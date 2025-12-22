Final Weeks to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Philippines Awards; 9 Works Theatrical Leads Favorite Theatre!

Get all the top news & discounts for Philippines & beyond.
We're in the final weeks to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Philippines Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Philippines Standings
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Lea Salonga
- STAGE, SCREEN & EVERYTHING IN BETWEEN
- The Theatre at Solaire
87%
Keala Settle
- THIS IS ME: AN EVENING WITH KEALA SETTLE
- Theatre Group Asia
8%
Shiela Valderrama
- PART OF MY WORLD
- Tanghalang Ignacio Jimenez (CCP)
6%Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
PJ REBULLIDA
- LIWANAG SA DILIM
- 9 Works Theatrical
45%
Gerald Magallanes
- BONIFACIO ANG SUPREMO ISANG MUSIKAL
- Philstagers Foundation
31%
Vincent Paul Diez Gaton
- SCHOOL OF ROCK
- 2TinCans Philippines Inc.
6%
Gio Gahol
- WALANG ARAY
- Philippine Educational Theatre Association
4%
Carrie-Anne Ingrouille
- DEAR EVAN HANSEN
- GMG Productions, ATG Productions
3%
JM Cabling
- SIDE SHOW
- Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater
2%
Arnold Trinidad
- THE BODYGUARD
- Proscenium Theater
2%
Stephen Viñas
- DELIA D
- Newport World Resorts and Full House Theater Company
2%
Carrie-Anne Ingrouille
- SIX THE MUSICAL
- The Theatre at Solaire
2%
Dan Wesley
- PILATO
- The Corner Studio
2%
Paul Alexander Morales
- THE FOXTROT
- Mirror Studio Theatre
1%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Salve Arbo
- HAPHOW THE MUSICAL
- Solaire
41%
Mio Infante
- LIWANAG SA DILIM MUSICAL
- RCBC Auditorium
26%
Emy Tañada
- BONIFACIO: ANG SUPREMO ISANG MUSIKAL
- Philstagers Theatre Foundation
18%
Raven Ong
- INTO THE WOODS
- Samsung Performing Arts Theater
4%
Vince Lopez
- SCHOOL OF ROCK
- 2TinCans Philippines Inc.
3%
Bonsai Cielo
- WALANG ARAY
- Philippine Educational Theatre Association
2%
Hershee Tantiado, Phillip Domingo
- ALICE IN WONDERLAND
- Repertory Philippines
1%
Allan Nazareno
- THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT TIME
- UP Cebu Performing Arts Hall
1%
Gabriella Slade
- SIX THE MUSICAL
- The Theatre at Solaire
1%
Carlos Siongco
- SIDE SHOW
- Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater
1%
Mio Infante
- THE BODYGUARD
- Proscenium Theater
1%Best Dance Production COMPANY WAYNE MCGREGOR
- Samsung Performing Arts Theater
100%Best Direction Of A Musical
Robbie Guevara
- LIWANAG SA DILIM MUSICAL
- RCBC Auditorium
44%
Atty. Vincent Tañada
- BONIFACIO ANG SUPREMO: ISANG MUSIKAL
- Philstagers Foundation
31%
Chari Arespacochaga
- INTO THE WOODS
- Samsung Performing Arts Theater
6%
Sarah Mae Enclona Henderson
- SCHOOL OF ROCK
- 2TinCans Philippines Inc.
5%
Mikko Angeles
- BAR BOYS THE MUSICAL
- Barefoot Theater
3%
Ian Segarra
- WALANG ARAY
- Philippine Educational Theatre Association
3%
Adam Penford
- DEAR EVAN HANSEN
- GMG Productions, ATG Productions
2%
Eldrin Veloso
- PILATO
- The Corner Studio
1%
Miren Sofia Jordana
- IN THE HEIGHTS CEBU 2024
- Golden Sun Performing Arts Center
1%
Mae An Espinosa
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Ateneo Blue Rep
1%
Toff De Venecia
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater
1%Best Direction Of A Play
JP Lopez
- GOODNIGHT LOVE
- PSF
52%
Charlene Virlouvet
- LOVE, LOSS AND WHAT I WORE
- 2TinCans Philippines, Inc.
