First Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Oklahoma Awards; CINDERELLA Leads Best Musical!

The first standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Oklahoma Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld Oklahoma Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Alle Passmore - CHICAGO - Lawton Community Theatre 18%

ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW

9%

Abbie Ruff -- Lyric Theatre

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

8%

Hui Cha Poos -- The Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma

CABARET

7%

Travis Guillroy -- Theatre Tulsa

ALICE IN WONDERLAND

6%

Heather Healey -- On Stage Woodward

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

6%

Charlie Burns -- Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre

SECRET GARDEN

6%

Erin Clemmons -- Poteet

WAITRESS

5%

Amy Reed -- Lyric theatre okc

OKLAHOMA!

5%

Vincent Sandoval -- Lyric theatre of Oklahoma

HEATHERS

5%

Maile Hopkins -- Shawnee Little Theatre

RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA

5%

Emma Morris -- Shawnee Little Theatre

BOY MY GREATNESS

4%

Madison Hoover -- Upstage Theater

EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL

3%

Emily Cleek Hornsby -- Pollard theatre

THE ADDAMS FAMILY

3%

Antoinette Dipietropolo -- Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center

THE POLAR EXPRESS

2%

Kasady Kwiatkowska -- Rail Events/Warner Brothers

RIDE THE CYCLONE

2%

Patrick Towne -- Upstage Theater

SIDESHOW

1%

Patrick Towne -- Upstage Theater

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

1%

Brooke Lambie and Madison Green -- American Theatre Company

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL

1%

Kimi Moreira -- Show Playhouse

[TITLE OF SHOW]

1%

Patrick Towne -- Upstage Theater

NUNSENSE

0%

Cheyanne Marie -- Show Playhouse

SLEEPING BEAUTY

0%

Kimi Moreira -- Show Playhouse

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

10%

Angela Polk -- Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

10%

Jeffrey Meek -- The Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma

JANE AUSTEN'S CHRISTMAS CRACKER

7%

Anwen Wenger -- Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park

HEATHERS

7%

Maile Hopkins -- Shawnee Little Theatre

THE ADDAMS FAMILY

7%

Tristan Raines -- Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center

THE POLAR EXPRESS

7%

Dea Gates/Will Dougherty -- Rail Events/Warner Brothers

RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA

5%

Rebecca Fry -- Shawnee Little Theatre

THE WONDERFUL WIZARD OF OZ

5%

Brenna Wickstrom -- Storyteller Theatre

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

4%

Brenna Wickstrom -- Storyteller Theatre

LOVE’S LABOUR’S LOST

3%

Bethany Woemmel -- Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park

CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF

3%

Christine Lanning -- Jewel Box Theatre

THE ELEPHANT MAN

3%

Donna Carter -- Chickasha Community Theatre

THE ELEPHANT MAN

3%

Susan FaGalde -- Chickasha Community Theatre

SIDESHOW

3%

Jennifer Rottmayer/ Patrick Towne -- Upstage Theater

GASLIGHT

3%

Christine Jolly & Brittany Scheidegger -- 3rd Act Theatre Company

SHE KILLS MONSTERS

2%

Elin Bhaird -- Carpenter Square Theatre

MEDEA

2%

Christine Jolly -- 3rd Act Theatre Company

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL

2%

Kimi Moreira -- Show Playhouse

BLITHE SPIRIT

2%

Brittany Atkins -- Jewel Box Theatre

PERFECT ARRANGEMENT

1%

J Christine Lanning -- 3rd Act Theatre Company

JULIUS CAESAR

1%

Lancia Berglan -- Storyteller Theatre

THE GAME'S AFOOT

1%

Rhonda Clark -- Carpenter Square Theatre

WAIT UNTIL DARK

1%

Christine Jolly -- 3rd Act Theatre Company

SILENT SKY

1%

Rhonda Clark -- Carpenter Square Theatre

SLEEPING BEAUTY

1%

Kimi Moreira -- Show Playhouse

THE ADDAMS FAMILY

32%

- Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center

HIP HOP NUTCRACKER

30%

- RACE Dance Collective

BALLET SHORTS, THE FLAMING LIPS PIECE

27%

- Oklahoma City Ballet

A FALL FEMME FATALE

11%

- The Sultry Femmes

SECRET GARDEN

12%

Collin Andrulonis -- Poteet Theatre

HEATHERS

9%

Eric Strimple & Maile Hopkins -- Shawnee Little Theatre

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

7%

Charlie Burns & Laura Himes -- Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre

OKLAHOMA!

