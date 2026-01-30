Citywide James Ijames Pass Expands To Include New Two-Show Option In Philadelphia

🎭 NEW! Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Citywide James Ijames Pass, a multi-theater initiative celebrating the work of Pulitzer Prize–winning and Tony Award–nominated playwright James Ijames, has expanded to include a new two-show option priced at $90.

The announcement comes in response to demand for the pass, which launched last October and brings together productions at Arden Theatre Company, Wilma Theater, and Philadelphia Theatre Company.

The original three-show pass, priced at $130, remains available through the end of the Arden Theatre Company’s regional premiere of Good Bones, which has extended its run through March 22. Since its launch, more than 200 passes have been sold, generating nearly $30,000 in revenue for the participating theaters.

The initiative marks the first time three leading Philadelphia theaters have collaborated on a single-playwright pass dedicated to a contemporary writer.

THE CITYWIDE James Ijames PASS

The newly introduced two-show option bundles tickets to the final two productions in the season at the Wilma Theater and Philadelphia Theatre Company, offering the same benefits as the three-show pass. The pass is available exclusively through the TKTS Philadelphia ticket booth at the Independence Visitor Center, both online and in person.

THE 2025–26 James Ijames PHILLY SEASON

GOOD BONES

Arden Theatre Company

Extended through March 22

Good Bones examines community change and redevelopment as a new sports stadium is built in the middle of a neighborhood. The play reflects on identity, progress, and the future of urban spaces.

“How great to be celebrating James Ijames and his extraordinary work with these three productions,” said Arden Producing Artistic Director Terrence J. Nolen. “James is a writer with an international reputation, with deep roots here in this community.”

THE MOST SPECTACULARLY LAMENTABLE TRIAL OF MIZ MARTHA WASHINGTON

Wilma Theater

March 17 – April 5, 2026

Set during the final hours of Martha Washington’s life, the play presents a satirical reckoning with legacy, power, and the history of slavery in the United States. The production is directed by Wilma HotHouse Company member Brett Ashley Robinson.

“James Ijames' plays are integral to Philly's theater community and to the Wilma,” said Wilma Theatre Co-Artistic Directors Morgan Green, Lindsay Smiling, and Yury Urnov. “Our collaboration with the Arden and Philadelphia Theatre Company on this pass is a historic move towards establishing Philly as a top theater town.”

WILDERNESS GENERATION

Philadelphia Theatre Company

April 10 – May 3, 2026

Wilderness Generation is a world premiere following five cousins reuniting at their family home, where long-held secrets and shared history resurface. The production is directed by Philadelphia Theatre Company Co-Artistic Director Taibi Magar.

“We are thrilled to include James' latest world premiere, Wilderness Generation, as part of The Citywide James Ijames Pass,” said Taibi Magar and Tyler Dobrowsky, Philadelphia Theatre Company Co-Artistic Directors. “It's a tribute not just to Philly's own Pulitzer Prize winner, but also a way to link together the extraordinary Philadelphia theater community that continues to nurture and inspire him.”

James Ijames is based in Philadelphia and is the recipient of the 2022 Pulitzer Prize in Drama for Fat Ham, which was also nominated for the 2023 Tony Award for Best Play. His work has been produced at theaters across the United States and internationally, including Broadway, The Public Theater, Steppenwolf Theatre, and the Royal Shakespeare Company.