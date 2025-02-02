Review: PUFFS at Theatre South Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Have you have ever wondered what was going on in other parts of Hogwarts during Harry, Hermione, and Ron’s adventures in the beloved series of Harry Potter books (and films). Did you ever imagine that it might be a little bit boring (but also hilarious) in comparison to the danger befalling our favorite wizarding trio? Then Theatre South Playhouse’s delightfully humorous and nostalgic production of Matt Cox’s PUFFS or SEVEN INCREASINGLY EVENTFUL YEARS AT A CERTAIN SCHOOL OF MAGIC AND MAGIC may be right up your (Diagon) alley. Playing through February 9th at Dr. Phillips “hidden gem of a theatre,” PUFFS offers audiences a whimsical journey over “seven increasingly eventful years” from the perspective of the Puffs, a group of endearing underdogs who weave their way through the same magical events occupied by a certain bespectacled boy wizard we all know.

The play follows the story of Wayne Hopkins (Blake Croft) and his fellow Puffs, including best friends Oliver Rivers (Trevor Spence) and Megan Jones (Jena Rashid), as they try to keep their spirits (and their grades) up over the years when a certain school of magic faced its biggest trials. Unlike the famous trio, and the other Braves, Smarts, and Snakes - the Puffs are not destined for greatness, but their journey is filled with humor, heart, and unexpected heroism. From surviving potions class to battling dark forces, the Puffs prove that even those who are most overlooked can have their moment in the spotlight.

Nick Bublitz’s direction brings out both the comedic elements and the heartwarming undercurrents of Cox’s script, delivering a production that is both entertaining and emotionally resonant at the same time. His fast-paced timing ensures the seven years fly by without dragging. He has also assembled a talented cast who bring these quirky and loveable characters to vivid life on stage.

Speaking of the cast - the entire ensemble's performance is strong, with standout performances from Blake Croft as the earnest and lovable Wayne, Trevor Spence as the brainy and loyal Oliver, and Jena Rashid as the tough and rebellious Megan. Other highlights include Lilly Scarlett's amusing, and self-centered portrayal of "the boy who lived," Mia Hammond, who employs great comic timing and a number of hilarious facial expressions that garner laughs with just a look - including as Megan's "death buddy" mother, and Woodrow Helms, who delivers the spot-on voice of a certain potions teacher. Andres Procel shines as the charismatic (and a little goofy) Cedric as well as a very funny take on "Mr. Voldy." Finally, as the ever-present Narrator, Pat Clark is deadpan and comical as he tries to keep the story moving throughout the evening.

From a creative point of view, Alex Tomaso’s sound design complements the on-stage antics, providing an auditory backdrop that enhances the magical feel of the play. Lighting Designer Valarie Paterson further accentuates key scenes with creative lighting choices that capture the enchanting atmosphere of this whimsical world. Scenic Designers Hillary Brook and Becca Johnson have crafted a fun set that transports the audience to the hallowed halls of magic. Finally, Costume Designer Hillary Brook’s whimsical and character-appropriate costumes add to the personality and charm of the production.

Overall, Theatre South Playhouse’s PUFFS is a great production for fans of the Harry Potter series. It is filled with inside jokes that poke fun at the books and the films and elicit roaring laughter whenever something familiar is referenced. It’s filled with laughter, nostalgia, and a hefty dose of magic. For lovers of the magical world of Harry Potter looking for a fun, heartwarming show, PUFFS is sure to be a truly spellbinding experience.

PUFFS, presented by Theatre South Playhouse, runs through February 9th. Performances take place at Theatre South Playhouse which is located in The Marketplace at Dr. Phillips, 7601 Della Drive, Suite #15, Orlando, FL 32819. Tickets can be purchased by visiting https://teachtix.com/tsplayhouse. For more information about Theatre South Playhouse visit https://www.theatresouthplayhouse.org/

All Photos by Angie Bond of Creative Photography

Headline Photo: Wayne and the Puffs: Mia Hammond, Bryann Fleming, Trevor Spencer, Blake Croft, Jena Rashid, Lilly Scarlett, Bennet Preuss, Abby Santiago

Top Photo: THE TRIO: Trevor Spence, Jena Rashid, and Blake Croft

Mid-Photo 1: SPORTS: Mia Hammond, Bryann Fleming, Trevor Spencer, Blake Croft, Jena Rashid, Lilly Scarlett, Bennet Preuss, Abby Santiago

Mid-Photo 2: WAND: Andres Procel, Trevor Spence, Abby Santiago, Bennet Preuss, Lilly Scarlett

Mid-Photo 3: Halloween:Trevor Spence, Blake Croft and the cast of "Puffs"

Mid-Photo 4: CONFUSED SPORTS: Bottom: Jena Rashid, Rhyse Silvestro, Mia Hammond- Middle:Bryann Fleming, Blake Croft, Abby Santiago- Back: Allison Young and Woodrow Helms

Bottom Photo: WAND FORMATION: The cast of Puffs (Abby Santiago, Woodrow Helms, Bennet Preuss, Jena Rashid, Blake Croft, Rhyse Silvestro, Lilly Scarlett, Mia Hammond, Bryann Fleming)

Reader Reviews