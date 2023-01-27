Opera Orlando's Gabriel Preisser To Perform New Solo Valentine's Cabaret At The Winter Park Playhouse

Valentine's Day week will be just that much sweeter when the superb voice of Opera Orlando's Gabriel Preisser graces the Spotlight Cabaret stage at The Winter Park Playhouse February 15 and 16, 2023 in a new solo cabaret - Love Languages. Playhouse Music Director, Christopher Leavy, will accompany on piano.

Love Languages will showcase Mr. Preisser's acclaimed lyric baritone vocals as he performs a wide variety of love songs from the Great American Songbook, Italian Neapolitan and French Cabaret songs, German Operetta and even some Spanish Zarzuela tunes. Some of the titles include "The Girl From Ipanema," " Some Enchanted Evening," " A Vuchella," " Dein Ist Mein Ganzes Herz," " If I Loved You," "Besame Mucho" and more!

Gabriel Preisser is a Grammy Award winning baritone whose distinguished and lengthy resume includes over 40 operatic and musical theatre roles including Danilo in The Merry Widow with Utah Festival Opera, Billy Bigelow in Carousel with Minnesota Orchestra, Figaro in Il barbiere di Siviglia with St Petersburg Opera, Dandini in Cenerentola with Opera Tampa, Escamillo in Carmen with Lyric Opera of the North, Belcore in L'elisir d'amore with Shreveport Opera, Le Mari in Les Mamelles de Tiresias with Opera Parallele, Albert in Werther with Minnesota Opera, Mercutio in Romeo et Juliette with Opera Tampa and St. Petersburg Opera, Tommy in Brigadoon with Gulfshore Opera, Silvio in Pagliacci with Opera Naples, Harold Hill in The Music Man with Colorado Symphony, and Bob Baker in Wonderful Town with Skylark Opera to name a few.

Currently Gabe is residing in Central Florida and leads the Opera Orlando as General Director. Mr. Preisser was a resident artist at Minnesota Opera, Kentucky Opera, Pensacola Opera, and an apprentice artist at Des Moines Metro Opera. He graduated summa cum laude from Florida State University with degrees in Vocal Performance and Commercial Music and completed a Masters in Voice at the University of Houston.

"We are thrilled to have our incredibly talented friend Gabe Preisser on the cabaret stage once again! This is a very special evening so book early - we sell out quickly!" confirms Heather Alexander, Playhouse Executive Director.

General Admission tickets are $20 plus a one drink minimum. The cabaret performances will take place in the theatre lobby and seating is limited. Lobby doors and bar open at 6:30 pm and the cabaret begins at 7:30 pm. Advance reservations and early arrival are strongly recommended. Tickets sell out quickly so call The Winter Park Playhouse box office for tickets at 407-645-0145 or purchase online at www.winterparkplayhouse.org.

The live cabaret will be filmed and available to be enjoyed virtually March 3-6, 2023. A private link will be sent at 5:00 pm on Friday, March 3 and will be valid through Monday, March 6. Patrons may watch the cabaret at any time and as many times as desired over the three-day period. Virtual tickets are $20 and can be purchased online or by calling the box office (407) 645-0145.

Photo Credit: Gabriel Presser