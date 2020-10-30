First Fringe Friday Ce;ebrates Transgender And Gender Non-Conforming Artists

The six short performances are scheduled to be presented next Friday.

Orlando Fringe announced that this month's First Fringe Friday would feature performances from transgender and gender non-conforming artists. The six short performances that are scheduled to be presented next Friday are presented in partnership with The City of Orlando Office of Multicultural Affairs.

The performances will be broadcast at 7pm EST on the Orlando Fringe Facebook page, Twitter Account, YouTube channel, and on their website at orlandofringe.org/live Commissioner Patty Sheehan will also be reading the City's Proclamation for Trans Awareness Week (November 13-19), and Ashley Figueroa from the Gender Advancement Project will be presenting Opening Remarks.

The lineup of performances includes:

Sissy by DANA Movement Ensemble From the artist: Sissy is an evening length multi-disciplinary work that delves into my personal story, opinions and perceptions of gender identification and my exploration of masculinity versus femininity. I have many memories of over-hearing conversations about the way i behaved as a child. I was labeled a sissy early on though I never fought nor embraced it. But, in this piece those feelings will be explored. My choreography is based on butoh, African, modern, and contemporary styles and challenges my dancers and audiences to connect on an emotional level that pulls from their personal experiences and from within their souls. Tom Luketich will compose original music and create the soundscape which will encompass many styles including opera, modern, spoken word and distorted sound effects; and I will design/coordinate costumes, props, and set design that will to support my ideas.

Adventures in Gender Confusion by Found Voice Productions From the artist: When genderqueer comic Kelli Dunham goes whitewater rafting with friends and a Cub Scout Jamboree shows up, hilarious confusion ensues.

PeeVira's Ghoulish Guessers: A Night of Monster Musicals by DulceArt Works, Inc. From the artist: PeeVira's Ghoulish Guessers: A Night of Monster Musicals is a fun spooky trivia show for the dark at heart. Guests are led by PeeVira (The Fringy Mime Queen) to participate in trivia centered games of useless spooky knowledge from popular monster musicals. Trivia rounds include multiple choice answers, word jumbles, quote guesses and fill in the blanks. Complete with drag and fun interludes, this is one show that will surely please your trivia night fix.

One They, One Dew. (A Genderless Exploration of Soda) by Salvation Mercy From the artist: Salvation drinks a Mtn Dew, and describes it, and talks about it, and will hopefully like it.

My Magical Gay Marriage by JG Productions From the artist: I share my love story as I sing my songs.

Oh Boy by Lightup Showbox From the artist: A mix of storytelling and dance centered around themes of childhood, queer identities and the journey of gender expression.

First Fringe Friday is a free event, but donations are encouraged and 100% of the donations will be returned to the participating artists.



