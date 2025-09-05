Seoul Philharmonic Will Perform Chamber Music at the McKnight Center

Chamber Music by Seoul Philharmonic Musicians is coming to the McKnight Center next month. The performance will take place on Wednesday, October 29, 2025.

The Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra (SPO) has been a leading cultural institution in Asia for the last twenty years. Under the direction of renowned conductors including Myung-Whun Chung, Osmo Vänskä, and current music director Jaap van Zweden, the SPO has expanded its artistic reach and international presence. The orchestra has been in prestigious venues across Europe, North America, and Asia, including the BBC Proms, Musikverein, and Concertgebouw.



In addition to traditional concerts, the SPO performs a wide range of public concerts including large scale outdoor performances and programs for various ages from "Kids Concerts" to digital content for adults and master classes for young conductors and musicians. Through these programs the SPO contributes to broadening the classical music audience base and fostering professional classical musicians.



This chamber music concert will feature select orchestra musicians in trio and quartet arrangements, set in The McKnight Center's intimate Recital hall. This is a stand-alone concert and is not included in subscription package options.