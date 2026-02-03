Significant Productions Unveils Cast of ONLY SOME OF GOD’S CHILDREN OR MISSISSIPPI MAGNOLIAS World Premiere

🎭 NEW! Orlando Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Orlando & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Significant Productions will present the world premiere of ONLY SOME OF GOD’S CHILDREN OR MISSISSIPPI MAGNOLIAS, written and directed by Paris Crayton III, as the fourth and final production of its 10th season. The production will run April 7 through May 9, 2026, at the The SigPro Studio, located at 1030 Old Mill Run in The Villages, Florida.

Set in 1963 following the March on Washington, Only Some of God’s Children or Mississippi Magnolias follows best friends John Curtis and William “Cochise” Brown as they return home to Plantersville, Mississippi and grapple with whether to remain in the South or seek new lives in the North. Inspired by the words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and other civil rights leaders, the men weigh their futures alongside their families as questions of safety, opportunity, legacy, and belonging come sharply into focus.

John’s wife Betty is eager to leave Mississippi after their son Ezekiel is attacked during a sit-in protest, while Cochise’s wife Hattie Mae, a juke joint singer, is drawn to the possibility of performing in northern nightclubs. Complicating the decision is the promise of land owned by generations of John’s family, forcing both families to confront where they believe their roots truly belong. The play centers on five characters navigating hope, fear, and self-determination at a pivotal moment in American history.

The cast includes Joel Diggs as John Malachi Curtis and Avis-Marie Barnes as Betty Curtis, joined by Herb Newsome as William “Cochise” Brown, Jacquelin Lorraine Schofield as Hattie Mae Brown, Phillip McNair as Ezekiel “Zeke” Curtis/Man, Jay C. Webb as Boy, Keith Batchelor as Swing (John/Cochise), Stephanie Anuwe as Swing (Betty/Hattie Mae), and Jabari C. Williams as Understudy (Zeke).

The creative and management team includes producer Jason Goedken; co-founder and consulting artistic director Whitney Morse; artistic director Angel Creeks; director of operations Jon Cronin; director of people, projects, and culture Leslie Becker; assistant director and literary and casting associate Jordan Gregson; intimacy director Desiree Montes; cultural competency specialist Ayọ̀fẹ́mi; company manager and music supervisor Ryan Loeckel; and senior manager of technical operations Clayton Becker, alongside a full resident production, design, and marketing team.

A sign language interpreted performance will be offered April 28. Free post-show talkbacks will take place following the 1:00 p.m. performances on April 16 and May 7. Content advisories include adult content, language, violence, loud noises, and the use of a stage gun.

Ticketing Information

Only Some of God’s Children or Mississippi Magnolias will run April 7 through May 9, 2026, at The SigPro Studio, 1030 Old Mill Run, The Villages, Florida. Tickets start at $30 and are available online or by calling (352) 751-7799.