Dr. Phillips Center Will Announce 22/23 Broadway Season on March 18

On Friday, March 18, 2022, the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts will announce its 22/23 Broadway Season. Save the date to find out which shows will be joining Hamilton (Oct. 26 - Nov. 20, 2022) and Wicked (Jan. 25 - Feb. 12, 2023) next season.

Join the waitlist to be among the first to know when new subscriptions go on sale.

In the meantime, the Dr. Phillips Center continues its current Broadway season run with Disney's Frozen. Starting this Thursday, Feb. 24, Frozen will run for a record 10 days with 14 performances.

Single ticket sales for CATS, the fifth show of this season, is on sale this week. The show runs from March 29 - April 3, 2022. Visit DrPhillipsCenter.org for more information.