Garden Theatre Presents A RAISIN IN THE SUN

Lorraine Hansberry's groundbreaking 1959 classic A Raisin in the Sun has been hailed by critics as one of the greatest plays ever written. Now, Central Florida audiences will have the opportunity to see Hansberry's masterpiece on the Garden Theatre stage as part of the theatre's 13th season. Directed by Roberta Emerson, the production will play a limited run March 3 - 14, 2021.

A Raisin in the Sun is the first production in the Garden's history written by a Black female playwright, as well as the first to be led by a Black director and the first to feature a majority Black cast. As the Garden seeks to become a leader in the arts community for centering and celebrating diverse voices, we are proud to present this work while also being conscious of how long it has taken us to take this step. We look forward to this production being the first of many on our stage to tell stories that reflect the breadth of experience in our Central Florida community. We are committed to backing this work with action across all areas of our organization and creating a home for audiences, staff, volunteers, and artists from all backgrounds.

Director Roberta Emerson, a Central Florida artist and educator, says, "What I love about A Raisin in the Sun is that it is so universal while remaining extremely specific. It's a specific group of people and time and situations, but that specificity only aids in highlighting the universal themes of dreams, family, loss, and love. And because of that, it is a story that very much forces people to accept what's happening outside or to others while also looking within themselves. I think that is why the play works and will continue to be relevant for decades to come, and I am very excited to bring this story home to the Garden. That said. It is also for us, Black Americans. It is for us and by us, and there is nothing wrong with celebrating that fact and teaching others to celebrate it too."

A Raisin in the Sun features Da'Zaria Harris as Ruth Younger, Omari Pernell as Travis Younger, Durell R. Brown as Walter Lee Younger, Ambria M. Benjamin as Beneatha Younger, Jade L. Jones as Lena Younger, Matthew Zenon as Joseph Asagai, Mackenley Ria as George Murchison, Kadesh Lewis as Bobo, and Bobbie Bell as Karl Lindner.

Garden Theatre's production features Scenic Design by Tramaine Berryhill, Lighting Design by Kathy Wiebe, Costume Design by Kat Henwood, Sound Design by Anthony Narciso*, Original Music by Anthony Narciso* and Anthony Marshall, and Props Design by Erica Felton. The Stage Manager for the production is Kelly Lemos.

*Member, United Scenic Artists

What happens to a dream deferred? In the South Side of Chicago, a poor black family struggles to stay afloat as they search for financial stability and a place to call home. Tensions flare as the generations reach for different dreams and prejudice seeps into their lives. Filled with passion, humor, and humanity, A Raisin in the Sun is an iconic piece of American dramatic literature that will move audiences of all ages.

Tickets: Tickets $30 - $35, with discounts available for seniors, youth, and military. Groups of 10 or more can receive a discount on tickets and should call 407-877-4736 x208 or email groupsales@gardentheatre.org.

Tickets may be purchased by calling 407-877-4736 ext. 0, in person at the Garden Theatre Box Office at 160 West Plant Street in Winter Garden, or online at gardentheatre.org

Dates: March 3 - 14, 2021

Wednesdays - Saturdays at 7:30 pm

Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays at 2:00 pm