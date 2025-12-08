Latest Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Philippines Awards; Philstagers theater foundation Leads Favorite Theatre!

Get all the top news & discounts for Philippines & beyond.
The Latest standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Philippines Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Philippines Standings
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Lea Salonga
- STAGE, SCREEN & EVERYTHING IN BETWEEN
- The Theatre at Solaire
79%
Keala Settle
- THIS IS ME: AN EVENING WITH KEALA SETTLE
- Theatre Group Asia
13%
Shiela Valderrama
- PART OF MY WORLD
- Tanghalang Ignacio Jimenez (CCP)
9%Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Gerald Magallanes
- BONIFACIO ANG SUPREMO ISANG MUSIKAL
- Philstagers Foundation
31%
PJ REBULLIDA
- LIWANAG SA DILIM
- 9 Works Theatrical
20%
Vincent Paul Diez Gaton
- SCHOOL OF ROCK
- 2TinCans Philippines Inc.
10%
Gio Gahol
- WALANG ARAY
- Philippine Educational Theatre Association
9%
Carrie-Anne Ingrouille
- DEAR EVAN HANSEN
- GMG Productions, ATG Productions
5%
JM Cabling
- SIDE SHOW
- Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater
5%
Stephen Viñas
- DELIA D
- Newport World Resorts and Full House Theater Company
5%
Arnold Trinidad
- THE BODYGUARD
- Proscenium Theater
5%
Carrie-Anne Ingrouille
- SIX THE MUSICAL
- The Theatre at Solaire
4%
Dan Wesley
- PILATO
- The Corner Studio
4%
Paul Alexander Morales
- THE FOXTROT
- Mirror Studio Theatre
2%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Salve Arbo
- HAPHOW THE MUSICAL
- Solaire
35%
Emy Tañada
- BONIFACIO: ANG SUPREMO ISANG MUSIKAL
- Philstagers Theatre Foundation
20%
Mio Infante
- LIWANAG SA DILIM MUSICAL
- RCBC Auditorium
12%
Raven Ong
- INTO THE WOODS
- Samsung Performing Arts Theater
11%
Vince Lopez
- SCHOOL OF ROCK
- 2TinCans Philippines Inc.
6%
Bonsai Cielo
- WALANG ARAY
- Philippine Educational Theatre Association
5%
Hershee Tantiado, Phillip Domingo
- ALICE IN WONDERLAND
- Repertory Philippines
4%
Allan Nazareno
- THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT TIME
- UP Cebu Performing Arts Hall
3%
Carlos Siongco
- SIDE SHOW
- Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater
2%
Gabriella Slade
- SIX THE MUSICAL
- The Theatre at Solaire
2%
Mio Infante
- THE BODYGUARD
- Proscenium Theater
1%Best Dance Production COMPANY WAYNE MCGREGOR
- Samsung Performing Arts Theater
100%Best Direction Of A Musical
Atty. Vincent Tañada
- BONIFACIO ANG SUPREMO: ISANG MUSIKAL
- Philstagers Foundation
32%
Robbie Guevara
- LIWANAG SA DILIM MUSICAL
- RCBC Auditorium
19%
Chari Arespacochaga
- INTO THE WOODS
- Samsung Performing Arts Theater
13%
Sarah Mae Enclona Henderson
- SCHOOL OF ROCK
- 2TinCans Philippines Inc.
9%
Mikko Angeles
- BAR BOYS THE MUSICAL
- Barefoot Theater
7%
Ian Segarra
- WALANG ARAY
- Philippine Educational Theatre Association
5%
Adam Penford
- DEAR EVAN HANSEN
- GMG Productions, ATG Productions
4%
Eldrin Veloso
- PILATO
- The Corner Studio
3%
Toff De Venecia
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater
3%
Mae An Espinosa
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Ateneo Blue Rep
3%
Miren Sofia Jordana
- IN THE HEIGHTS CEBU 2024
- Golden Sun Performing Arts Center
2%Best Direction Of A Play
JP Lopez
- GOODNIGHT LOVE
- PSF
35%
Bobby Garcia
- REQUEST SA RADYO
- Samsung Performing Arts Theater
13%
Charlene Virlouvet
- LOVE, LOSS AND WHAT I WORE
- 2TinCans Philippines, Inc.