9%
Bobby Garcia
- REQUEST SA RADYO
- Samsung Performing Arts Theater
8%
Sarah Facuri
- ANNIVERSARY
- CCP Gimenez Black Box
5%
Alex Baylon
- HELE - KLASIKS
- Act Avenue
5%
Alexander Paul Morales
- THE FOXTROT
- Theatre Titas
3%
Jenny Jamora
- BAWAT BONGGANG BAGAY
- Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater
3%
Rem Delos Reyes
- PATAYIN SA BARBERSHOP SI BARBARA
- Act Avenue
3%
Paul Jake Paule
- HUWAG MO KAMING HAWAKAN
- Artist Playground
3%
Juhan Concepcion
- PANGARAP KONG MAGING SERIAL KELLER
- Act Avenue
3%
Clariza Mae Sevilla and Allan Nazareno
- THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT TIME
- UP Cebu Performing Arts Hall
2%
Maribel Legarda
- LET'S DO LUNCH
- Mirror Studio Theatre
2%
Johnnie Moran
- PRESIDENT SUITE #2
- CCP Gimenez Black Box
1%
Paul Alexander Morales
- THE FOXTROT
- Mirror Studio Theatre
1%Best Ensemble HAPHOW THE MUSICAL
- CityDanse Academy
38%LIWANAG DA DILIM
- 9 Works Theatrical
28%BONIFACIO: ANG SUPREMO ISANG MUSIKAL
- Philstagers Theatre Foundation
18%INTO THE WOODS
- Theatre Group Asia
4%SCHOOL OF ROCK
- 2TinCans Philippines Inc.
2%WALANG ARAY
- Philippine Educational Theatre Association
2%KWENTUHOG: JAM
- Act Avenue
1%VIRGIN LABFEST XX HINOG SET A - “POLAR COORDINATES”
- Cultural Center of the Philippines
1%DEAR EVAN HANSEN
- GMG Productions, ATG Productions
1%COME FROM AWAY
- GMG Productions
1%PILATO
- The Corner Studio
1%DELIA D
- Full House
1%LOVE, LOSS AND WHAT I WORE
- 2TinCans Philippines, Inc.
1%SIDE SHOW
- Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater
1%LET'S DO LUNCH
- Mirror Studio Theatre
1%THE BODYGUARD
- Proscenium Theater
0%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Joey Nombre
- HAPHOW THE MUSICAL
- Solaire
43%
John Paul Santos
- BONIFACIO ANG SUPREMO ISANG MUSIKAL
- Philstagers Theatre Foundation
31%
Arjay Catapang
- KWENTUHOG: JAM
- Act Avenue
4%
Clark Jolbot
- SCHOOL OF ROCK
- 2TinCans Philippines Inc.
3%
Louie Carl Basalo
- LOVE, LOSS AND WHAT I WORE
- 2TinCans Philippines Inc.
3%
Elizabeth Mak
- REQUEST SA RADYO
- Samsung Performing Arts Theater
3%
Gabo Tolentino
- SIDE SHOW
- Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater
2%
Tim Deiling
- SIX THE MUSICAL
- The Theatre at Solaire
2%
Matt Daw
- DEAR EVAN HANSEN
- GMG Productions, ATG Productions
2%
Gabo Tolentino
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater
2%
Irene Romero
- LET'S DO LUNCH
- Mirror Studio Theatre
1%
John Francis Casing
- IN THE HEIGHTS CEBU 2024
- Golden Sun Performing Arts Center
1%
Shakira Villa-Symes
- THE BODYGUARD
- 9 Works Theatrical
1%
Irene Romero
- THE FOXTROT
- Mirror Studio Theatre
1%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
MJ ASPACIO
- HAPHOW THE MUSICAL
- Solaire
45%
Gerard Salonga
- INTO THE WOODS
- Samsung Performing Arts Theater
25%
Pipo Cifra
- BONIFACIO: ANG SUPREMO ISANG MUSIKAL
- Philstagers Theatre Foundation
21%
Ejay Yatco
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater
2%
Daniel Bartolome
- THE BODYGUARD
- 9 Works Theatrical
2%
Michael Bradley
- DEAR EVAN HANSEN
- GMG Productions, ATG Productions
2%
Pauline Arejola
- PILATO
- The Corner Studio
2%Best Musical HAPHOW THE MUSICAL
- CityDanse Academy
37%LIWANAG SA DILIM
- 9 Works Theatrical
28%BONIFACIO ANG SUPREMO ISANG MUSIKAL
- Philstagers Foundation
18%INTO THE WOODS
- Samsung Theater
4%SCHOOL OF ROCK
- 2TinCans Philippines, Inc.