7%

Michael Baron -- Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma

BEAUTIFUL

7%

Ashley Wells -- Lyric Theatre

CABARET

7%

Travis Guillory -- Theatre Tulsa

THE ADDAMS FAMILY

6%

Illanna Spicer/Shala Knowles -- On Stage Woodward

THE ADDAMS FAMILY

5%

Antoinette Dipietropolo -- Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center

TREASURE ISLAND

4%

Justice Wickstrom -- Storyteller Theatre

STRANGER SINGS!

4%

Josh McGowan -- The Boom

THE POLAR EXPRESS

4%

Kasady Kwiatkowska -- Rail Events/Warner Brothers

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

4%

Timothy Stewart -- Pollard Theatre

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

3%

Michael Baron -- Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma

RAGTIME

3%

Sara Phoenix -- Tulsa Performing Arts Center

RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA

3%

Nicki Sherman -- Shawnee Little Theatre

PERSEPHONE

3%

Tyler Woods -- Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

3%

Suzanne Ritchall -- Poteet Theatre

[TITLE OF SHOW]

3%

Robert Young -- Theatre Tulsa

THE CHRISTMAC CAROL

2%

Michael Baron -- Lyric Theatre

SLEEPING BEAUTY

2%

Kimi Moreira -- Show Playhouse

[TITLE OF SHOW]

2%

Patrick Towne -- Upstage Theater

THE ELEPHANT MAN

9%

Shannan Bilyeu -- Chickasha Community Theatre

THE GREAT GATSBY

8%

Chad Swanson -- Gaslight Theatre

BOY MY GREATNESS

7%

Maggie Lawson and Liberty Welch -- Upstage Theater

THE WONDERFUL WIZARD OF OZ

6%

Justice Wickstrom -- Storyteller Theatre OKC

CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF

5%

Rodney Brazil -- Jewel Box Theatre

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST

5%

Jason Sirois -- Liddy Doenges Theatre, Tulsa Performing Arts Center

THE THANKSGIVING PLAY

5%

Alice Reagan -- Oklahome City Rep

SHE KILLS MONSTERS

5%

Isaiah Williams -- Carpenter Square Theatre

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

4%

Justice Wickstrom -- Storyteller Theatre

JULIUS CAESAR

4%

Brenna Wickstrom -- Storyteller Theatre OKC

INTIMATE APPAREL

4%

Albert Bostick -- Carpenter Square Theatre

BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS

4%

Terry Veal -- Jewel Box Theatre

COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED)

4%

David Weber -- Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park

AGES OF THE MOON

3%

Angela Mclaughlin -- World Stage Theatre

GASLIGHT

3%

Christine Jolly -- 3rd Act Theatre Company

LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST

3%

Erin Woods -- Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park

BLITHE SPIRIT

3%

Deborah Franklin -- Jewel Box Theatre

SILENT SKY

3%

Tom Cowley -- Carpenter Square Theatre

BROMEO & JULIET

2%

Rodney Brazil -- Theatre Crude

WAIT UNTIL DARK

2%

Don Taylor -- 3rd Act Theatre Company

PERFECT ARRANGEMENT

2%

Robin Robinson -- 3rd Act Theatre Company

A SMALL FIRE

2%

Holly McNatt -- 3rd Act Theatre Company

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME

2%

Jessica Holt -- Oklahoma City Rep

THE GAME'S AFOOT

2%

Rhonda Clark -- Carpenter Square Theatre

SOMETHING’S AFOOT

1%

Rhonda Clark -- Carpenter Square Theatre

THE ADDAMS FAMILY

8%

- On Stage Woodward

SECRET GARDEN

7%

- Poteet

HEATHERS

6%

- Shawnee Little Theatre

OKLAHOMA!

