Comedic Singing Duo Will Premiere New Cabaret at WP Playhouse in October

Audiences will laugh twice as hard as funny songmen Brance Cornelius and Alex Mansoori jump onto The Winter Park Playhouse stage in their new cabaret - A Little Off The Top - October 20 and 21, 2021 as part of the theatre's popular Spotlight Cabaret Series. Playhouse Musical Director Christopher Leavy will accompany on piano.

In the style of the great comedic duos - Hope and Crosby, Martin and Lewis and even Bert and Ernie - Brance and Alex will treat audiences to an evening of song, silliness and fun! Dubbed two of the planet's funniest bald men, these skilled performers will weave a story of laughter and friendship as they sing many of the classic duos like Cole Porter's "Friendship," Rodgers and Hart's "Johnny One Note," and Irving Berlin's "A Couple of Song and Dance Men."

Brance Cornelius is from the land of bluegrass, bourbon and basketball graduating magna cum laude with a B.A. in theatre from Murray State University in Kentucky. A proud member of Actors' Equity Association, he was last seen on The Playhouse stage in The Andrews Brothers. Brance's New York tour credits include Cinderella (starring Tony winner Lea Salonga); How The Grinch Stole Christmas ("Papa Who"); and Dicapo Opera's The Most Happy Fella ("Herman"). Regional credits include The Addams Family ("Uncle Fester"); The Drowsy Chaperone ("George"); Into The Woods ("Baker"); Singin' In The Rain ("Cosmo") and The Hoop Dee-Doo Revue ("Six Bits").

Alex Mansoori, originally from Seattle, received his Bachelors and Masters of Music from The Juilliard School in New York City. Hailed by critics as "burly with a rubbery face and long legs," Alex has a range of talent that has lead him to perform in a multitude of roles all over the nation. Some of his favorite credits include "Nike Magadoff" in The Consul (Seattle Opera); the four villains in Candide (Ravinia Festival); the Stage Manager in Ned Rorem's Our Town (New York Premiere); and a European Tour of Une Flute Enchantee directed by Peter Brook. Regional credits include appearances with The Winter Park Playhouse, The Titusville Playhouse, Opera Orlando, The Orlando Philharmonic, Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando.

"What a treat to have the incredibly talented Brance and Alex on stage together! Audiences will be so impressed with their fabulous professional voices and comedic talent. Don't miss this one! " confirms Heather Alexander, Playhouse Executive Director.

Tickets for live performances are $20 plus a one drink minimum. Cabarets are currently being performed on the theatre mainstage and masks are required. Assigned seating is limited and performances sell out quickly, so advance reservations are strongly recommended.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for a 7:30 p.m. show. Call The Winter Park Playhouse box office 407-645-0145 to reserve tickets.