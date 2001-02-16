First Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Oklahoma Awards; CINDERELLA Leads Best Musical!

Get all the top news & discounts for Oklahoma & beyond.
The first standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Oklahoma Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Oklahoma Standings
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Alle Passmore
- CHICAGO
- Lawton Community Theatre
18%
Abbie Ruff
- ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW
- Lyric Theatre
9%
Hui Cha Poos
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- The Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma
8%
Travis Guillroy
- CABARET
- Theatre Tulsa
7%
Heather Healey
- ALICE IN WONDERLAND
- On Stage Woodward
6%
Charlie Burns
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre
6%
Erin Clemmons
- SECRET GARDEN
- Poteet
6%
Amy Reed
- WAITRESS
- Lyric theatre okc
5%
Vincent Sandoval
- OKLAHOMA!
- Lyric theatre of Oklahoma
5%
Maile Hopkins
- HEATHERS
- Shawnee Little Theatre
5%
Emma Morris
- RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA
- Shawnee Little Theatre
5%
Madison Hoover
- BOY MY GREATNESS
- Upstage Theater
4%
Emily Cleek Hornsby
- EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL
- Pollard theatre
3%
Antoinette Dipietropolo
- THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center
3%
Kasady Kwiatkowska
- THE POLAR EXPRESS
- Rail Events/Warner Brothers
2%
Patrick Towne
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Upstage Theater
2%
Patrick Towne
- SIDESHOW
- Upstage Theater
1%
Brooke Lambie and Madison Green
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- American Theatre Company
1%
Kimi Moreira
- SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- Show Playhouse
1%
Patrick Towne
- [TITLE OF SHOW]
- Upstage Theater
1%
Cheyanne Marie
- NUNSENSE
- Show Playhouse
0%
Kimi Moreira
- SLEEPING BEAUTY
- Show Playhouse
0%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Angela Polk
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre
10%
Jeffrey Meek
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- The Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma
10%
Anwen Wenger
- JANE AUSTEN'S CHRISTMAS CRACKER
- Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park
7%
Maile Hopkins
- HEATHERS
- Shawnee Little Theatre
7%
Tristan Raines
- THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center
7%
Dea Gates/Will Dougherty
- THE POLAR EXPRESS
- Rail Events/Warner Brothers
7%
Rebecca Fry
- RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA
- Shawnee Little Theatre
5%
Brenna Wickstrom
- THE WONDERFUL WIZARD OF OZ
- Storyteller Theatre
5%
Brenna Wickstrom
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Storyteller Theatre
4%
Bethany Woemmel
- LOVE’S LABOUR’S LOST
- Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park
3%
Christine Lanning
- CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF
- Jewel Box Theatre
3%
Donna Carter
- THE ELEPHANT MAN
- Chickasha Community Theatre
3%
Susan FaGalde
- THE ELEPHANT MAN
- Chickasha Community Theatre
3%
Jennifer Rottmayer/ Patrick Towne
- SIDESHOW
- Upstage Theater
3%
Christine Jolly & Brittany Scheidegger
- GASLIGHT
- 3rd Act Theatre Company
3%
Elin Bhaird
- SHE KILLS MONSTERS
- Carpenter Square Theatre
2%
Christine Jolly
- MEDEA
- 3rd Act Theatre Company
2%
Kimi Moreira
- SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- Show Playhouse
2%
Brittany Atkins
- BLITHE SPIRIT
- Jewel Box Theatre
2%
J Christine Lanning
- PERFECT ARRANGEMENT
- 3rd Act Theatre Company
1%
Lancia Berglan
- JULIUS CAESAR
- Storyteller Theatre
1%
Rhonda Clark
- THE GAME'S AFOOT
- Carpenter Square Theatre
1%
Christine Jolly
- WAIT UNTIL DARK
- 3rd Act Theatre Company
1%
Rhonda Clark
- SILENT SKY
- Carpenter Square Theatre
1%
Kimi Moreira
- SLEEPING BEAUTY
- Show Playhouse
1%Best Dance Production THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center
32%HIP HOP NUTCRACKER
- RACE Dance Collective
30%BALLET SHORTS, THE FLAMING LIPS PIECE
- Oklahoma City Ballet
27%A FALL FEMME FATALE
- The Sultry Femmes
11%Best Direction Of A Musical
Collin Andrulonis
- SECRET GARDEN
- Poteet Theatre
12%
Eric Strimple & Maile Hopkins
- HEATHERS
- Shawnee Little Theatre
9%
Charlie Burns & Laura Himes
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre
7%
Michael Baron
- OKLAHOMA!
- Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma
7%
Ashley Wells
- BEAUTIFUL
- Lyric Theatre
7%
Travis Guillory
- CABARET
- Theatre Tulsa
7%
Illanna Spicer/Shala Knowles
- THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- On Stage Woodward
6%
Antoinette Dipietropolo
- THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center
5%
Justice Wickstrom
- TREASURE ISLAND
- Storyteller Theatre
4%
Josh McGowan
- STRANGER SINGS!
- The Boom
4%
Kasady Kwiatkowska
- THE POLAR EXPRESS
- Rail Events/Warner Brothers
4%
Timothy Stewart
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Pollard Theatre
4%
Michael Baron
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma
3%
Sara Phoenix
- RAGTIME
- Tulsa Performing Arts Center
3%
Nicki Sherman
- RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA
- Shawnee Little Theatre
3%
Tyler Woods
- PERSEPHONE
- Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park
3%
Suzanne Ritchall
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Poteet Theatre
3%
Robert Young
- [TITLE OF SHOW]
- Theatre Tulsa
3%
Michael Baron
- THE CHRISTMAC CAROL
- Lyric Theatre
2%
Kimi Moreira
- SLEEPING BEAUTY
- Show Playhouse
2%
Patrick Towne
- [TITLE OF SHOW]
- Upstage Theater
2%Best Direction Of A Play
Shannan Bilyeu
- THE ELEPHANT MAN
- Chickasha Community Theatre
9%
Chad Swanson
- THE GREAT GATSBY
- Gaslight Theatre
8%
Maggie Lawson and Liberty Welch
- BOY MY GREATNESS
- Upstage Theater
7%
Justice Wickstrom
- THE WONDERFUL WIZARD OF OZ
- Storyteller Theatre OKC
6%
Rodney Brazil
- CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF
- Jewel Box Theatre
5%
Jason Sirois
- THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- Liddy Doenges Theatre, Tulsa Performing Arts Center
5%
Alice Reagan
- THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
- Oklahome City Rep
5%
Isaiah Williams
- SHE KILLS MONSTERS
- Carpenter Square Theatre
5%
Justice Wickstrom
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Storyteller Theatre
4%
Brenna Wickstrom
- JULIUS CAESAR
- Storyteller Theatre OKC
4%
Albert Bostick
- INTIMATE APPAREL
- Carpenter Square Theatre
4%
Terry Veal
- BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS
- Jewel Box Theatre
4%
David Weber
- COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED)
- Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park
4%
Angela Mclaughlin
- AGES OF THE MOON
- World Stage Theatre
3%
Christine Jolly
- GASLIGHT
- 3rd Act Theatre Company
3%
Erin Woods
- LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST
- Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park
3%
Deborah Franklin
- BLITHE SPIRIT
- Jewel Box Theatre
3%
Tom Cowley
- SILENT SKY
- Carpenter Square Theatre
3%
Rodney Brazil
- BROMEO & JULIET
- Theatre Crude
2%
Don Taylor
- WAIT UNTIL DARK
- 3rd Act Theatre Company
2%
Robin Robinson
- PERFECT ARRANGEMENT
- 3rd Act Theatre Company
2%
Holly McNatt
- A SMALL FIRE
- 3rd Act Theatre Company
2%
Jessica Holt
- WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME
- Oklahoma City Rep
2%
Rhonda Clark
- THE GAME'S AFOOT
- Carpenter Square Theatre
2%
Rhonda Clark
- SOMETHING’S AFOOT
- Carpenter Square Theatre
1%Best Ensemble THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- On Stage Woodward
8%SECRET GARDEN
- Poteet
7%HEATHERS
- Shawnee Little Theatre
6%OKLAHOMA!
- Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma
6%HAIRSPRAY
- Williams Theatre, Tulsa Performing Arts Center
6%THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre
4%RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA
- Shawnee Little Theatre
4%STRANGER SINGS!
- The Boom
4%WAITING FOR LEFTY
- OU School Of Drama
3%CABARET
- Theatre Tulsa
3%MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Storyteller Theatre OKC
3%THE GREAT GATSBY
- Gaslight Theatre
3%THE ELEPHANT MAN
- Chickasha Community Theatre
3%JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- The Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma
3%THE POLAR EXPRESS
- Rail Events/Warner Brothers
2%BOY MY GREATNESS
- Upstage Theater
2%RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Upstage Theater
2%LITTLE WOMEN
- Storyteller Theatre
2%BEAUTIFUL
- Lyric Theatre
2%THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center
2%THE WONDERFUL WIZARD OF OZ
- Storyteller Theatre OKC
2%JANE AUSTEN'S CHRISTMAS CRACKER
- Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park
2%PERFECT ARRANGEMENT
- 3rd Act Theatre Company
1%SHE KILLS MONSTERS
- Carpenter Square Theatre
1%A SICK DAY FOR AMOS MCGEE
- Oklahoma Children's Theatre
1%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Eric Strimple and Tanner Rippee
- HEATHERS
- Shawnee Little Theatre
10%
Carson Decker
- RAGTIME
- Tulsa Performing Arts Center
10%
Albe El Amm
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre
9%
Mark Randall
- THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- On Stage Woodward
7%
Jason Lynch
- WAITRESS
- The Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma
6%
Mitchelll Laflin
- THE POLAR EXPRESS
- Rail Events/Warner Brothers
5%
Charles Ford
- THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center
5%
Aaron Mooney
- WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME
- Oklahoma City Rep
5%
Chris Porcelli
- REEFER MADNESS
- Theatre Tulsa
4%
Steven Gillmore
- GASLIGHT
- 3rd Act Theatre Company
4%
Justice Wickstrom
- A LITTLE PRINCESS
- Storyteller Theatre
4%
Isaiah Williams
- DEATHTRAP
- Jewel Box Theatre
4%
CW Bardsher
- THE ELEPHANT MAN
- Chickasha Community Theatre
3%
CW Bardsher & Ian Pugh
- THE ELEPHANT MAN
- Chickasha Community Theatre
3%
Mikie Gillmore
- WAIT UNTIL DARK
- 3rd Act Theatre Company
3%
Justice Wickstrom
- JULIUS CAESAR
- Storyteller Theatre
2%
Silent Sky
- BRAYDEN POGSON
- Carpenter Square Theatre
2%
She Kills Monsters
- BRAYDEN POGSON
- Carpenter Square Theatre
2%
Dial M for Murder
- BRAYDEN POGSON
- Carpenter Square Theatre
2%
Justice Wickstrom
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Justice Wickstrom
2%
Mikie Gillmore
- ENCHANTED COTTAGE
- 3rd Act Theatre Company
2%
Justice Wickstrom
- TREASURE ISLAND
- Storyteller Theatre
2%
Ian C. Pugh
- THE ELEPHANT MAN
- Chickasha Community Theatre
1%
Intimate Apparel
- BRAYDEN POGSON
- Carpenter Square Theatre
1%
Mikie Gillmore
- RADIANT VERMIN
- 3rd Act Theatre Company
1%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Jan McDaniel
- OKLAHOMA!
- Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma
16%
Jeff Foresee
- HEATHERS
- Shawnee Little Theatre
11%
Jason Sirois
- CABARET
- Theatre Tulsa Studio
10%
Katelyn Pierce
- THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- On Stage Woodward
10%
Mark Frie
- RAGTIME
- Tulse Performing Arts Center
9%
Laura Himes
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre
9%
Thomas Fosnocht
- THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center
7%
Mandy Jiron
- BEAUTIFUL
- Lyric Theater
6%
Matthew Jones
- STRANGER SINGS!
