Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts Will Present 9 TO 5

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The Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts (Charter Arts) Production Arts Department will present the musical: "9 to 5" March 18-22, 2026. Music & Lyrics by Dolly Parton, Book by Patricia Resnick, Based on the 20th Century Fox Picture. Originally produced on Broadway by Robert Greenblatt, April 2009. Orchestration by Bruce Coughlin. Arrangements & Additional Orchestrations by Stephen Oremus & Alex Lacamoire.

Watch as three unlikely friends, stuck in a dreary office, transform their workplace into a powerhouse of female empowerment and fun! With the help of timeless tunes, daring antics, and unforgettable moments, they show that there's nothing they can't do, even in a man's world.

This production is led by Director, Kelly Minner-Bickert; Choreographer, Jennifer Weaver; Music Director, Erica Dickson and Technical Director, Ellen Schmoyer. The Orchestral Conductor is Joseph Bucci. Design credits include: Scenic & Lighting Design by Ellen Schmoyer, Costume Design by Amy Handkammer, and Sound Design by Carlo Acerra.

The show features a talented student cast, with lead roles played by Raeya Bell as Violet Newstead, Della Baird as Doralee Rhodes, Rosie Grellet as Judy Bernly and Andi Schubert as Franklin Hart, Jr. Minner-Bickert shares: "The cast is one of the largest and most diverse we have ever had in a musical, featuring artists from all seven artistic majors here at Charter Arts. All of these talented young artists have diligently collaborated to create an ensemble who brings a dynamic energy to the stage."

Evening performances March 18-21 at 7 PM. Matinee performance March 22 at 2 PM. Tickets are $20 Adult, $12 Student/Child.