11%
Sarah Facuri
- ANNIVERSARY
- CCP Gimenez Black Box
7%
Alex Baylon
- HELE - KLASIKS
- Act Avenue
5%
Alexander Paul Morales
- THE FOXTROT
- Theatre Titas
4%
Rem Delos Reyes
- PATAYIN SA BARBERSHOP SI BARBARA
- Act Avenue
4%
Juhan Concepcion
- PANGARAP KONG MAGING SERIAL KELLER
- Act Avenue
4%
Paul Jake Paule
- HUWAG MO KAMING HAWAKAN
- Artist Playground
4%
Clariza Mae Sevilla and Allan Nazareno
- THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT TIME
- UP Cebu Performing Arts Hall
4%
Jenny Jamora
- BAWAT BONGGANG BAGAY
- Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater
4%
Maribel Legarda
- LET'S DO LUNCH
- Mirror Studio Theatre
3%
Johnnie Moran
- PRESIDENT SUITE #2
- CCP Gimenez Black Box
2%
Paul Alexander Morales
- THE FOXTROT
- Mirror Studio Theatre
1%Best Ensemble HAPHOW THE MUSICAL
- CityDanse Academy
31%BONIFACIO: ANG SUPREMO ISANG MUSIKAL
- Philstagers Theatre Foundation
20%LIWANAG DA DILIM
- 9 Works Theatrical
13%INTO THE WOODS
- Theatre Group Asia
9%SCHOOL OF ROCK
- 2TinCans Philippines Inc.
5%WALANG ARAY
- Philippine Educational Theatre Association
4%VIRGIN LABFEST XX HINOG SET A - “POLAR COORDINATES”
- Cultural Center of the Philippines
3%KWENTUHOG: JAM
- Act Avenue
2%PILATO
- The Corner Studio
2%COME FROM AWAY
- GMG Productions
2%DEAR EVAN HANSEN
- GMG Productions, ATG Productions
2%LOVE, LOSS AND WHAT I WORE
- 2TinCans Philippines, Inc.
2%SIDE SHOW
- Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater
2%DELIA D
- Full House
2%LET'S DO LUNCH
- Mirror Studio Theatre
1%THE BODYGUARD
- Proscenium Theater
0%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Joey Nombre
- HAPHOW THE MUSICAL
- Solaire
37%
John Paul Santos
- BONIFACIO ANG SUPREMO ISANG MUSIKAL
- Philstagers Theatre Foundation
24%
Arjay Catapang
- KWENTUHOG: JAM
- Act Avenue
6%
Elizabeth Mak
- REQUEST SA RADYO
- Samsung Performing Arts Theater
6%
Louie Carl Basalo
- LOVE, LOSS AND WHAT I WORE
- 2TinCans Philippines Inc.
5%
Clark Jolbot
- SCHOOL OF ROCK
- 2TinCans Philippines Inc.
4%
Gabo Tolentino
- SIDE SHOW
- Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater
4%
Tim Deiling
- SIX THE MUSICAL
- The Theatre at Solaire
3%
Matt Daw
- DEAR EVAN HANSEN
- GMG Productions, ATG Productions
3%
Gabo Tolentino
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater
2%
John Francis Casing
- IN THE HEIGHTS CEBU 2024
- Golden Sun Performing Arts Center
2%
Irene Romero
- LET'S DO LUNCH
- Mirror Studio Theatre
2%
Shakira Villa-Symes
- THE BODYGUARD
- 9 Works Theatrical
2%
Irene Romero
- THE FOXTROT
- Mirror Studio Theatre
1%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
MJ ASPACIO
- HAPHOW THE MUSICAL
- Solaire
39%
Pipo Cifra
- BONIFACIO: ANG SUPREMO ISANG MUSIKAL
- Philstagers Theatre Foundation
24%
Gerard Salonga
- INTO THE WOODS
- Samsung Performing Arts Theater
19%
Ejay Yatco
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater
6%
Daniel Bartolome
- THE BODYGUARD
- 9 Works Theatrical
4%
Michael Bradley
- DEAR EVAN HANSEN
- GMG Productions, ATG Productions
4%
Pauline Arejola
- PILATO
- The Corner Studio
4%Best Musical HAPHOW THE MUSICAL
- CityDanse Academy
31%BONIFACIO ANG SUPREMO ISANG MUSIKAL
- Philstagers Foundation
19%LIWANAG SA DILIM
- 9 Works Theatrical
13%INTO THE WOODS
- Samsung Theater
11%SCHOOL OF ROCK
- 2TinCans Philippines, Inc.