6%

- Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma

HAIRSPRAY

6%

- Williams Theatre, Tulsa Performing Arts Center

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

4%

- Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre

RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA

4%

- Shawnee Little Theatre

STRANGER SINGS!

4%

- The Boom

WAITING FOR LEFTY

3%

- OU School Of Drama

CABARET

3%

- Theatre Tulsa

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

3%

- Storyteller Theatre OKC

THE GREAT GATSBY

3%

- Gaslight Theatre

THE ELEPHANT MAN

3%

- Chickasha Community Theatre

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

3%

- The Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma

THE POLAR EXPRESS

2%

- Rail Events/Warner Brothers

BOY MY GREATNESS

2%

- Upstage Theater

RIDE THE CYCLONE

2%

- Upstage Theater

LITTLE WOMEN

2%

- Storyteller Theatre

BEAUTIFUL

2%

- Lyric Theatre

THE ADDAMS FAMILY

2%

- Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center

THE WONDERFUL WIZARD OF OZ

2%

- Storyteller Theatre OKC

JANE AUSTEN'S CHRISTMAS CRACKER

2%

- Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park

PERFECT ARRANGEMENT

1%

- 3rd Act Theatre Company

SHE KILLS MONSTERS

1%

- Carpenter Square Theatre

A SICK DAY FOR AMOS MCGEE

1%

- Oklahoma Children's Theatre

HEATHERS

10%

Eric Strimple and Tanner Rippee -- Shawnee Little Theatre

RAGTIME

10%

Carson Decker -- Tulsa Performing Arts Center

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

9%

Albe El Amm -- Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre

THE ADDAMS FAMILY

7%

Mark Randall -- On Stage Woodward

WAITRESS

6%

Jason Lynch -- The Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma

THE POLAR EXPRESS

5%

Mitchelll Laflin -- Rail Events/Warner Brothers

THE ADDAMS FAMILY

5%

Charles Ford -- Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME

5%

Aaron Mooney -- Oklahoma City Rep

REEFER MADNESS

4%

Chris Porcelli -- Theatre Tulsa

GASLIGHT

4%

Steven Gillmore -- 3rd Act Theatre Company

A LITTLE PRINCESS

4%

Justice Wickstrom -- Storyteller Theatre

DEATHTRAP

4%

Isaiah Williams -- Jewel Box Theatre

THE ELEPHANT MAN

3%

CW Bardsher -- Chickasha Community Theatre

THE ELEPHANT MAN

3%

CW Bardsher & Ian Pugh -- Chickasha Community Theatre

WAIT UNTIL DARK

3%

Mikie Gillmore -- 3rd Act Theatre Company

JULIUS CAESAR

2%

Justice Wickstrom -- Storyteller Theatre

BRAYDEN POGSON

2%

Silent Sky -- Carpenter Square Theatre

BRAYDEN POGSON

2%

She Kills Monsters -- Carpenter Square Theatre

BRAYDEN POGSON

2%

Dial M for Murder -- Carpenter Square Theatre

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

2%

Justice Wickstrom -- Justice Wickstrom

ENCHANTED COTTAGE

2%

Mikie Gillmore -- 3rd Act Theatre Company

TREASURE ISLAND

2%

Justice Wickstrom -- Storyteller Theatre

THE ELEPHANT MAN

1%

Ian C. Pugh -- Chickasha Community Theatre

BRAYDEN POGSON

1%

Intimate Apparel -- Carpenter Square Theatre

RADIANT VERMIN

1%

Mikie Gillmore -- 3rd Act Theatre Company

OKLAHOMA!

16%

Jan McDaniel -- Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma

HEATHERS

11%

Jeff Foresee -- Shawnee Little Theatre

CABARET

10%

Jason Sirois -- Theatre Tulsa Studio

THE ADDAMS FAMILY

10%

Katelyn Pierce -- On Stage Woodward

RAGTIME

9%

Mark Frie -- Tulse Performing Arts Center

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

9%

Laura Himes -- Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre

THE ADDAMS FAMILY

7%

Thomas Fosnocht -- Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center

BEAUTIFUL

6%

Mandy Jiron -- Lyric Theater

STRANGER SINGS!

