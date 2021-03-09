A RAISIN IN THE SUN Extended At Garden Theatre

Following multiple sold-out performances of its acclaimed production of Lorraine Hansberry's A Raisin in the Sun, Garden Theatre will add an extra weekend to accommodate demand for the play, directed by Roberta Emerson.

The additional performances are scheduled for Saturday, March 20 at 2:00 pm, Saturday, March 20 at 7:30 pm, and Sunday, March 21 at 2:00 pm. Tickets will go on sale for these performances on Wednesday, March 10 at 12:00 pm. Extremely limited availability remains for originally scheduled performances from March 11-13.

What happens to a dream deferred? In the South Side of Chicago, a poor black family struggles to stay afloat as they search for financial stability and a place to call home. Tensions flare as the generations reach for different dreams and prejudice seeps into their lives. Filled with passion, humor, and humanity, A Raisin in the Sun is an iconic piece of American dramatic literature that will move audiences of all ages.

As the Garden seeks to become a leader in the arts community for centering and celebrating diverse voices, we are proud to present this work with this team while also being conscious of how long it has taken us to take these steps. We look forward to this production being the first of many on our stage to tell stories that reflect the breadth of talent and experience in our Central Florida community.



Tickets may be purchased by calling 407-877-4736 ext. 0, in person at the Garden Theatre Box Office at 160 West Plant Street in Winter Garden, or online at gardentheatre.org.