MY LIFE AS YOU Selected as Finalist For The Mad Cow Women's Theater Festival

The play My Life As You is a top 5 finalist in The Mad Cow's Women's play festival in Orlando, FL. The festival includes professional Zoom reading productions, Thursday, August 13th at 7pm ET/4pm PT.

There is also a virtual roundtable hosted on Zoom by Arlene Hutton on Thursday, August 11th at 7pm ET/4pm PT where they will interview the finalists about their process.

My Life As You is an entertaining, funny and inspirational comedic play that is perfect for Zoom, even though it's set in the 1990s :) Two young female friends try to figure out their lives, relationships, careers... and which lane to take in a public pool.

Set in the scorching Chicago summer in 1998 just as the Internet was taking off and the whole country was gripped by the Monica Lewinsky/Bill Clinton scandal. A monologue from this play was published by Smith & Kraus in "The Best Women's Stage Monologues 2017."

There will be a live streamed roundtable discussion with the playwrights moderated by Arlene Hutton on August 11th at 7PMET/4PMFacebook.com/madcowtheatre

To sign up for the play reading of My Life As You:

