SPAMILTON: AN AMERICAN PARODY is Heading to Orlando

Created by Gerard Alessandrini, the comic mastermind behind the long-running hit Forbidden Broadway and performed by a versatile cast of seven, Spamilton: An American Parody is a side-splitting new musical parody. After tearing it up in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and London, Spamilton: An American Parody will stage a singing, dancing, comedy revolution in Orlando.

Marilyn Stasio of Variety mused, "Hip-hop, Broadway showtunes, Viennese waltzes - is there anything this guy can't write? No, not Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, but Gerard Alessandrini, whose ingenious parody Spamilton simultaneously salutes and sends up Miranda and his signature musical." Ben Brantley of The New York Times said, "This smart, silly, and often convulsively funny thesis, performed by a motor-mouthed cast that is fluent in many tongues, is the work of that eminent specialist in Broadway anatomy, pathology, and gossip, Gerard Alessandrini."

The creative team also includes Gerry McIntyre (Choreography), Morgan Large (Set Design), Dustin Cross (Costume Design), Michael Gilliam (Lighting Design), Fred Barton (Music Supervision), Michael Cassara, CSA (Casting).

The North American tour of Spamilton: An American Parody is produced by Spamiltour LLC. Spamilton was originally produced at The Triad Theater in New York.

How to Buy Tickets

Tickets may be purchased online at drphillipscenter.org, by calling 844.513.2014 or by visiting the Bill and Mary Darden Box Office in person at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts at 445 S. Magnolia Avenue between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, or 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday. Online and phone ticket purchases are subject to handling fees. Prices, shows, artists, dates and times are subject to change at any time without notice. Groups of 10 or more contact groups@drphillipscenter.org. or 407.455.5550.





Related Articles Shows View More Orlando Stories

More Hot Stories For You