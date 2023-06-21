Greater Orlando Performing Arts Relief (GOPAR) Will Collaborate With the Entertainment Community Fund

Greater Orlando Performing Arts Relief (GOPAR), an Orlando-based non-profit organization announced today their Member Assistance Program with the Entertainment Community Fund (the Fund), formerly known as The Actors Fund.

GOPAR provides assistance, including emergency financial assistance, to individuals throughout the greater Orlando, Florida area who typically derive income from the performing arts and/or theme park entertainment sectors. The Entertainment Community Fund has over one hundred and forty years of experience ensuring stability, encouraging resiliency and acting as a safety net for those who shape our country’s cultural vibrancy.

This newly established relationship will allow the Entertainment Community Fund to administer the Emergency Financial Assistance Fund which was established by GOPAR in 2020 to help support local performers meet critical needs due to loss of work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

GOPAR will remain as a local 501-c3 non-profit and will shift its focus from administering local aid to acting as the fundraising engine to secure funding for the Emergency Financial Assistance Fund administered by the Entertainment Community Fund.

“We are excited to be working with a well-respected and well-known organization such as the Entertainment Community Fund to ensure our local artists and performers receive the support they require in times of need.” says recently appointed GOPAR Board Chair, Joseph Harrison of the new relationship with the Fund. “Shifting our fund administration operations to the Fund is a win-win – local artists benefit from the Fund’s well-established processes and GOPAR can focus our own efforts locally to help raise the funds needed to keep those awards available.”

Any Central Florida based individuals who meet the defined eligibility requirements can now request financial aid directly from the Fund. More information on GOPAR can be found here and information about aid eligibility and how to request assistance from the Fund can be accessed here.