3%BAR BOYS
- Barefoot Theater
3%WALANG ARAY
- Philippine Educational Theatre Association
2%DEAR EVAN HANSEN
- GMG Productions, ATG Productions
1%PILATO
- The Corner Studio
1%SIDE SHOW
- Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater
0%DELIA D
- Full House
0%NEXT TO NORMAL
- Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater
0%SIX THE MUSICAL
- The Theatre at Solaire
0%COME FROM AWAY
- GMG
0%THE BODYGUARD
- Proscenium Theater
0%Best New Play Or Musical HAPHOW THE MUSICAL
- CItyDanse Academy
41%LIWANAG SA DILIM
- 9 Works Theatrical
31%BONIFACIO “ANG SUPREMO” ISANG MUSIKAL
- Philstagers theater foundation
21%VIRGIN LABFEST XX HINOG SET A - “POLAR COORDINATES”
- Cultural Center of the Philippines
3%KWENTUHOG: JAM
- Act AVenue
2%PILATO
- The Corner Studio
1%THE FOXTROT
- Mirror Studio Theatre
1%LET'S DO LUNCH
- Mirror Studio Theatre
1%Best Performer In A Musical
Alexa Ilacad
- LIWANAG SA DILIM
- 9 Works Theatrical
48%
Yvonne Ensomo
- BONIFACIO “ANG SUPREMO” ISANG MUSIKAL
- Philstagers theater foundation
22%
Lea Salonga
- INTO THE WOODS
- Samsung Performing Arts Theater
7%
Abbey Romero
- BONIFACIO ANG SUPREMO
- Philippine Stagers Foundation
5%
Zyra Dee
- SCHOOL OF ROCK
- 2TinCans Philippines Inc.
3%
Grant Bacaltos
- SCHOOL OF ROCK
- 2TinCans Philippines Inc.
2%
Lance Reblando
- WALANG ARAY
- PETA Theater
2%
Teetin Villanueva
- INTO THE WOODS
- Samsung Theater
1%
Jerome Ferguson
- PILATO
- The Corner Studio
1%
Mikkie Volante
- INTO THE WOODS
- Samsung Performing Arts Theater
1%
Chin Ortega
- BONIFACIO:ANG SUPREMO, ISANG MUSIKAL
- Philstagers Theater Foundation
1%
Vince Tañada
- BONIFACIO, ANG SUPREMO: ISANG MUSIKAL
- PhilStagers Theatre Foundation
1%
Gerald Santos
- HAPHOW THE MUSICAL
- CityDanse Academy
1%
Gio Gahol
- WALANG ARAY
- Philippine Educational Theatre Association
1%
Fidel Redado
- BONIFACIO:ANG SUPREMO,ISANG MUSIKAL
- Philstagers Theater Foundation
1%
Ellis Kirk
- DEAR EVAN HANSEN
- GMG Productions, ATG Productions
1%
Marynor Madamesila
- WALANG ARAY
- Philippine Educational Theatre Association
1%
Marvin Ong
- SIDE SHOW
- Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater
1%
Joaquin Codilla
- IN THE HEIGHTS CEBU 2024
- Golden Sun Performing Arts Center
0%
Sheena Belarmino
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater
0%
Josh Dela Cruz
- INTO THE WOODS
- Samsung Performing Arts Theater
0%
Shiela Valderrama
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- The Sandbox Collective
0%
JOHN REY RIVAS
- BONIFACIO ANG SUPREMO
- PHILSTAGERS FOUNDATION INC.