6%

Matthew Jones -- The Boom

TREASURE ISLAND

6%

Lancia Berglan -- Storyteller Theatre

SIDESHOW

5%

Jordan Andrews -- Upstage Theater

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

5%

Jordan Andrews -- Pollard Theatre

CHICAGO

10%

- Lawton Community Theatre

THE LIGHTNING THIEF

8%

- Lawton Community Theatre

WAITRESS

7%

- Lyric theatre okc

HEATHERS

7%

- Shawnee Little Theatre

OKLAHOMA!

7%

- Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma

RAGTIME

5%

- Tulsa Performing Arts Center

SECRET GARDEN

4%

- Poteet Theatre

RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA

4%

- Shawnee Little Theatre

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

4%

- Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre

THE ADDAMS FAMILY

4%

- On Stage Woodward

CABARET

4%

- Theatre Tulsa

TREASURE ISLAND

4%

- Storyteller Theatre

STRANGER SINGS!

3%

- The Boom

THE POLAR EXPRESS

3%

- Rail Events/Warner Brothers

INTO THE WOODS

3%

- Sooner Theatre

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

3%

- The Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma

THE LION KING KIDS

2%

- On Stage Woodward

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

2%

- Pollard Theatre

BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL

2%

- Lawton Community Theatre

MARY POPPINS

2%

- Poteet Theatre

PERSEPHONE

1%

- Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park

[TITLE OF SHOW]

1%

- Theatre Tulsa

BEAUTIFUL

1%

- Lyric Theatre

RIDE THE CYCLONE

1%

- Upstage Theater

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

1%

- American Theatre Company

A LITTLE PRINCESS

18%

- Storyteller Theatre

L. FRANK BAUM'S THE WONDERFUL WIZARD OF OZ

17%

- Storyteller Theatre

BROMEO & JULIET

15%

- Theatre Crude

MACDEATH!: THE MUSICAL!!

14%

- Theatre Crude

SIDE SHOW

12%

- Upstage Theater

BOY MY GREATNESS

9%

- Upstage Theater

ENCHANTED COTTAGE

9%

- 3rd Act Theatre Company

THE PRICE OF PLEASURE

5%

- Theatre Crude

OKLAHOMA!

8%

Dallas Lish -- Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma

THE LIGHTNING THIEF

7%

Hunter Borden -- Lawton Community Theatre

CHICAGO

7%

Emily Gill -- Lawton Community Theatre

RAGTIME

6%

Samuel Briggs -- Tulsa Performing Arts Center

HEATHERS

6%

Ginny Stewart -- Shawnee Little Theatre

SECRET GARDEN

5%

Alex Mullings -- Poteet theatre

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

5%

Riley Turner -- Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre

WAITRESS

4%

Sierra Posada -- Lyric

BRIGHT STAR

4%

Sara Draper -- Centre Theatre, El Reno

STRANGER SINGS!

4%

Jessica Carabajal -- The Boom

CHICAGO

3%

Will Johnston -- Lawton Community Theatre

OKLAHOMA!

