Black Theatre Girl Magic Presents ONIJA for the Orlando Museum of Art 1st Thursdays Series

Black Theatre Girl Magic in partnership with the Orlando Museum of Art will present Central Florida artists' portraiture and poetry for OMA's "1st Thursdays Series". This event aims to display works that center the meaning of the titled series, "Onija". A Yoruban word meaning 'fighter' or a person in possession of great strength. The gallery will be available via live-stream on Facebook and Youtube and in-person at the Orlando Museum of Art on February 4th, 2021 from 6-9pm.

For BTGM, the word "onija" closely ties to their fight for eliminating racist and ableist barriers of entry in all sectors of the entertainment industry. BTGM Program organizer DaZaria Harris states, "This fight has been seen throughout America in recent times with marches protesting the murder of George Floyd, the demand for justice of Breonna Taylor's murder, advocating for reform, and breaking down systematic racism. We saw this fighting spirit within the black people in America and noticed the warrior in them." This series purposely displays works from members of the African diaspora to showcase their generational possession of great strength.

The program will consist of portraiture, self-portraiture, poetry, and performances by various artists committed to exemplify what "Onija" means to them. 1st Thursdays tickets are on sale for $15 for adults and $5 for children ages 4-17 on the Orlando Museum of Art's website. Gallery viewers will be able to purchase all artwork as well as vote on artist awards for "Best in Show" and "People's Choice".

For more information, check out Orlando Museum of Art at https://omart.org/events/1st_thursdays/. You can also find Black Theatre Girl Magic at www.blacktheatregirlmagic.org.