Garden Theatre Announces 14th Season

At the opening night performance of Godspell on April 22, Artistic Director Joseph C. Walsh announced Garden Theatre's upcoming 14th season. Current subscribers may renew their subscriptions immediately. New subscriptions begin at $90 and go on sale May 25. All single tickets go on sale July 7.



The 2021 - 2022 season will open with the classic musical Man of La Mancha, followed in October by Looped, a hilarious yet moving drama that peels back the layers of famed stage and screen diva Tallulah Bankhead. big, The Musical will entertain kids of all ages and kids at heart with an adaptation of the classic 1980s movie. 2022 will begin with Katori Hall's Olivier Award-winning play The Mountaintop, a stunning imagining of Dr. Martin Luther King's last night on Earth. Tony Award-winning Parade, a powerful musical that celebrates the endurance of love, hope, and compassion against racial and social tension, will follow. An international best-selling sensation, Disney's Beauty and the Beast will be reimagined like never before for the Garden stage. The 2021 - 2022 season will close with On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan, the high-energy pop musical featuring the songs of the Grammy Award-winning artists.

Walsh is excited for the upcoming Garden lineup: "Garden Theatre continues its commitment to providing a home for artists and audiences alike by presenting a diverse program of live theatre that represents a wide variety of theatrical voices and viewpoints. Reflect with us at the Garden as we present a season of Self-Discovery and Reflection. Each unique story in this thrilling season examines characters as they discover a deeper sense of self, while offering a moment of reflection for our audiences as we recover from our shared experiences of the last year. I am excited to be sharing these stories, characters and voices with our audiences and am hopeful that the themes of discovery and reflection throughout the season will inspire connection, conversation and communication amongst our community. To me, these stories ask us to look deeper to find and uplift the best in ourselves and each other."



Current subscribers can renew through May 23 for the best seats. New subscriptions will go on sale May 25, and may be purchased online at gardentheatre.org/subscribe, by phone at 407-877-4736, or in person at the Garden Theatre Box Office. Subscriptions range from $90 - $594. Options include a 3-Show Build Your Own Subscription, a 7-Show Subscription, and the 22-Ticket Flex Pack Subscription. New for the 2021 - 2022 season are a 7-Show Student subscription for youth under age 18 and college students, and a 7-show Arts Industry Subscription for Central Florida theatre professionals.



All tickets go on sale July 7, with prices starting at $30. Discounts are available for groups, youth, seniors, and military personnel.