3%

Annette Barrios-Torres -- Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma

HEATHERS

3%

James Coplen -- Shawnee Little Theatre

SIDE SHOW

3%

Amber Hillhouse -- Upstage Theater

CHICAGO

3%

Jaden Gallop -- Lawton Community Theatre

THE POLAR EXPRESS

3%

Ed Spinelli -- Rail Events/Warner Brothers

THE ADDAMS FAMILY

3%

Brandon Wheelock -- On Stage Woodward

RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA

2%

Maggie Sherman -- Shawnee Little Theatre

ALICE IN WONDERLAND

2%

Elise Stuart -- On Stage Woodward

THE ADDAMS FAMILY

2%

Jackson Barnes -- Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center

RAGTIME

2%

Michael Andreaus -- Tulsa Performing Arts Center

MARY POPPINS

2%

Reid Rowland -- Poteet Theatre

TREASURE ISLAND

2%

Isaac Hames -- Storyteller Theatre

TREASURE ISLAND

2%

Daniel Isaac -- Storyteller Theatre

ROCKY HORROR SHOW

1%

Lee Walter -- Lyric Theatre

ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST

10%

Melissa Beck -- Lawton Community Theatre

ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST

9%

Carson Stringham -- Lawton Community Theatre

BOY MY GREATNESS

5%

Jett King -- Upstage Theater

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

5%

Taylor Reich -- Jewel Box

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME

5%

Annie Funke -- Oklahoma City Rep

WAITING FOR LEFTY

5%

Desmond Council -- OU School Of Drama

LOVE’S LABOUR’S LOST

5%

Sydney Wehmeyer -- Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park

GASLIGHT

4%

Kelsey Fisher-Waits -- 3rd Act Theatre Company

CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF

4%

Tiffany Tuggle -- Jewel Box Theatre

A TERRITORIAL CHRISTMAS CAROL

4%

Wil Rogers -- The Pollard Theatre

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER

3%

Ariana Sophia -- Poteet Theatre

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST

3%

Jennifer White -- Liddy Doenges Theatre

THE WONDERFUL WIZARD OF OZ

3%

Rob May -- Storyteller Theatre

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

3%

Daniel Thompson -- Storyteller Theatre OKC

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST

3%

Margaret Stall -- Liddy Doenges Theatre

EMMA

3%

Mikala Nowitsky -- Storyteller Theatre

THE ELEPHANT MAN

2%

Ford Filson -- Chickasha Community Theatre

BLITHE SPIRIT

2%

Allyson Rose -- Jewel Box Theatre

SILENT SKY

2%

Emily Garman -- Carpenter Square Theatre

NATIVE GARDENS

2%

Terry Veal -- Carpenter Square Theatre

JULIUS CAESAR

2%

Justice Wickstrom -- Storyteller Theatre

ELEPHANT MAN

2%

Ford Filson -- Chikasha Community Theater

WAIT UNTIL DARK

2%

Cam Taylor -- 3rd Act Theatre Company

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST

2%

Jasper Hammer -- Liddy Doenges Theatre

RADIANT VERMIN

1%

David Burkhart -- 3rd Act Theatre Company

ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST

13%

- Lawton Community Theatre

THE GREAT GATSBY

7%

- Gaslight Theatre

MISERY

6%

- Shawnee Little Theatre

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER

6%

- Poteet Theatre

WAITING FOR LEFTY

6%

- OU School Of Drama

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST

5%

- Liddy Doenges Theatre

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

5%

- Storyteller Theatre OKC

BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL

5%

- Lawton Community Theatre

THE WONDERFUL WIZARD OF OZ

4%

- Storyteller Theatre

THE GAME'S AFOOT

4%

- Carpenter Square Theatre

BOY MY GREATNESS

4%

- Upstage Theater

PERFECT ARRANGEMENT

3%

- 3rd Act Theatre Company

A LITTLE PRINCESS

2%

- Storyteller Theatre

THE ELEPHANT MAN

2%

- Chickasha Community Theatre

JANE AUSTEN'S CHRISTMAS CRACKER

2%

- Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park

LOVE’S LABOUR’S LOST

2%

- Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME

2%

- Oklahoma City Rep

NATIVE GARDENS

2%

- Carpenter Square Theatre

THE THANKSGIVING PLAY

2%

- Oklahoma City Rep

SHE KILLS MONSTERS

2%

- Carpenter Square Theatre

WAIT UNTIL DARK

2%

- 3rd Act Theatre Company

THE COMPLETE WORKS OF COMEDY ABRIDGED

2%

- Chickasha Community Theatre

BROMEO & JULIET

2%

- Theatre Crude

JULIUS CAESAR

2%

- Storyteller Theatre OKC

GASLIGHT

2%

- 3rd Act Theatre Company

OKLAHOMA!

