New Staged Play Readings Announced at The Studio Theatre!

Enjoy a Staged Play Reading of The Violet Sisters by purchasing a virtual seat for $10. Choose from July 17th, July 24th, or July 31st at 7pm EDT. Tickets are on sale now.

Next month, The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol will present its first Staged Play Reading: The Violet Sisters by Gina Femia. Visit: www.TheSharonStudio.com for past and upcoming virtual offerings.

In the wake of Hurricane Sandy, two estranged sisters, Pam and Sam, reunite in Brooklyn after the tragic death of their father in the storm. The sisters go head to head over drugs, guilt, and abuse as they struggle to find common ground. After 8 years apart the sisters are forced to deal with all that they have let slip away, all the words that have been left unsaid for years. The Violet Sisters is a modern play in real time that is the perfect mix of comedy and gut-wrenching realism that is rightfully unapologetic.

Playing the role of Sam is The Studio Theatre's Artistic Director Whitney Morse. Her role as Claire in Proof on The Studio Theatre's stage won her a BroadwayWorld Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Play (Professional) in 2017. Actress Leslie Munson will be playing the role of Pam. Previously based in the Midwest, Munson was seen on stages in Illinois until most recently when she debuted for The Studio Theatre in The Squirrel Plays Virtual Play Reading.

The Management Team is composed of Resident Director Nathaniel Niemi, Producer Jason Goedken, Artistic Director Whitney Morse, Set Designer Kenneth Constant, Lighting Designer David Krupla, Master Electrician Lindsey Young, Sound/AV Designer Nick Erickson, Production Manager Danielle Paccione, Technical Director Clayton Becker, Stage Manager Grace Zottig, Company Manager/Video Producer Ryan Loeckel, Assistant Production Manager Layna Hoopfer, and Assistant Stage Manager Stephanie Horn.

The Studio Theatre's Mission is to inspire the residents of Central Florida to examine relevant issues by elevating them through innovative and intimate storytelling. Think outside the box, inside the box.

Related Articles Shows View More Orlando Stories

More Hot Stories For You