note, and cue resonates clearly, enhancing the storytelling and fully supporting the production’s emotional impact.

In its entirety, "A Christmas Carol" transcends the typical holiday musical. With a remarkable cast, lush production values, and a timeless story told with heart and sophistication, this production is a must-see for theatergoers, families, and anyone seeking the magic of the season realized through masterful performance. Running until December 21, it promises an unforgettable theatrical experience.

Photos: 9 Works Theatrical