14%

Jason Foreman -- The Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma

RAGTIME

13%

Robin Vest -- Tulsa Performing Arts Center

HEATHERS

11%

Maile Hopkins -- Shawnee Little Theatre

SHE KILLS MONSTERS

7%

Ben Hall -- Carpenter Square Theatre

RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA

6%

Leanne Henry Wright -- Shawnee Little Theatre

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

6%

Justice Wickstrom -- Storyteller Theatre

THE ELEPHANT MAN

6%

Marcus Bilyeu -- Chickasha Community Theatre

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME

5%

Robin Vest -- Oklahoma City Rep

THE ADDAMS FAMILY

5%

Randel Wright -- Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center

GASLIGHT

4%

Christine Jolly & Brittany Atkins -- 3rd Act Theatre Company

SILENT SKY

4%

Ben Hall -- Carpenter Square Theatre

THE GAME'S AFOOT

3%

Ben Hall -- Carpenter Square Theatre

JULIUS CAESAR

3%

Justice Wickstrom -- Storyteller Theatre

WAIT UNTIL DARK

3%

Brittany Atkins -- 3rd Act Theatre Company

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL

3%

Kimi Moreira -- Show Playhouse

WAIT UNTIL DARK

2%

Don Taylor/Brittany Atkins -- 3rd Act Theatre Company

RADIANT VERMIN

2%

Brittany Atkins -- 3rd Act Theatre Company

MEDEA

2%

Brittany Atkins -- 3rd Act Theatre Company

INTIMATE APPAREL

1%

Ben Hall -- Carpenter Square Theatre

THE ADDAMS FAMILY

17%

Anthony Lopez & Timothy Riggs -- Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center

JULIUS CAESAR

10%

Brenna Wicksttrom -- Storyteller Theatre

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

10%

Jared Blount -- Pollard Theatre

WAIT UNTIL DARK

10%

Sydney “Syd” Cricklin -- 3rd Act Theatre Company

SIDESHOW

7%

Brett Rottmayer -- Upstage Theater

LOVE’S LABOUR’S LOST

6%

Jimmy Pike -- Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park

GASLIGHT

6%

Syd Cricklin -- 3rd Act Theatre Company

TREASURE ISLAND

6%

Justice Wickstrom -- Storyteller Theatre

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

5%

Justice Wickstrom -- Storyteller Theatre

WOMEN OF A CERTAIN AGE

4%

Rick Allen Lippert -- Carpenter Square Theatre

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME

4%

Michael Constagliola -- Oklahoma City Rep

THE CHILDREN

4%

Rick Allen Lippert -- Carpenter Square Theatre

PERFECT ARRANGEMENT

3%

Syd Cricklin -- 3rd Act Theatre Company

THE GAME'S AFOOT

3%

Rick Allen Lippert -- Carpenter Square Theatre

NATIVE GARDENS

2%

Rick Allen Lippert -- Carpenter Square Theatre

RADIANT VERMIN

2%

Edmund Gert -- 3rd Act Theatre Company

THE LIGHTNING THIEF

11%

Love Mendoza -- Lawton Community Theatre

HEATHERS

7%

Aubrey Herrin -- Shawnee Little Theatre

CHICAGO

6%

Michael Kidd -- Lawton Community Theatre

CHICAGO

5%

James Brown -- Lawton Community Theatre

OKLAHOMA!

5%

Jackson Barnes -- Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

5%

Jason Bias -- Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre

THE ADDAMS FAMILY

4%

Mark Randall -- On Stage Woodward

RAGTIME

4%

Robert Young -- Tulsa Performing Arts Center

RAGTIME

4%

Averey Shaw -- Tulsa Performing Arts Center

HEATHERS

4%

Aubrey Jo Hoag -- Shawnee Little Theatre

THE POLAR EXPRESS

4%

Cam Taylor -- Rail Events/Warner Brothers

INTO THE WOODS

4%

Shannan Bilyeu -- Sooner Theatre

WAITRESS

4%

Justin Larman -- Lyric Theater

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

3%

Lance Overdorff -- Shawnee Little Theatre

A CHRISTMAS STORY

2%

Andy Paden -- Sooner Theatre

OKLAHOMA!

2%

Sierra Sikes -- Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma

MARY POPPINS

2%

Taylor Reich -- Poteet Theatre

HEATHERS

2%

Maggie Sherman -- Shawnee Little Theatre

TREASURE ISLAND

2%

Savannah Sipe -- Storyteller Theatre

OKLAHOMA!

