ALTAR BOYZ Begins At Titusville Playhouse In May

The ALTAR BOYZ are bringing their holy hype to the Titusville Playhouse stage from May 2 to 25.

Altar Boyz follows the uplifting journey of five small-town boys—Matthew, Mark, Luke, Juan, and Abraham—on a mission to save the world, one screaming fan at a time. They deliver a pious pop experience as a fictitious Christian boy band on their last night of the epic “Raise the Praise” tour. With angelic harmonies, sinfully spectacular dance moves, and a heartwarming story, Altar Boyz is set to thrill fans of all denominations.

The cast includes Carson Skidmore as Matthew, Jason Sekili as Mark, Collin Brogan Stinnett as Luke, Johann Santiago Santos as Juan and Noah Estep as Abraham.

Executive & Artistic Director Steven J. Heron oversees the production that showcases dynamic direction and choreography by Kenney M. Green Tilford and soul-stirring music direction by Spencer Crosswell. The creative talents of this team bring the story to life with a spectacular visual and auditory experience. The Production Team includes Emily O'Neal as stage manager, Niko Stamos as Scenic & Video Designer, Jordyn Linkous as Costume Designer, Spencer Crosswell as Sound Designer, Davis Vande Steeg as Lighting Designer, Eric Norton as Technical Director, Niko Stamos as Prop Designer, Eric Norton as Master Electrician, Domanick Rose as Head Carpenter, and Helouise Duna as Costume Assistant.

Get your tickets now at www.TitusvillePlayhouse.com or by calling the box office at 321-268-1125.