7%BAR BOYS
- Barefoot Theater
7%WALANG ARAY
- Philippine Educational Theatre Association
4%PILATO
- The Corner Studio
2%DEAR EVAN HANSEN
- GMG Productions, ATG Productions
2%SIDE SHOW
- Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater
1%DELIA D
- Full House
1%NEXT TO NORMAL
- Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater
1%SIX THE MUSICAL
- The Theatre at Solaire
1%COME FROM AWAY
- GMG
1%THE BODYGUARD
- Proscenium Theater
0%Best New Play Or Musical HAPHOW THE MUSICAL
- CItyDanse Academy
36%BONIFACIO “ANG SUPREMO” ISANG MUSIKAL
- Philstagers theater foundation
26%LIWANAG SA DILIM
- 9 Works Theatrical
20%VIRGIN LABFEST XX HINOG SET A - “POLAR COORDINATES”
- Cultural Center of the Philippines
6%KWENTUHOG: JAM
- Act AVenue
4%PILATO
- The Corner Studio
4%LET'S DO LUNCH
- Mirror Studio Theatre
3%THE FOXTROT
- Mirror Studio Theatre
2%Best Performer In A Musical
Alexa Ilacad
- LIWANAG SAB DILIM
- 9 Works Theatrical
25%
Yvonne Ensomo
- BONIFACIO “ANG SUPREMO” ISANG MUSIKAL
- Philstagers theater foundation
21%
Lea Salonga
- INTO THE WOODS
- Samsung Performing Arts Theater
15%
Zyra Dee
- SCHOOL OF ROCK
- 2TinCans Philippines Inc.
5%
Abbey Romero
- BONIFACIO ANG SUPREMO
- Philippine Stagers Foundation
4%
Teetin Villanueva
- INTO THE WOODS
- Samsung Theater
3%
Lance Reblando
- WALANG ARAY
- PETA Theater
3%
Grant Bacaltos
- SCHOOL OF ROCK
- 2TinCans Philippines Inc.
3%
Jerome Ferguson
- PILATO
- The Corner Studio
2%
Mikkie Volante
- INTO THE WOODS
- Samsung Performing Arts Theater
2%
Ellis Kirk
- DEAR EVAN HANSEN
- GMG Productions, ATG Productions
1%
Gio Gahol
- WALANG ARAY
- Philippine Educational Theatre Association
1%
Marynor Madamesila
- WALANG ARAY
- Philippine Educational Theatre Association
1%
Fidel Redado
- BONIFACIO:ANG SUPREMO,ISANG MUSIKAL
- Philstagers Theater Foundation
1%
Marvin Ong
- SIDE SHOW
- Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater
1%
Chin Ortega
- BONIFACIO:ANG SUPREMO, ISANG MUSIKAL
- Philstagers Theater Foundation
1%
Gerald Santos
- HAPHOW THE MUSICAL
- CityDanse Academy
1%
Josh Dela Cruz
- INTO THE WOODS
- Samsung Performing Arts Theater
1%
Sheena Belarmino
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater
1%
Vince Tañada
- BONIFACIO, ANG SUPREMO: ISANG MUSIKAL
- PhilStagers Theatre Foundation
1%
Shiela Valderrama
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- The Sandbox Collective
1%
Joaquin Codilla
- IN THE HEIGHTS CEBU 2024
- Golden Sun Performing Arts Center
1%
Onyl Torres
- PILATO
- The Corner Studio
1%
Rae Basiga
- IN THE HEIGHTS CEBU 2024
- Golden Sun Performing Arts Center
1%
JOHN REY RIVAS
- BONIFACIO ANG SUPREMO
- PHILSTAGERS FOUNDATION INC.
