BroadwayWorld Orlando Awards Update: RENT - Titusville Playhouse Leads Best Musical!

There's just a few weeks left to make your voice heard and submit your votes for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Orlando Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The people have spoken nominations are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatre's achievements and performers are recognized!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Orlando:

Best Choreography (Non-Professional)

Sterling Lovett - SPRING AWAKENING - Theatre South Playhouse 12%

Kim Ball - MARY POPPINS - St Luke's theatre 10%

Sara Catherine Barnes - FOOTLOOSE - Theatre Winter Haven 7%

Best Choreography (Professional)

Kim Ball - EVITA - Orlando Shakes 21%

Rob Winn Anderson & Daniel Hunalp - BILLY ELLIOT - Garden Theatre 17%

Carrie Crawford - RAGTIME - Garden Theatre 10%

Best Costume Design (Non-Professional)

AJ Garcia - MARY POPPINS - St. Luke's 18%

Matt Carl - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Osceola Arts 12%

Caitlin Nicholas - SPRING AWAKENING - Celebration Theatre Company 10%

Best Costume Design (Professional)

Dan Jones - RAGTIME - Garden Theater 14%

Jordyn Linkous - RENT - Titusville Playhouse 14%

AJ Garcia - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Garden Theatre 10%

Best Direction of a Musical (Non-Professional)

Dominic Del Brocco - NEWSIES - Osceola Arts 10%

Hillary Brook - SPRING AWAKENING - Theatre South Playhouse 10%

Trevor Southworth - THE PRODUCERS - Athens Theatre 10%

Best Direction of a Musical (Professional)

Steven Heron - RENT - Titusville Playhouse 15%

Nick DeGruccio - EVITA - Orlando Shakes 11%

Mark Edward Smith - RAGTIME - Garden Theatre 10%

Best Direction of a Play (Non-Professional)

Nathan Paul - DIAL M FOR MURDER - Moonlight Players 19%

Kit Cleto - THE MIKADO - Central Florida Vocal Arts 17%

Beth Marshall - GIRL - Orlando Fringe 2019 17%

Best Direction of a Play (Professional)

Brian Vaughn - HAMLET - Orlando Shakes 17%

Patrick Braillard - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Garden Theatre 14%

Niko Stamos - VANITIES - Titusville Playhouse 14%

Best Ensemble (Non-Professional)

RENT - Titusville Playhouse 10%

MARY POPPINS - St Luke's theatre 7%

SPRING AWAKENING - Theatre South Playhouse 7%

Best Lead Actor in a Musical (Non-Professional)

Zachary Thomas - RENT - Titusville Playhouse 10%

Yan Diaz - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Osceola Arts 9%

Christopher Robinson - SPRING AWAKENING - Celebration Theatre Company 7%

Best Lead Actor in a Musical (Professional)

Dan Domenech - EVITA - Orlando Shakes 13%

Parker James Fullmore - BILLY ELLIOT - Garden Theatre 11%

David Lowe - BILLY ELLIOT - Garden Theatre 5%

Best Lead Actor in a Play (Non-Professional)

Jeffrey Allen Sneed - SWEAT - Theatre UCF 21%

Joshua Hernandez - DIAL M FOR MURDER - Moonlight Players 20%

Ray Palen - DIAL M FOR MURDER - Moonlight Players 19%

Best Lead Actor in a Play (Professional)

Junior Nyong'o - HAMLET - Orlando Shakes 16%

Aidan Bangsund - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Garden Theatre 14%

Matthew Gray - GIRL - Orlando Fringe 2019 13%

Best Lead Actress in a Musical (Non-Professional)

Jessica Medley - SPRING AWAKENING - Celebration Theatre Company 21%

Grace Gustino - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Osceola Arts 10%

Cami Miller - SISTER ACT - Osceola Arts 9%

Best Lead Actress in a Musical (Professional)

Yael Reich - EVITA - Orlando Shakes 11%

Becca Southworth - ALWAYS...PATSY CLINE - Athens Theatre 9%

Kellie Rhianne - RENT - Titusville Playhouse 9%

Best Lead Actress in a Play (Non-Professional)

