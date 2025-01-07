News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

JERSEY BOYS to be Presented At The Titusville Playhouse

Performances will run form January 10th to February 23rd.

By: Jan. 07, 2025
The Jersey Boys are a force to be reckoned with. Born in New Jersey but forged in the heart of America, this Tony Award-winning true-life musical of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons is sure to turn the world upside down. With a look, an attitude, and a sound like no other, the talented cast and creative team behind this production are bringing the story to life on stage at the Titusville Playhouse from January 10th to February 23rd. Get a first look at photos here! 

Audiences will be mesmerized by the extraordinary talents of Jake Aboyoun as Frankie Valli, alongside Logan Halliburton as Tommy DeVito, Anthony Gjelaj as Nick Massi, and Jordyn Linkous as Bob Gaudio. The impressive cast also features Ryan Blagg, Christian Bradford, Frank Thompson, Kevin Nolan, Garrett Holt, Devyn Schoen, Kara Jean Spindle, Lyric Stratton, and Sarah McKinney.

Directed by Executive & Artistic Director Steven J. Heron, the production showcases dynamic choreography by Taylor Straney and electrifying music direction by Spencer Crosswell. The creative talents of this team bring the story to life with a spectacular visual and auditory experience. The production team includes Emily O’Neal as stage manager, Rachel Erickson as Assistant Choreographer, Cody Tellis Rutledge as Scenic & Video Designer, Jordyn Linkous as Costume & Wig Designer, Spencer Crosswell as Sound Designer, Davis Vande Steeg as Lighting Designer, Niko Stamos as Video Programmer, Davis Vande Steeg & Krystal Adams as Master Electrician, Eric Norton as Technical Director, Domanick Rose as Head Carpenter, and Helouise Duna as Costume Assistant. 

Photos: JERSEY BOYS to be Presented At The Titusville Playhouse Image
The Cast of Jersey Boys

Photos: JERSEY BOYS to be Presented At The Titusville Playhouse Image
Jake Aboyoun

Photos: JERSEY BOYS to be Presented At The Titusville Playhouse Image
Logan Halliburton, Anthony Gjelaj, and Kevin Nolan

Photos: JERSEY BOYS to be Presented At The Titusville Playhouse Image
Anthony Gjelaj, Logan Halliburton, Jake Aboyoun, and Jordyn Linkous

Photos: JERSEY BOYS to be Presented At The Titusville Playhouse Image
Anthony Gjelaj, Logan Halliburton, Jake Aboyoun and Jordyn Linkous

Photos: JERSEY BOYS to be Presented At The Titusville Playhouse Image
Anthony Gjelaj, Logan Halliburton Jake Aboyoun, and Jordyn Linkous

Photos: JERSEY BOYS to be Presented At The Titusville Playhouse Image
Christian Bradford, Anthony Gjelaj, Logan Halliburton, Jake Aboyoun, and Jordyn Linkous

Photos: JERSEY BOYS to be Presented At The Titusville Playhouse Image
Kara Jean Spindle, Lyric Stratton and Devyn Schoen

Photos: JERSEY BOYS to be Presented At The Titusville Playhouse Image
Devyn Schoen and Jake Aboyoun

Photos: JERSEY BOYS to be Presented At The Titusville Playhouse Image
Devyn Schoen and Jake Aboyoun

Photos: JERSEY BOYS to be Presented At The Titusville Playhouse Image
Jordyn Linkous and Jake Aboyoun

Photos: JERSEY BOYS to be Presented At The Titusville Playhouse Image
Anthony Gjelaj, Logan Halliburton, Jake Aboyoun and Jordyn Linkous




