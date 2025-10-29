Carpenter Square Theatre To Host 'Best In Ten' Contest and Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Carpenter Square Theatre is hosting "Best in Ten," a ten- minute play contest and festival. The special event will take place at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 28, 2026. For consideration, the deadline for Oklahoma writers to submit their ten-minute plays is January 30, 2026.

The winning plays will receive a staged reading with area actors performing at the event.

Guidelines for script submissions:

Those eligible to submit are writers living in Oklahoma, students from Oklahoma who are attending colleges out-of-state, and out-of-state students currently attending Oklahoma schools.

The script should be written in standard play format in at least 12-point font size. The script should include a cast list with suggested ages along with the given circumstances. The author's name should not appear on the script itself so that the selection committee does not know who has written the piece.

A separate document should be included in the submission that lists the play title, author, author's bio, and contact information (email address, phone number, and mailing address).

Scripts that are mainly visual or depend on choreography/movement will not be considered.

Scripts should have a reading time of no more than ten minutes.

Writers may submit more than one short play.

Submit scripts by email to artistic@carpentersquare.com or mail hard copies to Carpenter Square Theatre, 1009 W. Reno, Oklahoma City, OK 73106, attention Rhonda Clark.

Selected writers will receive complimentary tickets to the event on March 28, special recognition that evening, and a gift from the theater. Also, other people who are important to Carpenter Square will be honored that evening. The festival event will include complimentary food, a cash bar, a silent auction, and live music along with the short play performances.

