VIDEO: Ballet Philippines is Now Streaming A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

Denise Parungao, Ronelson Yadao, Jemima Reyes, and Victor Maguad share the roles of Oberon, Titania, and Puck.

May. 7, 2021  

Ballet Philippines is now streaming its production of A Midsummer Night's Dream.

Carlo Pacis reimagined the Shakespeare classic for the CCP Main Theater stage as part of the 50th anniversary season.

Denise Parungao, Ronelson Yadao, Jemima Reyes, and Victor Maguad share the roles of Oberon, Titania, and Puck.

Watch the production below!


