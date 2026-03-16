MAYBE HAPPY ENDING and More Set for Ensemble Arts Philly 2026–2027 Broadway Season

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Ensemble Arts Philly, in partnership with The Shubert Organization, has announced its 2026–2027 Broadway season, featuring 14 productions across the Academy of Music, Miller Theater, and Forrest Theatre.

The six-show subscription package will include THE GREAT GATSBY, BOOP!® THE MUSICAL, HELL’S KITCHEN, MAYBE HAPPY ENDING, THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, and HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD.

Additional productions in the season will include MAMMA MIA!, OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL, STOMP, THE BOOK OF MORMON, WAITRESS, RIVERDANCE 30 – THE NEW GENERATION, THE WHO’S TOMMY, and OH, MARY!

The season will feature a total of 157 performances and productions representing 39 Tony Awards, 39 Drama Desk Awards, 24 Olivier Awards, and five Grammy Awards.

MAMMA MIA!

September 29 – October 4, 2026 • Academy of Music

THE GREAT GATSBY

October 20 – November 1, 2026 • Academy of Music

BOOP!® THE MUSICAL

November 17 – 29, 2026 • Academy of Music

OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL

December 15 – 20, 2026 • Forrest Theatre

STOMP

December 28, 2026 – January 3, 2027 • Miller Theater

HELL’S KITCHEN

January 5 – 17, 2027 • Academy of Music

THE BOOK OF MORMON

January 26 – 31, 2027 • Forrest Theatre

WAITRESS

February 9 – 14, 2027 • Academy of Music

RIVERDANCE 30 – THE NEW GENERATION

March 4 – 7, 2027 • Miller Theater

OH, MARY!

March 9 – 14, 2027 • Miller Theater

MAYBE HAPPY ENDING

March 23 – April 4, 2027 • Academy of Music

THE WHO’S TOMMY

April 13 – 18, 2027 • Forrest Theatre

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

June 9 – 27, 2027 • Academy of Music

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

July 28 – August 8, 2027 • Academy of Music

Subscription packages are now on sale, with six-show packages starting at $29 per show. Subscribers receive priority seating access, flexible exchange options, and additional ticket benefits.