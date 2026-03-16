Hedgerow Theatre Company Unveils Spring 2026 Programming Including I, BANQUO And CHIPANDGUS

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Hedgerow Theatre Company has announced a series of special programming and presentations for its Spring 2026 season at its theatre in Rose Valley. The lineup will include theatre performances, live music, and documentary film screenings presented in the company’s 100-seat venue located in a restored 19th-century grist mill.

“This spring, we're excited to open our theatre to a wide range of media that elevate artistry and creative expression, connecting us with ourselves and one another,” said Artistic Director Marcie Bramucci.

The series begins in March with a presentation of I, BANQUO by Tim Crouch, directed by Stephen Patrick Smith and featuring Paul Harrold. The solo performance revisits Macbeth through the perspective of Banquo.

Also in March, the theatre will host a concert by singer-songwriter Laura Shay and an interactive theatre performance created and performed by multidisciplinary artist Drew Petersen.

The spring programming continues with Hedgerow’s Cinema at Hedgerow documentary series, which will feature screenings of Apollo 11, Honeyland, and Flee. Each screening will be followed by a discussion with artists, scholars, or community leaders.

The season concludes in May with a limited presentation of CHIPANDGUS by John Ahlin and Christopher Patrick Mullen, directed by Peter Reynolds. The play follows two acquaintances who meet regularly at a bar to play ping-pong until a strange presence disrupts their routine.

I, BANQUO

By Tim Crouch

March 20–21

Directed by Stephen Patrick Smith

Laura Shay in Concert

Presented with Burlap and Bean

March 21

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Created and performed by Drew Petersen

March 28–29

Cinema at Hedgerow: APOLLO 11

Directed by Todd Douglas Miller

April 10

Cinema at Hedgerow: HONEYLAND

Directed by Tamara Kotevska and Ljubomir Stefanov

May 1

Cinema at Hedgerow: FLEE

Directed by Jonas Poher Rasmussen

May 22

CHIPANDGUS

By John Ahlin and Christopher Patrick Mullen

Directed by Peter Reynolds

May 23–24

Tickets for all programs are available through the Hedgerow Theatre Company box office and online at hedgerowtheatre.org.