Black Theatre Girl Magic's “Musical Theatre Anatomy” Program Returns,

Do you love musical theatre? Have you pictured your Tony for Best Musical? Are you looking for a resource to expand your musical theatre skills? Black Theatre Girl Magic (BTGM) has established an 8-week course to educate Black and Indigenous women on the foundations of musical theatre.

The courses will take place via Zoom every Monday from 7-9 p.m., January 17th- March 7th, 2022 (See below for schedule). These workshops intentionally aim to advance the presence of Black and Indigenous women in musical theatre through the guidance of esteemed guest instructors.

The Musical Theatre Anatomy program will foster understanding into the structure of musical theatre writing for lyricists, librettists/playwrights, and composers through notable instructors from the musical theatre industry. Weekly sessions will include lectures, "speed dating" collaborative exercises, Q&A with guest instructors, and feedback on students' story ideas/class-generated work. This program is exclusively offered to Black and Indigenous women/feminine aligned individuals free of charge.

This program seeks 16 participants who will be required to complete an application and one interview with a selection panel. Those chosen to participate will commit to attending a minimum of six of the eight workshop sessions. BTGM strongly encourages all Black and Indigenous women interested in the program to apply, regardless of their experience with musical theatre and/or musical theatre writing.

The deadline for application submissions is December 5th, 2021 at 11:59 p.m EST. Applications are now open here.