0%
Rae Basiga
- IN THE HEIGHTS CEBU 2024
- Golden Sun Performing Arts Center
0%
Onyl Torres
- PILATO
- The Corner Studio
0%Best Performer In A Play
Jack Gaza
- VIRGIN LABFEST XX HINOG SET A - “POLAR COORDINATES”
- Cultural Center of the Philippines
39%
OJ Arci
- GOODNIGHT LOVE
- PSF
30%
Dolly De Leon
- REQUEST SA RADYO
- Samsung Performing Arts Theater
8%
Sarah Mae Enclona-Henderson
- LOVE, LOSS AND WHAT I WORE
- 2TinCans Philippines, Inc.
4%
Arrol Dacayo
- FLORANTE AT LAURA
- Artist Playground
3%
Jon Santos
- BAWAT BONGGANG BAGAY
- Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater
2%
Cedrick Lopez
- KWENTUHOG: JAM
- Act Avenue
2%
JC Santos
- THE FOXTROT
- Theatre Titas
2%
Jackie Lou Blanco
- THE FOXTROT
- Mirror Studio Theatre
1%
Kyle Casil
- THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT TIME
- UP Performing Arts Hall
1%
Kirsten Chen Maniquiz
- PANGARAP KONG MAGING SERIAL KELLER
- Act Avenue
1%
Paul Jake Paule
- FLORANTE AT LAURA
- Artist Playground
1%
Regal Oliva
- LOVE, LOSS AND WHAT I WORE
- 2TinCans Philippines, Inc.
1%
Yalena Achacoso
- THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT TIME
- UP Performing Arts Hall
1%
Issa Litton
- LET'S DO LUNCH
- Mirror Studio Theatre
1%
Vanessa Fe
- LOVE, LOSS AND WHAT I WORE
- 2TinCans Philippines, Inc.
1%
Koi Alcantara
- PANGARAP KONG MAGING SERIAL KELLER
- Act Avenue
1%
Michael Hilao
- VIRGIN LABFEST XX HINOG SET A - “POLAR COORDINATES”
- Cultural Center of the Philippines
1%
Mark Jun Halipot
- KLASIKS
- Act Avenue
1%
Naths Everett
- LET'S DO LUNCH
- Mirror Studio Theatre
0%Best Play GOODNIGHT LOVE
- PSF
52%LOVE, LOSS AND WHAT I WORE
- 2TinCans Philippines, Inc.
11%REQUEST SA RADYO
- Samsung Performing Arts Theater
10%VIRGIN LABFEST XX HINOG SET A - “POLAR COORDINATES”
- Cultural Center of the Philippines
7%KWENTUHOG: JAM
- Act Avenue
7%PANGARAP KONG MAGING SERIAL KELLER
- Act Avenue
4%PATAYIN SA BARBERSHOP SI BARBARA
- Act Avenue
4%THE FOXTROT
- Theatre Titas
4%LET'S DO LUNCH
- Mirror Studio Theatre
3%Best Production of an Opera TOSCA
- Lyric Opera of the Philippines
100%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Kris Manubay
- BONIFACIO: ANG SUPREMO ISANG MUSIKAL
- Philstagers Theatre Foundation
54%
Ohm David
- INTO THE WOODS
- Samsung Performing Arts Theater
11%
Shifrah Bouchikhi-Enclona
- SCHOOL OF ROCK
- 2TinCans Philippines Inc.
