Downtown Arts District “Art After Dark” Semi-Formal Soiree For Young Professionals Returns in March

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Downtown Arts District has announced the return of its popular program “Art After Dark” a Soiree for Young Professionals on Saturday, March 8, 2025 from 7pm-10pm at CityArts Orlando. Art After Dark introduces young professionals to the Arts District and its mission through social interaction, arts engagement and networking. Guests will enjoy the celebration in a unique setting by strolling through CityArts’ seven different galleries and CityArts Café. This year, the evening’s festivities include interactive art experiences, henna designs, tarot readings and fashion sketches. Guests will enjoy live entertainment by DJ DizzlePhunk and surprise performances throughout the night. There will be meet-and-greet opportunities with special guest artists, live music, photo opportunities, a raffle, whiskey and beer tastings and light bites by favorite local eateries. Plus, new this year, Art After Dark will also feature live art in the Courtyard sponsored by DTO Live.

Limited Early Bird tickets are $40 per person online until 11:59pm on February 16, 2025. Regular tickets are $50 per person until sold out. The admission includes entertainment, food and three complimentary drinks, plus champagne at the door. Art After Dark is a limited engagement with entry for 200 attendees.

“We are very excited to announce our popular Art After Dark event returning earlier this year and bringing another unforgettable evening of art, culture and live entertainment to the Downtown Arts District,” says Executive Director Barbara Hartley. “Perfect for young professionals and the young at heart, this signature event provides a unique opportunity to experience Orlando's vibrant art scene in a fun and stylish way.” Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors Daniel F. Betancourt continues, “After our highly successful, inaugural Midnight on Magnolia NYE Party, we are thrilled to see our mission of heightening visibility for the vibrant arts community come to life, and we look forward to furthering that mission with our upcoming Art After Dark and each and every program we are proud to offer in the upcoming year.”

The 2025 Art After Dark committee is c0-chaired by Lindsey Hahn and Daniel Betancourt. Downtown Arts District liaisons include Barbara Hartley and Teagan Carregal.

Comments