The Philly POPS Celebrates The Birth Of Rock 'N' Roll In Philly With AT THE HOP!

All the excitement of the Bandstand dancers and hometown top-ten hits returns to Philly as The Philly POPS presents the grand finale of its 40th Anniversary Season, At the Hop! A Philadelphia Story at the Birth of Rock and Roll, May 3, 4, and 5 at The Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts.

This performance will feature songs and artists from the fabulous '50s and '60s-when rock 'n' roll was young and its distinct, new flavor ruled the airwaves. Audiences will hear favorites from the era, including hits from artists like Frankie Valli, Bobby Rydell, and Frankie Avalon.

The concert series will feature The Doo Wop Project, a renowned New York-based quintet, known for their interpretations of classic rock 'n' roll hits and will be conducted by POPS Music Director Michael Krajewski.

The performance will include:

Bandstand Boogie

Back to the Fifties

Venus

Remember Then

At the Hop

Palisades Park

That's My Desire

Shop Around

Come Go With Me

Mack The Knife

Sherry/Big Girls Don't Cry

Walk Like A Man

16 Candles

Since I Don't Have You

Tiger

Wildwood Days

The Twist

Speedo

The weekend will feature pre-show special appearances from some of the American Bandstand "regulars" on Friday May 3, including Ray Smith, Frank Spagnuola, Carmen Jimenez, Ivette Jimenez, Eddie Kelly, Diane Iaquinto, Marlon Brown, Steve Colanero, Lou Denoble, Terri Denoble, Arlene Sullivan, and of course, "The Geator with the Heator," Jerry Blavat.

On Saturday May 4, the POPS and The Geator will host a pre-show block party on Broad Street in front of the Kimmel Center. Dancing in the Streets At the Hop will break the Guinness Book of World Records' number for the most people doing "the Twist" simultaneously-bringing up to 5,000 people onto Broad Street, and bringing the record back to Philly, where the Twist was invented! The event will begin at 11am, with the Twist-off starting at noon. Special guests, including Billy Carlucci (of Billy Carlucci and The Essentials), The Tymes, and more will be present. All guests are asked to wear '60s-style clothing for this record-breaking event.

All guests are welcome to arrive 90 minutes prior to each concert for free pre-concert entertainment on the Plaza in the Kimmel Center Lobby, including music and a conversation led by Jerry Blavat and KYW's RJ McKay.

Tickets: $35-$160. www.phillypops.org/atthehop





