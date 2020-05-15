Objets Trouvé Announces Partnership With Artsy to Provide an Online Viewing Room and Special Exhibition

Objets Trouvé announces a partnership with Artsy, providing an online viewing room and special exhibitions. Like Objets Trouvé (New Discoveries), Artsy aims to support artists and art through a platform for collecting and discovering art. The Objets Trouvé Artsy platform will provide access to works by the gallery's growing roster of artists and designers, along with special exhibitions.

The current exhibition, Figurations: Interpreting the Human Face and Form, online HERE, is on view through September 1, 2020, and includes figurative works by such Objets Trouvé artists as Marc Barker, Chris Brizzard, Paul Medina, as well as Salvador Dalí. Yes, that Salvador Dalí. This juxtaposition of works by contemporary artists, and found works by art-historical artists, exemplifies the Objets Trouvé spirit of new discoveries.

Explains Susan McCalmont, Founder and Director of Objets Trouvé, "When I launched Objets Trouvé in November of 2019, I envisioned a place where found art of the past could share space with contemporary work. I was also interested in how that work could be shared widely online."

"Because of the pandemic," continues McCalmont, "We needed to pivot quickly to a 100% online experience. We closed the physical gallery in March and ramped up our online activity. Every Friday, we host dynamic Zooms, #ObjetsTrouvéConversations, with our artists, curators, educators, and our international network of art-world friends."

"Our e-commerce platform at https://www.objetstrouveok.com/shop has been essential, and the partnership with Artsy at https://www.artsy.net/objets-trouve helps us extend that to a global group of art-lovers and collectors."

Objets Trouvé is a gallery in Oklahoma City, and a global online platform, exhibiting art and design works by established and emerging artists. Much of the inventory reflects art and objects that are created and collected in Oklahoma. The gallery space encourages one-on-one conversations between artists and collectors to provide an in-depth understanding of why and how the work was created and what particular interest the individual collector has in the work.

The online platform and store at objetstrouveok.com shares the work with the world.

Objets Trouvé was founded by Susan McCalmont, and opened November 9, 2019.

VISITING:

The gallery is currently closed due to COVID-19. Visit us online at objetstrouveok.com.

FEATURED ART AND DESIGN:

Artists currently represented by Objets Trouvé include Marc Barker, Bryan Boone, Chris Brizzard, Elizabeth Brown, Sheridan Conrad, Jeff Gullett, Rose Henrichs, Nathan Lee, Noelle McAlinden, Paul Medina, Lawrence Naff, Christie Owen, Dian Paramita, Eva Peza, Danny Rose, and Gayle Singer. The gallery has a growing artist roster and the design inventory is frequently supplemented with new discoveries.

ABOUT SUSAN MCCALMONT:

Susan McCalmont, founder of Objets Trouvé, has held leadership roles with a variety of nonprofit organizations and public institutions over the last 30 years, in Washington, D.C., Virginia, and Oklahoma, through which she has initiated collaborative projects impacting the growth of arts education and culture.

She provided founding leadership for a number of organizations, for example Creative Oklahoma, the first statewide organization in the U.S. focused on economic growth and life-quality improvement through cross-sector education, commerce, and culture initiatives driven by creativity and innovation.

OBJETS TROUVÉ VIRTUAL EXPERIENCE:

Visit our archive of live video conversations with artists, curators, and others. This month we featured special guests Noelle McAlinden (Northern Ireland-based cultural leader and artist), Laurie Ann Farrell (Senior Curator, Dallas Contemporary), Harvey Pratt (Oklahoma-based artist and designer), and Peter Gamwell (Ottowa, Ontario-based author and thought leader). These conversations will be posted to our homepage and our YouTube page.





