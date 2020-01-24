VIOLET Opens Tonight At Garden Theatre

Violet is now open at Garden Theatre. With just a ticket, a suitcase, and a heart full of hope, Violet journeys across the 1960s South.

Years ago, a stray hatchet left its mark on Violet's face. She has spent a decade struggling to find a doctor to heal her disfigurement, with no success. Violet is a powerful folk musical that tells the story of a young woman who travels cross-country with one last hope to be healed by a minister, and how she discovers the meaning of true beauty along the way.



Violet is a musical grounded in the transformative journey towards self-discovery and social responsibility. Come together after the play to spark a community discussion on how we can build a compassionate Central Florida. Empowerment starts when we question our preconceived notions, such as our prejudices on race and beauty-and most importantly, empowerment starts by doing this honest work together.



Tickets are on sale now, with best seats at $37. Discounts available for youth, seniors, and groups. Tickets may be purchased by calling 407-877-4736, at the Garden Theatre Box Office at 160 West Plant Street in Winter Garden, or online at gardentheatre.org.





