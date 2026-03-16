James Ijames' WILDERNESS GENERATION to Premiere at Philadelphia Theatre Company

🎭 NEW! Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Beginning April 10, Philadelphia Theatre Company (PTC) will present the world premiere of Wilderness Generation, a new play by Pulitzer Prize-winning and Tony Award-nominated playwright James Ijames, whose breakout work Fat Ham earned the 2022 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and national acclaim.

Opening night is April 15. The production, directed by PTC Co-Artistic Director and Obie Award winner Taibi Magar, serves as the final installment of the Citywide James Ijames Pass series and runs through May 3, 2026, at the Suzanne Roberts Theatre (480 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146).

Recently named one of the “Top Shows to See This Spring” by The New York Times, Wilderness Generation brings four cousins together at their grandmother's house in the Tidewater South to decide the future of the family home. Over the course of a single weekend, laughter, memories, and long-held tensions collide as the cousins grapple with questions of inheritance, legacy, and whether preservation means holding on or learning to let go. Through sharp humor and deeply human dialogue, Ijames explores generational homeownership, the preservation of family history, and the challenge of healing intergenerational conflict, while celebrating Black education, culture, and life in the South in the decades following the Civil Rights Movement. The play ultimately asks: What does it mean not only to hold onto the past, but to choose what we carry forward?

“Ijames has written something deeply funny and profoundly generous,” said director Magar. “The humor grows out of truth, not punchlines, and the emotional turns are earned. He invites us into a family's private world and trusts us to sit with both the discomfort and the love that lives there.”

“I'm thrilled to continue premiering my work in Philadelphia. This city has audiences who lean in and are willing to wrestle with new and challenging plays,” said Ijames. “Wilderness Generation is, at its heart, a family drama, and it feels especially meaningful to present it here, surrounded by artists I've grown alongside. Many of these collaborators feel like a chosen family, which makes telling this story even more personal.”

Ijames' return to PTC represents a significant homecoming. In 2015, he received the Terrence McNally Award for his play White, an early milestone in a career that would later earn national acclaim. A decade later, following the Pulitzer Prize-winning success of Fat Ham, Ijames brings a world premiere back to the theater that first championed his work. Ijames has also previously appeared on PTC's stage as an actor, making this return especially resonant. Applications for the 2026 Terrence McNally Award open April 7, continuing the theater's commitment to supporting emerging Philadelphia playwrights.

“It's incredibly special to have Ijames premiere this work here at Philadelphia Theatre Company. He has such a deep history in Philadelphia, particularly with this theater. To welcome him back not as an actor, but with a new play at this stage in his career, feels like a true full-circle moment for all of us,” added Magar.

Wilderness Generation features a dynamic cast of frequent Ijames collaborators, including Lindsay Smiling (Fat Ham, Kill Move Paradise, Moon Man Walk; How to Catch Creation, Hillary and Clinton at PTC) as Micah, Brenson Thomas (Fat Ham, Abandon world premiere) as Smitty, and Jessica Johnson (Fat Ham; two-time Barrymore Award winner) as Nicole. Heather Alicia Simms (Broadway's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, A Raisin in the Sun; Ruined at PTC) plays Ramona, and Abdul Sesay appears as Donovan in their first James Ijames production. Thomas, Johnson, and Sesay make their PTC debuts.

The creative team includes Matt Saunders (Scenic Designer), Kara Harmon (Costume Designer), Thom Weaver (Lighting Designer), Taj Rauch (Projections), Christopher Darbassie (Sound Designer), Katherine Casalino (Wig Designer), and Leslie Ann Boyden (Stage Manager).

PTC is expanding access to theater with a range of artistic and public programming around Wilderness Generation, designed to engage audiences both inside and outside the theater. Supported by funding from the William Penn Foundation, these initiatives include community-based discussions, storytelling workshops, and arts-engaged civic programs exploring themes from the play, including generational wealth, homeownership, and healing intergenerational conflict. PTC will bring programming directly into the community through partnerships with the African American Museum of Philadelphia, Community College of Philadelphia, Makuu: The Black Cultural Center at the University of Pennsylvania, Temple University's Center for Anti-Racism, and the Free Library of Philadelphia, while also offering ticket subsidies to ensure the production remains accessible to a broad and diverse audience. For more information, visit the Wilderness Generation Community Events website or contact Josh A. Campbell, PTC's Dale and Richard Levy Director of Education and Public Programs at jcampbell@philatheatreco.org.

As part of its commitment to education and Philadelphia's young people, PTC will present two student matinees of Wilderness Generation at 10:30 a.m. on April 23 and April 30. In advance of the performances, PTC teaching artists will lead free in-school workshops to help prepare students for the production. For more information about PTC's education programs, visit the PTC website or email education@philatheatreco.org.

TICKET INFORMATION

Single tickets start at $35, including applicable fees. Tickets are available at www.philatheatreco.org. They may also be purchased by phone at (215) 985-0420 or in person at the Suzanne Roberts Theatre, 480 S. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146.

Please note: Wilderness Generation contains strong language and adult themes and is recommended for ages 13 and up.

PERFORMANCE DATES / ADDITIONAL PROGRAMMING

Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesdays–Saturdays at 7:00 p.m.

Sundays at 3:00 p.m.

Wednesday matinees at 1:00 p.m. on April 22 and April 29.

Saturday matinees at 2:00 p.m. on April 18, April 25, and May 2.

Running time: 2 hours and 15 minutes, including one intermission

Invite Only - Black Theatre Night: Friday, April 24 at 7:00 p.m., with special programming beginning one hour prior to the performance.

Pre-Show Programming: Wednesday, April 22, at 12:00 p.m. and Thursday, April 23, at 6:00 p.m., one hour prior to each performance.

Post-Show Conversation: Sunday, April 26, following the 3:00 p.m. performance.

Audio-Described Performance: Saturday, April 18 at 2:00 p.m.

Open-Captioned Performance: Sunday, April 19 at 3:00 p.m.

ASL-Interpreted Performance: Wednesday, April 29 at 1:00 p.m.

A complete schedule of performances and special event programming can be found at www.philatheatreco.org/wilderness-generation.