Walt Disney World to Implement Reduced Hours Beginning September 8

As of now, the new hours are set to remain until October.

Aug. 9, 2020  
Walt Disney World four theme parks will begin a schedule of reduced hours beginning September 8, Deadline reports.

The new hours are as follows:

  • Disney's Animal Kingdom: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Disney's Hollywood Studios: 10 a.m. to 7p.m.
  • EPCOT: 11 a.m. to 7 pm.
  • Magic Kingdom: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

This comes nearly a month after the parks reopened in July, following a closure since March due to the health crisis. The parks have implemented safety measures, including reduced park capacity and required face masks.

Walt Disney CEO Bob Chapek and CFO Christine McCarthy said that Walt Disney World has seen an increased number of cancellations due to Florida's spike of COVID-19 cases.

Read more on Deadline.



