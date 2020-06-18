Michael James Scott Brings Broadway Workshop To Orlando Rep

Orlando Repertory Theatre will welcome Broadway star Michael James Scott, as he presents "Michael James Scott's Broadway Challenge" on July 20-21, for grades 7th - 12th. Space is VERY limited to first-come, first-served registrations. Tuition is $350, and classes are held at Orlando REP. A waiting list with the potential of additional sessions will be available. Registration begins at 12pm today, June 18. Register at https://www.orlandorep.com/youthacademy/mjs-broadway-challenge/.

For questions, email education@orlandorep.com or call 407.896.7365 x219.

Fresh off his triumphant return home as the iconic Genie in Disney's Aladdin at The Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, join Broadway's current Genie and Orlando's own Michael James Scott in a two-day Broadway intensive in July at Orlando Repertory Theatre! Get ready for an exciting intensive unlike any other getting to spend concentrated time with one of Broadway's favorites.

"We are beyond excited to welcome the incredible Michael James Scott back home to work with our young people that are interested in diving deeper into the craft of performance. Over the years, we have hosted the actors who played Disney's Mary Poppins, Mufasa, Nala, and Tarzan on Broadway at Orlando REP. Now, we have rubbed the lamp and Broadway's Genie is taking up residence here on our stages! I have followed Michael's career excitedly over the years as I remember watching him as a high school performer and back then, you knew this was an actor to keep your eye on. His career has been long and varied and is continuing to heat up. During this time that we cannot perform on stages across the country, we have the fortunate gift of time with a consummate professional. Our young actors can learn a ton from Michael James Scott," comments Orlando REP Artistic Director Jeff Revels.

Michael James Scott states "After the overwhelming response of love I received returning home to play The Genie in the Broadway tour of Disney's Aladdin at The Dr. Phillips Center, I was so inspired to be able to come back home and focus on getting to teach and pass on all the tricks and knowledge I've been given in my career to the young artists of Orlando, Florida. This has been an incredibly challenging time in our world and so many young artists have had to adjust to a new normal. Orlando has been so good to me and I've always wanted to come back and do some work with the performing arts community that held me up and supported me in such an inspiring way. As I've said before, I am the product of a community that cares about the arts and it's now my turn to come back home and start contributing to this gorgeous community."

This class is designed for the student that wants to really dive deep into musical theatre and learn a bit of what it takes to prepare for a career on the stage. There is time to learn about how Michael grew up in Orlando and his journey to working consistently on the Broadway stage and beyond for over 16 years.

Bring all your dancing shoes as students learn original Broadway Choreography each day from one of Michael's many shows. Students should come prepared with a song chosen from a provided list to workshop with Michael and an accompanist. Students will work on acting the song in a masterclass approach and giving it more meaning and understanding. Some may even be asked to sing one from their own audition pieces.

Class will be held July 20-21, from 3pm-7pm both days. Registration is very limited. A waitlist will be available, and additional classes will be scheduled for remaining dates in July, and will be filled by those on the waitlist before being made publicly available. Tuition is $350, and classes are held onsite at Orlando REP. Registration begins at 12pm today, June 18, and may be accessed here: https://www.orlandorep.com/youthacademy/mjs-broadway-challenge/.

Related Articles Shows View More Orlando Stories

More Hot Stories For You