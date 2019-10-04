Photo Flash: First Look at MISS NELSON IS MISSING at Orlando Shakes

Miss Nelson is Missing!, produced by Orlando Shakes in partnership with UCF, runs from October 17 - November 22, 2019. This musical is based on the book Miss Nelson is Missing and Miss Nelson is Back by Harry Allard and illustrated by James Marshall. Tickets (starting at $15) are available now by phone (407) 447-1700 ext. 1, online at orlandoshakes.org, or in person at the John and Rita Lowndes Shakespeare Center (812 East Rollins Street).

Miss Nelson can't control her crazy classroom because she's just too nice. But when she disappears, her replacement is the hard-as-nails, detention-loving, recess-canceling, homework-overloading substitute teacher Viola Swamp! With the Big Test approaching, the kids suddenly realize how much they miss Miss Nelson and they'll do anything - including hiring a private eye - to solve the mystery of her disappearance and bring her back.

"Miss Nelson is Missing! was originally published in 1977 and has since stood the test of time, remaining a childhood classic," says Anne Hering, director of education. "Parents, teachers, and young audiences will love seeing the story spring from the pages and enriched with catchy music, audience interaction, and show-stopping choreography."

The cast of Miss Nelson is Missing! features Amanda Leakey as Miss Nelson & Viola Swamp, Brandy Bell as Allison, Jennifer Fraser as Cheryl, Samantha Potak as Sam, Hayden Palmer as Adam, and Ben Cohen as Pop, Principal, & McSmogg.

The artistic team includes Director & Musical Director Megan Tsurumaki, Choreographer Kim Ball, Scenic Designer Jane Raine, Lighting Designer Philip Lupo, Costume Designer Mel Barger, and Sound Designer Britt Sandusky.

PERFORMANCE INFORMATION AND RELATED EVENTS

Preview Dates: October 17 & 18 at 10:15 a.m. and 12:00 p.m.

Opening Date: October 19 at 2:00 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

ASL Interpreted Performances: October 26, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. and November 14, 2019 at 10:15 a.m.

OPENING DAY CELEBRATION - Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Join us one hour before both opening day performances to take part in free crafts and activities. Free to all opening day ticket holders. No RSVP required.

ASL INTERPRETED - October 26, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. and November 14, 2019 at 10:15 a.m.

Miss Nelson is Missing! will be traditionally interpreted by a single ASL interpreter from Signing Shadows.

Join members of the cast for interactive pre-show fun for the whole family. The fun starts 10-15 minutes prior to every performance.

Stick around after weekend performances of Miss Nelson is Missing! to take a photo with the stars of the show!

Saturdays and select Sundays at 2:00 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. - $15 children; $20 adults

Group Sales: Up to 20% off groups of 10+

Miss Nelson is Missing! is presented by David & Lyn Berelsman. Additional support from Publix Charities.