2%

Joel Stephens -- Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma

CABARET

2%

Madison Green -- Theatre Tulsa

TREASURE ISLAND

2%

Maurice Quintel -- Storyteller Theatre

OKLAHOMA!

2%

Lyn Cramer -- Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma

THE POLAR EXPRESS

2%

Trinity Snodgrass -- Railway Productions

THE ADDAMS FAMILY

2%

Delaney Shae -- Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center

ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST

15%

Thomas Knight -- Lawton Community Theatre

WAITING FOR LEFTY

6%

Buck Blume -- OU School Of Drama

LITTLE WOMEN

5%

Emily Garman -- Storyteller Theatre

A LITTLE PRINCESS

5%

Tim Jolly -- Storyteller Theatre OKC

INTIMATE APPAREL

5%

Ronn Burton -- Carpenter Square Theatre

EMMA

4%

Angela Lux -- Storyteller Theatre

JANE AUSTEN'S CHRISTMAS CRACKER

4%

Naomi Love -- Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park

COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED)

4%

Holly McNatt -- Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

4%

Riley Samuel -- Jewel box

THE ELEPHANT MAN

3%

Dan Critchfield -- Chickasha Community Theatre

GASLIGHT

3%

Don Taylor -- 3rd Act Theatre Company

EMMA

3%

Taylor Loomis -- Storyteller Theatre

THE PRICE OF PLEASURE

2%

Amethyst Miller -- Theatre Crude

THE ELEPHANT MAN

2%

David Burkhart -- Chickasha Community Theatre

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

2%

Isaac Hames -- Storyteller Theatre OKC

WAITING FOR LEFTY

2%

Jordan Dahl -- OU School Of Drama

BROMEO & JULIET

2%

Holly McNatt -- Theatre Crude

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

2%

Mikala Novitsky -- Storyteller Theatre

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

2%

Michelle Swink -- Storyteller Theatre OKC

BLITHE SPIRIT

2%

Ed Spinelli -- Jewel Box Theatre

THE PRICE OF PLEASURE

2%

Keegan Zimmerman -- Theatre Crude

NATIVE GARDENS

2%

Tristan O'Hara -- Carpenter Square Theatre

BLITHE SPIRIT

2%

Tawny Hacker -- Jewel Box Theatre

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME

1%

Harry Ford -- Oklahoma City Rep

DEATHTRAP

1%

Tim Jolly -- Jewel Box Theatre

THE WONDERFUL WIZARD OF OZ

13%

- Storyteller Theatre OKC

THE LION KING KIDS

13%

- On Stage Woodward

A LITTLE PRINCESS

12%

- Storyteller Theatre

GUYS & DOLLS

11%

- Next Gen PAC

THELMA GAYLORD ACADEMY

11%

- Lyric

LITTLE WOMEN

10%

- Storyteller Theatre

A SICK DAY FOR AMOS MCGEE

7%

- Oklahoma Children's Theatre

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL

7%

- Show Playhouse

STOP, BULLY!

5%

- Tulsa Opera

TREASURE ISLAND

4%

- Storyteller Theatre

SILENT SKY

4%

- Carpenter Square Theatre

STORYTELLER THEATER

3%

- Storyteller Theater

19%

Lawton Community Theatre

10%

Shawnee Little Theatre

5%

On Stage Woodward

5%

The Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma

5%

Theatre Tulsa

4%

Tulsa Performing Arts Center

4%

Storyteller Theatre OKC

4%

Poteet Theatre

4%

Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre

3%

Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma

3%

Sooner Theatre

3%

3rd Act Theatre Company

3%

Upstage Theater

3%

Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park

3%

Chickasha Community Theatre

3%

The Boom

2%

World Stage Theatre

2%

Carpenter Square Theatre

2%

Storyteller Theatre

2%

The Jewel Box Theater

2%

Theatre Crude

1%

Town & Gown Theatre

1%

Lyric Theatre

1%

Oklahoma City Rep

1%

The Pollard Theatre