9%
Clint Ramos
- REQUEST SA RADYO
- Samsung Performing Arts Theater
8%
Carlos Siongco
- LET'S DO LUNCH
- Mirror Studio Theatre
6%
Morgan Large
- DEAR EVAN HANSEN
- GMG Productions, ATG Productions
4%
Sushmita Figues
- IN THE HEIGHTS CEBU 2024
- Golden Sun Performing Arts Center
3%
Mark Dalacat
- SIDE SHOW
- Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater
3%
Mark Dalacat
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater
3%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Zenaiah Lizardo
- BONIFACIO ANG SUPREMO ISANG MUSICAL
- Philstagers Theater Foundation
61%
Megumi Katayama
- INTO THE WOODS
- Samsung Performing Arts Theater
17%
Tom Marshall
- DEAR EVAN HANSEN
- GMG Productions, ATG Productions
8%
Aji Manalo
- THE BODYGUARD
- 9 Works Theatrical
7%
Angel Dayao
- LET'S DO LUNCH
- Mirror Studio Theatre
4%
Angel Dayao
- THE FOXTROT
- Mirror Studio Theatre
3%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Sophia Aspacio
- HAPHOW THE MUSICAL
- Solaire
38%
NEOMI GONZALES
- LIWANAG SA DILIM
- 9 Works Theatrical
24%
Bea Martin
- BONIFACIO ANG SUPREMO ISANG MUSIKAL
- Philstagers Foundation
19%
Eugene Domingo
- INTO THE WOODS
- Samsung Performing Arts Theater
4%
Arielle Jacobs
- INTO THE WOODS
- Theatre Group Asia
2%
Kakki Teodoro
- INTO THE WOODS
- Samsung Theater
2%
Patricia Grace Crago
- SCHOOL OF ROCK
- 2TinCans Philippines Inc.
2%
Derrick Gozos
- LIWANAG SA DILIM MUSICAL
- RCBC Auditorium
2%
Arrol Dacayo
- KALYE A
- Trick Creatives Production
1%
Christy Lagapa
- PILATO
- The Corner Studio
1%
Rody Vera
- INTO THE WOODS
- Samsung Performing Arts Theater
1%
Vince Lopez
- SCHOOL OF ROCK
- 2TinCans Philippines Inc.
1%
Fia Mikaele Cagulada
- SCHOOL OF ROCK
- 2TinCans Philippines Inc.
1%
Vyen Villanueva
- THE BODYGUARD
- Proscenium Theater
1%
Noel Rayos
- PILATO
- The Corner Studio
1%
Ghylliane Dave Caballes
- SCHOOL OF ROCK
- 2TinCans Philippines, Inc.
1%
Sarah Facuri
- INTO THE WOODS
- Samsung Theater
1%
Rebecca McKinnis
- DEAR EVAN HANSEN
- GMG Productions, ATG Productions
0%
Pamela Imperial
- SIDE SHOW
- Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater
0%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Gerald Magallanes
- GOODNIGHT LOVE
- PSF
59%
Ash Nicanor
- LET'S DO LUNCH
- Theatre Titas
12%
Shifrah Bouchikhi-Enclona
- LOVE, LOSS AND WHAT I WORE
- 2TinCans Philippines, Inc.
8%
Catrina Suarez
- THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT TIME
- UP Cebu Performing Arts Hall
6%
Liana San Diego
- LOVE, LOSS AND WHAT I WORE
- 2TinCans Philippines, Inc.
4%
Shanice Kae Suarez
- LOVE, LOSS AND WHAT I WORE
- 2TinCans Philippines, Inc.
4%
Choi Castellano
- THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT TIME
- UP Cebu Performing Arts Hall
3%
Regina Binueza
- LOVE, LOSS AND WHAT I WORE
- 2TinCans Philippines, Inc.
3%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production HAPHOW THE MUSICAL
- Solaire
56%ALICE IN WONDERLAND
- Repertory Philippines
44%Favorite Local Theatre
9 Works Theatrical
46%
Philstagers theater foundation
28%
Philippine Educational Theatre Association
7%
Theatre Group Asia
7%
Act Avenue
3%
The Sandbox Collective
3%
GMG Productions
2%
Artist Playground
2%
IdeaFirst Live!
1%