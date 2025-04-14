Tickets Now On Sale for The 34th Annual Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Orlando Fringe has announced that tickets are now on sale for the 34th annual Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival presented by City Beverages, returning to Loch Haven Park in Orlando, Florida on May 13-26, 2025.

The 14-day immersive cultural experience features over 1,000 ticketed performances spanning a wide array of genres, such as theatre, dance, spoken word, musicals, comedy and much more. Orlando Fringe invites everyone to celebrate the festival’s official opening at the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Tuesday, May 13 at 7pm at the Peach Venue at Orlando Family Stage. After the ceremony, attendees can enjoy the National and International Artists’ Teaser Show and watch one-minute live teaser performances for touring shows representing 5 countries and 13 states. Tickets for the ribbon cutting and the entire festival are now available for purchase at www.orlandofringe.org.

Free festival highlights include the Outdoor Stage music and entertainment festival on the popular Fringe Lawn featuring top acts and events this year, including Orlando Independent Filmmakers Screening, All Styles Dance Competition with Break Roots, Bingo hosted by Fringe artists (with a portion of sales going to a local charity) and a pet adoption event with A Better Life Pet Rescue. Visual Fringe presents art on display throughout festival grounds (art is available for purchase), and Kids Fringe play and entertainment for the young and young-at-heart returns weekends May 17-18 and May 24-25 at the Orlando Garden Club.

The Orlando Fringe Festival unites local, national and International Artists with the Central Florida community, creating a uniquely diverse arts experience. As the longest-running Fringe in the United States, Orlando Fringe is founded on being: 100% uncensored, 100% unjuried, 100% accessible, 100% inclusive and 100% of all tickets go directly back to the artists. “Let Your Fringe Flag Fly” is the theme for this year.

Centralized in Loch Haven Park, the festival features five venues and Visual Fringe HQ at the Lowndes Shakespeare Center, four venues at Orlando Family Stage and Kids Fringe at the Orlando Garden Club. BYOV’s (“Bring Your Own Venues”) this year include returning venues Renaissance Theatre Company and The Starlite Room @ Savoy and new venue Ten10 Brewing Co., along with various site-specific venues chosen by artists. The Outdoor Stage returns to the lawn with new entertainment and new food vendors, heightened beverage offerings and the return of the Soapbox. Digital and printed programs continue from Fringe partners at Watermark Out News, as well as enhanced Box Offices located at both Lowndes Shakespeare Center and Orlando Family Stage. All ticketed shows are free - $15, and entertainment on the Outdoor Stage, at Kids Fringe and Visual Fringe is free, allowing audiences to choose their own Fringe adventure.

2025 Orlando International Fringe Festival key dates:

April 14 – Local Artist Teaser Show at the Orange Venue at Orlando Shakes

April 14 - Tickets go on sale for Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival

May 13 – Ribbon cutting, official festival opening, and National/International Artist Teaser Show at the Peach Venue at Orlando Family Stage

May 14-26 – Time to Fringe!

May 26 - Patrons Pick Day (top selling shows) and Closing Ceremonies

About Orlando Fringe

The Orlando Fringe produces The Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival, the longest running Fringe in the United States. It is a member of the Canadian Association of Fringe Festivals (CAFF), United States Association of Fringe Festivals (USAFF) and the World Fringe Association and follows the CAFF mandate to remain 100% unjuried, 100% uncensored, 100% accessible for artists and audiences alike, with 100% of ticket sales given back to the artists. Orlando Fringe is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization and receives funding from Orange County Government through the Arts & Cultural Affairs Program, the City of Orlando, United Arts of Central Florida and Florida Theatrical Association.

