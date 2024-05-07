Spotlight: GEORGE M. COHAN at The Winter Park Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This extraordinary one-man tribute to the father of the American musical comedy was written and arranged by Chip Deffaa and originally produced Off-Broadway in New York by the Irish Repertory Theatre.



Meet “The Yankee Doodle Boy" himself in this one-man journey through the life, music and artistry of the legendary entertainer George M. Cohan. George M. Cohan Tonight! is a dazzling showcase that reveals the essence of the man, his music and the fabulous era of show business he helped shape. With roots in Vaudeville that shaped his life and career, he left his indelible mark on American musical theatre.



Featuring hit songs such as "Over There,'" "Forty-Five Minutes from Broadway," "You're A Grand Old Flag" and "Give My Regards to Broadway,” this high-energy song and tap dance musical is insightful and entertaining from start to finish and is a delightful salute to the man who almost single-handedly invented the American musical comedy.



Adam Biner is one of the premiere professional triple-threat performers in the region and will be playing George M. Cohan in this Playhouse production. He is a New York / New Jersey native currently living in Winter Park, FL and has previously appeared on The Playhouse Mainstage in Five Course Love, What A Glorious Feeling, Steppin' Out with Irving Berlin, Crazy For Gershwin and in The Florida Festival of New Musicals.



Adam's additional credits include Intimate Apparel and Evita at Orlando Shakes, Mary Poppins (Bert), How to Succeed In Business ... (Finch), Peter Pan (Peter Pan), Kiss Me Kate (Bill Calhoun) among others. Adam is a full time performer at Universal Studios Orlando.



Roy Alan* will direct and co-choreograph with Adam Biner. Christopher Leavy will music direct the production and The Playhouse Trio will accompany, with Mr. Leavy on piano, Ned Wilkinson on bass and Sam Forrest on percussion.



Ticket prices are $46 evenings, $43 senior evenings, $39 matinees, $23 preview performances, $20 students (15-25 years), active military and theatrical industry professionals. Student rush "$10@10" offers $10 tickets (for students 25 years and younger) 10 minutes prior to a performance when seats are available. Call for special group rates for 10 or more people.

