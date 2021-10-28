The Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra Brass Will Perform Operatic and Symphonic Favorites at The Plaza Next Month

The Orlando Philharmonic is excited to present OPO Brass Present Operatic and Symphonic Favorites as a continuation of the Focus Series at The Plaza Live on Monday, November 15 at 7:00 p.m. Lyman Brodie, trumpet player with the Orlando Philharmonic who has been a member since its inception, will serve as the conductor for the evening.

Lyman A. Brodie has been a featured performer and Principal Trumpet with several ensembles across the country, including the Dallas Wind Symphony, Dallas, Texas, and Solo Trumpet with the Black Music Repertory Ensemble, Chicago, Illinois. Mr. Brodie's currently available discography numbers more than forty compact disc recordings, including ten CDs on the Reference Recording Label, one with Crystal Records, Los Angeles, and thirteen CDs on the Madacy Group Inc. Label. He is also a past President of the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra Board of Directors.

The evening's program includes:

Engelbert Humperdinck- Opening Scene and Witches' Ride from Hansel and Gretel

Richard Wagner- Elsa's Procession to the Cathedral from Lohengrin

Richard Strauss- Final Trio from Der Rosenkavalier

Modest Mussorgsky (Arr. Michael Allen)- Pictures at an Exhibition

The Philharmonic will follow updated safety protocols of The Plaza Live venue. Along with

mandatory masks at all times for all in attendance over the age of 2, guests 12 years and older

will be required to present either a negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination status. The Plaza Live will also offer free COVID-19 testing on-site starting 2 hours before all performances

at the venue. To pre-register for this testing, click here.

The venue will seat at full capacity with no socially distanced seating. For more information on The Plaza Live's updated health and safety protocols, click here.

Tickets to OPO Brass Present Operatic and Symphonic Favorites are on sale and can be purchased through the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra Frank Santos/Dan Dantin Box Office. Tickets start at $18. Student tickets, as well as tickets for healthcare workers, first

responders, and educators are available for $10. A valid student or work ID must be shown to pick up tickets.

Tickets:

https://my.orlandophil.org/12138?_ga=2.194661869.1727674295.1635183341-1841974088.1623098533