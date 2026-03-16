MAYBE HAPPY ENDING and More Set for Ensemble Arts Philly 2026–2027 Broadway Season
The lineup includes THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, and more.
Ensemble Arts Philly, in partnership with The Shubert Organization, has announced its 2026–2027 Broadway season, featuring 14 productions across the Academy of Music, Miller Theater, and Forrest Theatre.
The six-show subscription package will include THE GREAT GATSBY, BOOP!® THE MUSICAL, HELL’S KITCHEN, MAYBE HAPPY ENDING, THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, and HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD.
Additional productions in the season will include MAMMA MIA!, OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL, STOMP, THE BOOK OF MORMON, WAITRESS, RIVERDANCE 30 – THE NEW GENERATION, THE WHO’S TOMMY, and OH, MARY!
The season will feature a total of 157 performances and productions representing 39 Tony Awards, 39 Drama Desk Awards, 24 Olivier Awards, and five Grammy Awards.
MAMMA MIA!
September 29 – October 4, 2026 • Academy of Music
THE GREAT GATSBY
October 20 – November 1, 2026 • Academy of Music
BOOP!® THE MUSICAL
November 17 – 29, 2026 • Academy of Music
OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL
December 15 – 20, 2026 • Forrest Theatre
STOMP
December 28, 2026 – January 3, 2027 • Miller Theater
HELL’S KITCHEN
January 5 – 17, 2027 • Academy of Music
THE BOOK OF MORMON
January 26 – 31, 2027 • Forrest Theatre
WAITRESS
February 9 – 14, 2027 • Academy of Music
RIVERDANCE 30 – THE NEW GENERATION
March 4 – 7, 2027 • Miller Theater
OH, MARY!
March 9 – 14, 2027 • Miller Theater
MAYBE HAPPY ENDING
March 23 – April 4, 2027 • Academy of Music
THE WHO’S TOMMY
April 13 – 18, 2027 • Forrest Theatre
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA
June 9 – 27, 2027 • Academy of Music
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
July 28 – August 8, 2027 • Academy of Music
Subscription packages are now on sale, with six-show packages starting at $29 per show. Subscribers receive priority seating access, flexible exchange options, and additional ticket benefits.
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