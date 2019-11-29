Maltz Jupiter Theatre Tickets Make The Perfect Gift!

For a truly unforgettable gift this holiday season, let the Maltz Jupiter Theatre entertain you with the magic of live theatre!

'Tis the season to treat your office staff, family, neighbor, friend or sweetheart to the dazzling Broadway musical The Mystery of Edwin Drood, onstage December 3 through 19. Based on Charles Dickens' unfinished novel of the same name, the musical takes audiences on a journey to the small town of Chesterham, England, where the young and charming Edwin Drood has been mysteriously murdered. But by whom? Structured as a show within a show, Rupert Holmes' smart and mysterious musical invites audience members to choose the outcome of the mystery by voting on the killer's identity.

"The Maltz Jupiter Theatre's shows are a fantastic activity for groups, and The Mystery of Edwin Drood is the perfect fun-filled adventure for everyone," said Dana Munson, the Theatre's marketing director. "Bring your group and celebrate the holidays with friends! Discounted group rates are available, with many nearby preferred restaurant options before or after the show."

And that's not all. The Maltz Jupiter Theatre has the ultimate performance for everyone on your list - including a three-week run after the New Year of the iconic, alluring musical that took Broadway by storm: Chicago.

Brimming with murder, desire and lust for fame, Chicago will dazzle audiences January 14 through February 2. An American classic with music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb and book by Ebb and Bob Fosse, the musical tells the story of rival vaudevillian murderesses Velma and Roxie who are locked up in Chicago's Cook County Jail for crimes of passion. Along with a slew of other murdering inmates, Velma and Roxie enlist the help of lawyer Billy Flynn to turn their incarceration into a media frenzy. Packed with sensual choreography and sexy renditions of "Cell Block Tango" and "All That Jazz," Chicago is sure to give you a little razzle dazzle!

Looking for a night out this holiday season? You won't want to miss Christmas Cheer: Live from the Maltz Jupiter Theatre (December 16), featuring heartwarming renditions of holiday favorites with this all new show presented by the Maltz Jupiter Theatre Orchestra. Broadcast live on Legends Radio, and hosted by Jill and Rich Switzer of The Morning Lounge with Jill and Rich, this will be an outstanding musical experience that will leave you and your family in the wonder, warmth and magic of the season. Other holiday shows include two performances of The Best of Broadway Musical Revue, featuring students from the Maltz Jupiter Theatre Goldner Conservatory of Performing Arts (December 28 and 29) and two New Year's Eve performances by the always-hilarious Capitol Steps (December 31).

Theatre tickets make the perfect gift! Spring season performances include Brighton Beach Memoirs (February 23 - March 8), Neil Simon's award-winning play that follows 15-year-old Eugene Jerome as he navigates the waters of adolescence prior to World War II. The Theatre's incredible season ends with How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying (March 17 - April 5), Frank Loesser's nine-time Tony Award-winning musical that pokes fun at big business as it follows a lowly window washer who follows a handbook to climb the corporate ladder to high powered executive.

The Theatre has concerts and special events for everyone in the coming months. January brings the music of the incomparable Barbra Streisand with Simply Streisand (January 3) and the music of Freddie Mercury, the leading man that made Queen famous, with Mercury (January 4).

February brings the glorious sound of a Carole King concert with Tapestry - Tribute to Carole King (February 6), an evening of disco classics with Stayin' Alive (February 7), the music of The Beach Boys with Beach Party Boys (February 8) and the irreplaceable R&B, doo wop and rock 'n' roll sound of Cornell Gunter's Coasters (February 9).

Valentine's week brings the internationally beloved tenor group Celtic Tenors (February 13), the world's No. 1 Tina Turner tribute Forever Tina (February 14) and Let's Hang On! Americas #1 Frankie Valli Tribute Show (February 15). March brings popular American masterpieces by three beloved composers with An American Salute - A Keyboard Conversations performance with pianist Jeffrey Siegel - A concert with engaging commentary (March 22).

To compliment your unique gift, consider one of the Theatre's many preferred restaurants and hotel packages. Also, share the gift of theatre with a gift certificate, available at the box office. Bring your group for the holidays and celebrate! Discounted group rates are available, and The Green Room Club Level Lounge is available for private events and functions.

For showtimes, tickets and additional information, call (561) 575-2223 or visit www.jupitertheatre.org. For more information on bringing your group to the Theatre, contact group sales associate Lina Lacy at (561) 972-6117.





