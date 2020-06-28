Galmont Ballet Returns to Live Performance With One Night Only Show at the Cocoa Village Playhouse

According to Spectrum News 13, Galmont Ballet will perform for one night only in the historical Cocoa Village Playhouse.

The company's co-founder Lucia Montero said it took about three weeks to get the dancers performance ready.

"This has been strange times for everyone but for us in the dance world and the arts community, it's been very hard," Montero said. "Returning to the stage sending a message of hope to the rest of the dance community."

This year's been bitter sweet for dancer Maria Slate, who says she got her dream job as a ballerina but then the world began to shut down due to the health crisis.

"I'm pleased to announce I'm furthering my career in dance this coming fall," she said. "We found out at the end of March when everything in the world started to change."

Read more on Spectrum News 13.

Learn more at https://www.galmontballet.com/the-nutcracker-1.

