Solaire Rings in 2026 with Lea Salonga, Raymond Lauchengco

Manila, Philippines-- Celebrate the arrival of 2026 in timeless style as Solaire Resort Entertainment City in Paranaque City presents "Symphony of the Stars,” a dazzling New Year’s Eve Gala featuring two of the Philippines’ most iconic performers: the globally celebrated Lea Salonga and the effortlessly charming Raymond Lauchengco. This unforgettable evening takes place on December 31 at 7:30 p.m. at the Grand Ballroom.

“Symphony of the Stars' is more than just a concert—it's a celebration of elegance and emotion. Guests will indulge in an enchanting night of music as the world-class talents of Salonga and Lauchengco fill the venue with beloved classics and timeless hits. Complete with a lavish international buffet and an atmosphere of joyful nostalgia, the evening's musical direction will be masterfully led by none other than maestro Gerard Salonga, ensuring a symphonic experience like no other.



To elevate your celebration, Solaire offers the New Year’s Eve Countdown Party Room Package. Guests who book a luxurious Sky Studio by November 30 will enjoy an exclusive experience that includes:

Two (2) tickets to the New Year’s Eve dinner and concert

An overnight stay in a Sky Studio

Breakfast for two (2) at Fresh

From first toast to final encore, make this New Year’s Eve the one you’ve always dreamed of — only at Solaire.

Tickets are limited. Reserve your seats now.