0%Best Performer In A Play
Jack Gaza
- VIRGIN LABFEST XX HINOG SET A - “POLAR COORDINATES”
- Cultural Center of the Philippines
37%
OJ Arci
- GOODNIGHT LOVE
- PSF
21%
Dolly De Leon
- REQUEST SA RADYO
- Samsung Performing Arts Theater
12%
Sarah Mae Enclona-Henderson
- LOVE, LOSS AND WHAT I WORE
- 2TinCans Philippines, Inc.
5%
Jon Santos
- BAWAT BONGGANG BAGAY
- Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater
3%
Arrol Dacayo
- FLORANTE AT LAURA
- Artist Playground
3%
Kyle Casil
- THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT TIME
- UP Performing Arts Hall
2%
JC Santos
- THE FOXTROT
- Theatre Titas
2%
Jackie Lou Blanco
- THE FOXTROT
- Mirror Studio Theatre
2%
Cedrick Lopez
- KWENTUHOG: JAM
- Act Avenue
2%
Kirsten Chen Maniquiz
- PANGARAP KONG MAGING SERIAL KELLER
- Act Avenue
2%
Paul Jake Paule
- FLORANTE AT LAURA
- Artist Playground
2%
Regal Oliva
- LOVE, LOSS AND WHAT I WORE
- 2TinCans Philippines, Inc.
1%
Yalena Achacoso
- THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT TIME
- UP Performing Arts Hall
1%
Issa Litton
- LET'S DO LUNCH
- Mirror Studio Theatre
1%
Vanessa Fe
- LOVE, LOSS AND WHAT I WORE
- 2TinCans Philippines, Inc.
1%
Koi Alcantara
- PANGARAP KONG MAGING SERIAL KELLER
- Act Avenue
1%
Michael Hilao
- VIRGIN LABFEST XX HINOG SET A - “POLAR COORDINATES”
- Cultural Center of the Philippines
1%
Mark Jun Halipot
- KLASIKS
- Act Avenue
1%
Naths Everett
- LET'S DO LUNCH
- Mirror Studio Theatre
1%Best Play GOODNIGHT LOVE
- PSF
36%REQUEST SA RADYO
- Samsung Performing Arts Theater
15%LOVE, LOSS AND WHAT I WORE
- 2TinCans Philippines, Inc.
14%VIRGIN LABFEST XX HINOG SET A - “POLAR COORDINATES”
- Cultural Center of the Philippines
10%KWENTUHOG: JAM
- Act Avenue
7%PANGARAP KONG MAGING SERIAL KELLER
- Act Avenue
5%THE FOXTROT
- Theatre Titas
4%LET'S DO LUNCH
- Mirror Studio Theatre
4%PATAYIN SA BARBERSHOP SI BARBARA
- Act Avenue
4%Best Production of an Opera TOSCA
- Lyric Opera of the Philippines
100%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Kris Manubay
- BONIFACIO: ANG SUPREMO ISANG MUSIKAL
- Philstagers Theatre Foundation
37%
Ohm David
- INTO THE WOODS
- Samsung Performing Arts Theater
17%
Shifrah Bouchikhi-Enclona
- SCHOOL OF ROCK
- 2TinCans Philippines Inc.
