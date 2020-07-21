BalletX Celebrates 15th Anniversary Season With 15 World Premieres

BalletX, Philadelphia's Premier Contemporary Ballet Company, will celebrate its 15th Anniversary in the 2020-2021 Season with 15 short and feature dance films by choreographers from around the world, streaming virtually only with the company's new digital subscription series, BalletX Beyond.

"As our world rapidly changes, I believe we must lean into the arts and their power to connect us. With BalletX Beyond, BalletX is committed to bringing dance to our community like never before, reaching a broader audience and envisioning what world premiere ballet can be, beyond the stage," says Christine Cox, Artistic & Executive Director of BalletX.

Choreographers slated to premiere 10 "shorts" on BalletX Beyond include Robbie Fairchild (New York, NY), Amy Hall Garner (New York, NY), Maddie Hanson (Canada), Francesca Harper (New York, NY), Tsai Hsi Hung (Taiwan), Stephanie Martinez (Chicago, IL), Mariana Oliveira (Brazil), Loughlan Prior (New Zealand), Gustavo Ramirez Sansano (Spain), and Manuel Vignoulle (France and New York, NY). The 5 "features" will be choreographed by BalletX co-founder Matthew Neenan (Philadelphia, PA), Hope Boykin (New York, NY), R. Colby Damon (Philadelphia, PA), Dwight Rhoden (New York, NY), and 2021 Choreographic Fellow Alia Kache (New York, NY). Choreographers Rena Butler (Chicago, IL), Caili Quan (Philadelphia, PA and New York, NY), and Penny Saunders (Salt Lake City, UT) will create 3 bonus virtual world premieres, originally slated to premiere in BalletX's 2019-2020 Season. BalletX will enlist several filmmakers to collaborate on the World Premiere virtual commissions, including Jorge Cousineau, Elliot deBruyn, Daniel Madoff, Quinn Wharton, and Tshay Williams.

BalletX Beyond launches on September 10, and is available in two plans:

· Basic ($180/year or $15/month), featuring access to four Virtual World Premiere events, 15 digital features and short dance films, behind-the-scenes documentaries, artist Q&As and interviews, bonus launch videos, and surprise programming and events throughout the season.

· Plus ($360/year or $30/month), featuring all access available in the Basic plan, plus a rotating schedule of over 40 classic ballets from the BalletX archive and ticket discounts to any mainstage performances scheduled in spring or summer 2021.

BalletX is offering an exclusive discount on annual BalletX Beyond subscriptions now until September 4, 2020 at BalletX.org. Monthly subscriptions will be available starting in September 2020.

Essential to the season, BalletX will implement a comprehensive health and safety plan for dancers, collaborators, and audiences that adheres to city and state COVID-19 guidelines, with input from medical and public health officials. The company hopes to be back in the theater for public performances by spring or summer 2021, dependent on local and state guidelines. In the meantime, the company will seek to engage with more fans from around the world than ever before through BalletX Beyond.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You