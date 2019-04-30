VIDEO: Get a Sneak Peek at Gerald Santos' Homecoming Concert!

Manila, Philippines--"Prince of Ballad" Gerald Santos, also Thuy in the recent "Miss Saigon" UK-Ireland-International tour--gives us a sample of "Home" from "The Wiz," which is part of the repertoire in his major solo concert at The Theatre at Solaire this Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 8 p.m.

Gerald's co-stars in "Miss Saigon" Joreen Bautista (Kim), Aicelle Santos (Gigi), and Leo Valdez (Engineer) are his special guests, together with international recording artist Jake Zyrus.

With newfound confidence brought about by his bravura performance in "Miss Saigon," depicted as "powerful and at time a tad terrifying a Thuy" by Theatres.com, Gerald promises yet another winning act from a versatile artist who was once a singing grand champ in a reality-singing show on TV.

Now a Star Music recording artist, Gerald is thankful for the support of his family, fans, and friends in the biz such as Mediabiz Entertainment Production, Echo Jam, Twin M Productions International, Solaire Casino and Resort, Star Events, and Globaltronics for putting on the concert.

"Playing Thuy has strengthened and improved my singing skills, and I'd like to share that 'gift' with the Filipino concert audience," he told BroadwayWorld.com. "The setlist for this concert is 'not the usual,' too. Expect explosive numbers from me and my guests!"

Get the remaining limited tickets at TicketWorld.com.ph.

Video: Oliver Oliveros





