Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Orlando Awards

By: Jan. 17, 2025
Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Orlando Awards! 

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Orlando Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Preston Pujol - BIG THE MUSICAL - Lakeland Community Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Wesley Schafer - HELLO, DOLLY! - Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Best Direction Of A Musical
Jordyn Jones - BETWEEN THE LINES - Lakeland Community Theatre

Best Direction Of A Play
Frank Ramirez - DRACULA - Athens Theatre

Best Ensemble
HELLO, DOLLY! - Dr. Phillips Center For the Performing Arts

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Orlando Mora - BETWEEN THE LINES - Lakeland Community Theatre

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Alannah Moyer - BETWEEN THE LINES - Lakeland Community Theatre

Best Musical
HELLO, DOLLY! - Dr. Phillips Center For the Performing Arts

Best Performer In A Musical
Keaton Reynolds - BIG THE MUSICAL - Lakeland Community Theatre

Best Performer In A Play
Amelia Bryant - THE MAGIC CASTLE STILL STANDS - Orlando Rep - Orlando Fringe 2024

Best Play
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Osceola Arts

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Nick Judy - BETWEEN THE LINES - Lakeland Community Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Christian Rosado, Rob Leathley, and Lindsey Iverson Lebel - HELLO, DOLLY! - Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Adrianna Rose - BETWEEN THE LINES - Lakeland Community Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Carlos Cortes - THE MAGIC CASTLE STILL STANDS - Orlando Rep - Orlando Fringe 2024

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
THE WIZARD OF OZ - Titusville Playhouse

Favorite Local Theatre
Lakeland Community Theatre
 