12%
Clint Ramos
- REQUEST SA RADYO
- Samsung Performing Arts Theater
10%
Carlos Siongco
- LET'S DO LUNCH
- Mirror Studio Theatre
7%
Morgan Large
- DEAR EVAN HANSEN
- GMG Productions, ATG Productions
5%
Mark Dalacat
- SIDE SHOW
- Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater
4%
Sushmita Figues
- IN THE HEIGHTS CEBU 2024
- Golden Sun Performing Arts Center
4%
Mark Dalacat
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater
3%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Zenaiah Lizardo
- BONIFACIO ANG SUPREMO ISANG MUSICAL
- Philstagers Theater Foundation
44%
Megumi Katayama
- INTO THE WOODS
- Samsung Performing Arts Theater
26%
Tom Marshall
- DEAR EVAN HANSEN
- GMG Productions, ATG Productions
10%
Aji Manalo
- THE BODYGUARD
- 9 Works Theatrical
7%
Angel Dayao
- LET'S DO LUNCH
- Mirror Studio Theatre
6%
Angel Dayao
- THE FOXTROT
- Mirror Studio Theatre
5%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Sophia Aspacio
- HAPHOW THE MUSICAL
- Solaire
32%
Bea Martin
- BONIFACIO ANG SUPREMO ISANG MUSIKAL
- Philstagers Foundation
19%
NEOMI GONZALES
- LIWANAG SA DILIM
- 9 Works Theatrical
10%
Eugene Domingo
- INTO THE WOODS
- Samsung Performing Arts Theater
9%
Arielle Jacobs
- INTO THE WOODS
- Theatre Group Asia
5%
Kakki Teodoro
- INTO THE WOODS
- Samsung Theater
5%
Patricia Grace Crago
- SCHOOL OF ROCK
- 2TinCans Philippines Inc.
4%
Christy Lagapa
- PILATO
- The Corner Studio
2%
Vince Lopez
- SCHOOL OF ROCK
- 2TinCans Philippines Inc.
2%
Arrol Dacayo
- KALYE A
- Trick Creatives Production
2%
Derrick Gozos
- LIWANAG SA DILIM MUSICAL
- RCBC Auditorium
2%
Noel Rayos
- PILATO
- The Corner Studio
2%
Fia Mikaele Cagulada
- SCHOOL OF ROCK
- 2TinCans Philippines Inc.
1%
Ghylliane Dave Caballes
- SCHOOL OF ROCK
- 2TinCans Philippines, Inc.
1%
Rody Vera
- INTO THE WOODS
- Samsung Performing Arts Theater
1%
Sarah Facuri
- INTO THE WOODS
- Samsung Theater
1%
Rebecca McKinnis
- DEAR EVAN HANSEN
- GMG Productions, ATG Productions
1%
Pamela Imperial
- SIDE SHOW
- Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater
1%
Vyen Villanueva
- THE BODYGUARD
- Proscenium Theater
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Gerald Magallanes
- GOODNIGHT LOVE
- PSF
44%
Ash Nicanor
- LET'S DO LUNCH
- Theatre Titas
17%
Shifrah Bouchikhi-Enclona
- LOVE, LOSS AND WHAT I WORE
- 2TinCans Philippines, Inc.
9%
Catrina Suarez
- THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT TIME
- UP Cebu Performing Arts Hall
8%
Liana San Diego
- LOVE, LOSS AND WHAT I WORE
- 2TinCans Philippines, Inc.
6%
Shanice Kae Suarez
- LOVE, LOSS AND WHAT I WORE
- 2TinCans Philippines, Inc.
6%
Regina Binueza
- LOVE, LOSS AND WHAT I WORE
- 2TinCans Philippines, Inc.
5%
Choi Castellano
- THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT TIME
- UP Cebu Performing Arts Hall
5%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production HAPHOW THE MUSICAL
- Solaire
51%ALICE IN WONDERLAND
- Repertory Philippines
49%Favorite Local Theatre
Philstagers theater foundation
28%
9 Works Theatrical
21%
Theatre Group Asia
15%
Philippine Educational Theatre Association
14%
Act Avenue
6%
The Sandbox Collective
6%
GMG Productions
4%
Artist Playground
3%
IdeaFirst Live!
1%