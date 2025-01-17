Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Orlando Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Orlando Awards!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Orlando Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Preston Pujol - BIG THE MUSICAL - Lakeland Community Theatre



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Wesley Schafer - HELLO, DOLLY! - Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts



Best Direction Of A Musical

Jordyn Jones - BETWEEN THE LINES - Lakeland Community Theatre



Best Direction Of A Play

Frank Ramirez - DRACULA - Athens Theatre



Best Ensemble

HELLO, DOLLY! - Dr. Phillips Center For the Performing Arts



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Orlando Mora - BETWEEN THE LINES - Lakeland Community Theatre



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Alannah Moyer - BETWEEN THE LINES - Lakeland Community Theatre



Best Musical

HELLO, DOLLY! - Dr. Phillips Center For the Performing Arts



Best Performer In A Musical

Keaton Reynolds - BIG THE MUSICAL - Lakeland Community Theatre



Best Performer In A Play

Amelia Bryant - THE MAGIC CASTLE STILL STANDS - Orlando Rep - Orlando Fringe 2024



Best Play

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Osceola Arts



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Nick Judy - BETWEEN THE LINES - Lakeland Community Theatre



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Christian Rosado, Rob Leathley, and Lindsey Iverson Lebel - HELLO, DOLLY! - Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Adrianna Rose - BETWEEN THE LINES - Lakeland Community Theatre



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Carlos Cortes - THE MAGIC CASTLE STILL STANDS - Orlando Rep - Orlando Fringe 2024



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Titusville Playhouse



Favorite Local Theatre

Lakeland Community Theatre



Comments