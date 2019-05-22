Off Boardwalk at The Showboat Hotel Returns This Summer

The shore is alive with the sound of music this summer with the new series Off Boardwalk at The Showboat Hotel, running Friday nights only on July 5-August 30. This summer cabaret series features an intoxicating mix of theater, cabaret and drag performances with two one-hour shows each Friday night at 7:30PM and 9:0PM. The series spotlights top Philadelphia cabaret performers Joliet Harris (July 5, 12, 19 and 26); drag queen extraordinaire Eric Jaffe for one night (August 2); and The Bearded Ladies Cabaret with Guests (August 9, 16, 23 and 30). Tickets starting at $15 are available at off-boardwalkishowboat.com

"We are very excited to be presenting this new summer series in Atlantic City in partnership with The Showboat Hotel, which mirrors the revitalization of the business and arts community in the city and provides fun, high-quality entertainment options for shore visitors," said Sonya Aronowitz, Executive Producer of Juniper Productions which is presenting the series.

Kicking off the series for each of the four weekends in July is Philadelphia treasure Joliet Harris whose powerful, dynamic and passionate performances command attention on the stage and screen. A Barrymore-Award winner for her performance as Caroline in the Arden Theatre Company's production of Caroline, or Change, she has also appeared at Walnut Street Theatre, People's Light and Theatre Company, Delaware Theatre Company, 1812 Productions, and Act 2 Playhouse. In addition to developing her own cabaret shows, Harris has also toured internationally as a vocalist, most recently playing the title role in Ella, The Ella Fitzgerald Story. On television she has been seen in the recurring role of Officer Caroline Massey on The Wire as well as in guest starring roles on New York Undercover, Law & Order:SVU, and Hack. Her screen appearances include Rocky V, Beloved, and 12 Monkeys. Joliet Harris appears on Friday, July 5; Friday, July 12; Friday July 19; and Friday, July 26.

Appearing in the series for one night only on August 2, Eric Jaffe is a comedic singer who writes original, irreverent songs and parodies. The winner of the 2018 Philly Draq Awards for Best Host, Best Alternative Drag Queen and Drag Queen of the Year, he hosts Songbird, the search for Philadelphia's best singer, and The Everything Show at L'etage as well as The Eric Jaffe Show, a monthly cabaret at Tavern on Camac. He recently starred in Basic Witches at Arden Theatre Company and directed Thweeney Todd: The Flaming Barber of Fleek Street at Frank Bardley's.

Closing out the summer for four weekends in August, The Bearded Ladies is an experimental cabaret group devoted to exploiting all the possibilities of intimate, homemade theater through beautiful songs, tricked-out costume changes, drag and virtuosic prop construction. With wit and sparkle they tackle the politics and popular culture, sex, gender and artistic invention. The group will perform on Friday, August 9; Friday, August 16; Friday August 23; and Friday, August 30.

Juniper Productions is an independent theatre-producing agency that currently serves Philadelphia artists and audiences, bringing fresh, original theatre to non-traditional places where people are dining, drinking and gathering, such as local distilleries, cafes and restaurants. With an objective to share human experiences from a female and/or queer perspective, Juniper Productions is a female- and LGBTQ-forward company, committed to hiring 100% female-identifying directors and a majority of female-identifying and LGBTQ theatre artists in other roles.

For further information, please call 215-313-1575.





Related Articles Shows View More Philadelphia Stories

More Hot Stories For You