Carpenter Square Theatre Expands Patron Parking With New Lot Across The Street

Carpenter Square Theatre has reached an agreement with the landowner of the vacant lot directly across the street from the theatre to provide additional patron parking. The lease, secured on favorable terms, represents a major step toward improving accessibility and convenience for theatre-goers in Oklahoma City's downtown arts district.

Before the new lot can open, CST must install fencing and a gate along Reno Avenue to bring the property up to code and ensure safety for patrons. The theatre has launched a fundraising campaign with an immediate goal of $15,000 to cover these improvements.

Carpenter Square Theatre hopes to have the new parking area ready in time for the opening of its holiday production, It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play, which begins performances on November 28.

Donors who contribute to the parking lot fund will be recognized in upcoming show programs and on the theatre's website.

More information about the project is available at:

https://carpentersquare.ludus.com/fundraiser.php?id=5296