Kayleigh Mollycheck - DIAL M FOR MURDER - Moonlight Players 25%

Ashleigh Ann Gardner - A DOLL'S HOUSE - CFCArts 19%

Amy Livingston - #GODHATESYOU - Theatre UCF 17%

Best Lead Actress in a Play (Professional)

Laura Mansoori - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Garden Theatre 16%

Kayleigh Mollycheck - VANITIES - Titusville Playhouse 13%

Suzanne O'Donnell - A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - Orlando Shakes 10%

Best Lighting Design (Professional)

Luke Atkinson - RENT - Titusville Playhouse 15%

Bert Scott - EVITA - Orlando Shakes 12%

George Jackson - RAGTIME - Garden Theater 9%

Best Music Direction (Non-Professional)

Robby Stamper - SPRING AWAKENING - Theatre South Playhouse 12%

Victor Martinez - SPRING AWAKENING - Celebration Theatre Company 7%

John R. Mason III - MARY POPPINS - St. Luke's 7%

Best Music Direction (Professional)

Spencer Crosswell - RENT - Titusville Playhouse 19%

Robby Stamper - RAGTIME - Garden Theatre 17%

Josh Ceballos - EVITA - Orlando Shakes 13%

Best Musical (Non-Professional)

SPRING AWAKENING - Celebration Theatre Company 10%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Osceola Arts 8%

MARY POPPINS - St. Luke's 7%

Best Musical (Professional)

RENT - Titusville Playhouse 12%

BILLY ELLIOT - Garden Theatre 12%

RAGTIME - Garden Theater 11%

Best Play (Non-Professional)

DIAL M FOR MURDER - Moonlight Players 21%

NEXT TO NORMAL - CFCArts 21%

SWEAT - Theatre UCF 14%

Best Play (Professional)

RAGTIME - Garden Theater 20%

HAMLET - Orlando Shakes 17%

A CHRISTMAS STORY - Garden Theatre 16%

Best Set Design (Non-Professional)

Cliff Price - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Osceola Arts 17%

Tori Oakes - INTO THE WOODS - Athens Theatre 13%

Cliff Price - MATILDA - Titusville Playhouse 13%

Best Set Design (Professional)

Jay Bleakney - RENT - Titusville Playhouse 14%

Chris McKinney - BILLY ELLIOT - Garden Theater 13%

Joe Klug - RAGTIME - Garden Theater 13%

Best Sound Design (Professional)

Anthony Narcisso - RAGTIME - Garden Theater 26%

Jack Audet - 1984 - Garden Theatre 12%

Anthony Narciso - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Garden Theatre 12%

Best Supporting Actor in a Musical (Professional)

Deejay Young - RENT - Titusville Playhouse 14%

RODRIGO Ignacio CRUZ - EVITA - Orlando Shakes 12%

Aiden Bangsung - RAGTIME - Garden Theater 7%

Best Supporting Actor in a Play (Professional)

Paul Bernardo - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Orlando Shakespeare Theater 38%

Freddy Ruiz - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Garden Theatre 34%

John Hamilton Rice - GLORIA - Mad Cow Theatre 8%

Best Supporting Actress in a Musical (Professional)

Cami Miller - MARY POPPINS - St. Luke's 12%

Jataria Heyward - RENT - Titusville Playhouse 12%

Aimee Aballo - HOLIDAY INN - Athens Theatre 7%

Best Supporting Actress in a Play (Professional)

Julie Snyder - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Garden Theatre 27%

Allison Piehl - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Mad Cow Theatre 14%

Jolie Hart - SHAKESPEARE'S TERMINATOR THE SECOND - Orlando Fringe 2019 13%

Best World Premiere Production

SHOWGIRLS - Orlando Fringe 2019 14%

AS YOU LIKE IT:A MUSICAL - Stage 13%

#GODHATESYOU - TheatreUCF 12%