- The Boom
6%
Lancia Berglan
- TREASURE ISLAND
- Storyteller Theatre
6%
Jordan Andrews
- SIDESHOW
- Upstage Theater
5%
Jordan Andrews
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Pollard Theatre
5%Best Musical CHICAGO
- Lawton Community Theatre
10%THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Lawton Community Theatre
8%WAITRESS
- Lyric theatre okc
7%HEATHERS
- Shawnee Little Theatre
7%OKLAHOMA!
- Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma
7%RAGTIME
- Tulsa Performing Arts Center
5%SECRET GARDEN
- Poteet Theatre
4%RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA
- Shawnee Little Theatre
4%THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre
4%THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- On Stage Woodward
4%CABARET
- Theatre Tulsa
4%TREASURE ISLAND
- Storyteller Theatre
4%STRANGER SINGS!
- The Boom
3%THE POLAR EXPRESS
- Rail Events/Warner Brothers
3%INTO THE WOODS
- Sooner Theatre
3%JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- The Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma
3%THE LION KING KIDS
- On Stage Woodward
2%THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Pollard Theatre
2%BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL
- Lawton Community Theatre
2%MARY POPPINS
- Poteet Theatre
2%PERSEPHONE
- Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park
1%[TITLE OF SHOW]
- Theatre Tulsa
1%BEAUTIFUL
- Lyric Theatre
1%RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Upstage Theater
1%A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- American Theatre Company
1%Best New Play Or Musical A LITTLE PRINCESS
- Storyteller Theatre
18%L. FRANK BAUM'S THE WONDERFUL WIZARD OF OZ
- Storyteller Theatre
17%BROMEO & JULIET
- Theatre Crude
15%MACDEATH!: THE MUSICAL!!
- Theatre Crude
14%SIDE SHOW
- Upstage Theater
12%BOY MY GREATNESS
- Upstage Theater
9%ENCHANTED COTTAGE
- 3rd Act Theatre Company
9%THE PRICE OF PLEASURE
- Theatre Crude
5%Best Performer In A Musical
Dallas Lish
- OKLAHOMA!
- Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma
8%
Hunter Borden
- THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Lawton Community Theatre
7%
Emily Gill
- CHICAGO
- Lawton Community Theatre
7%
Samuel Briggs
- RAGTIME
- Tulsa Performing Arts Center
6%
Ginny Stewart
- HEATHERS
- Shawnee Little Theatre
6%
Alex Mullings
- SECRET GARDEN
- Poteet theatre
5%
Riley Turner
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre
5%
Sierra Posada
- WAITRESS
- Lyric
4%
Sara Draper
- BRIGHT STAR
- Centre Theatre, El Reno
4%
Jessica Carabajal
- STRANGER SINGS!
- The Boom
4%
Will Johnston
- CHICAGO
- Lawton Community Theatre
3%
Annette Barrios-Torres
- OKLAHOMA!
- Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma
3%
James Coplen
- HEATHERS
- Shawnee Little Theatre
3%
Amber Hillhouse
- SIDE SHOW
- Upstage Theater
3%
Jaden Gallop
- CHICAGO
- Lawton Community Theatre
3%
Ed Spinelli
- THE POLAR EXPRESS
- Rail Events/Warner Brothers
3%
Brandon Wheelock
- THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- On Stage Woodward
3%
Maggie Sherman
- RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA
- Shawnee Little Theatre
2%
Elise Stuart
- ALICE IN WONDERLAND
- On Stage Woodward
2%
Jackson Barnes
- THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center
2%
Michael Andreaus
- RAGTIME
- Tulsa Performing Arts Center
2%
Reid Rowland
- MARY POPPINS
- Poteet Theatre
2%
Isaac Hames
- TREASURE ISLAND
- Storyteller Theatre
2%
Daniel Isaac
- TREASURE ISLAND
- Storyteller Theatre
2%
Lee Walter
- ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Lyric Theatre
1%Best Performer In A Play
Melissa Beck
- ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST
- Lawton Community Theatre
10%
Carson Stringham
- ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST
- Lawton Community Theatre
9%
Jett King
- BOY MY GREATNESS
- Upstage Theater
5%
Taylor Reich
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Jewel Box
5%
Annie Funke
- WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME
- Oklahoma City Rep
5%
Desmond Council
- WAITING FOR LEFTY
- OU School Of Drama
5%
Sydney Wehmeyer
- LOVE’S LABOUR’S LOST
- Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park
5%
Kelsey Fisher-Waits
- GASLIGHT
- 3rd Act Theatre Company
4%
Tiffany Tuggle
- CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF
- Jewel Box Theatre
4%
Wil Rogers
- A TERRITORIAL CHRISTMAS CAROL
- The Pollard Theatre
4%
Ariana Sophia
- PETER AND THE STARCATCHER
- Poteet Theatre
3%
Jennifer White
- THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- Liddy Doenges Theatre
3%
Rob May
- THE WONDERFUL WIZARD OF OZ
- Storyteller Theatre
3%
Daniel Thompson
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Storyteller Theatre OKC
3%
Margaret Stall
- THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- Liddy Doenges Theatre
3%
Mikala Nowitsky
- EMMA
- Storyteller Theatre
3%
Ford Filson
- THE ELEPHANT MAN
- Chickasha Community Theatre
2%
Allyson Rose
- BLITHE SPIRIT
- Jewel Box Theatre
2%
Emily Garman
- SILENT SKY
- Carpenter Square Theatre
2%
Terry Veal
- NATIVE GARDENS
- Carpenter Square Theatre
2%
Justice Wickstrom
- JULIUS CAESAR
- Storyteller Theatre
2%
Ford Filson
- ELEPHANT MAN
- Chikasha Community Theater
2%
Cam Taylor
- WAIT UNTIL DARK
- 3rd Act Theatre Company
2%
Jasper Hammer
- THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- Liddy Doenges Theatre
2%
David Burkhart
- RADIANT VERMIN
- 3rd Act Theatre Company
1%Best Play ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST
- Lawton Community Theatre
13%THE GREAT GATSBY
- Gaslight Theatre
7%MISERY
- Shawnee Little Theatre
6%PETER AND THE STARCATCHER
- Poteet Theatre
6%WAITING FOR LEFTY
- OU School Of Drama
6%THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- Liddy Doenges Theatre
5%MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Storyteller Theatre OKC
5%BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL
- Lawton Community Theatre
5%THE WONDERFUL WIZARD OF OZ
- Storyteller Theatre
4%THE GAME'S AFOOT
- Carpenter Square Theatre
4%BOY MY GREATNESS
- Upstage Theater
4%PERFECT ARRANGEMENT
- 3rd Act Theatre Company
3%A LITTLE PRINCESS
- Storyteller Theatre
2%THE ELEPHANT MAN
- Chickasha Community Theatre
2%JANE AUSTEN'S CHRISTMAS CRACKER
- Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park
2%LOVE’S LABOUR’S LOST
- Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park
2%WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME
- Oklahoma City Rep
2%NATIVE GARDENS
- Carpenter Square Theatre
2%THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
- Oklahoma City Rep
2%SHE KILLS MONSTERS
- Carpenter Square Theatre
2%WAIT UNTIL DARK
- 3rd Act Theatre Company
2%THE COMPLETE WORKS OF COMEDY ABRIDGED
- Chickasha Community Theatre
2%BROMEO & JULIET
- Theatre Crude
2%JULIUS CAESAR
- Storyteller Theatre OKC
2%GASLIGHT
- 3rd Act Theatre Company
2%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jason Foreman
- OKLAHOMA!
- The Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma
14%
Robin Vest
- RAGTIME
- Tulsa Performing Arts Center
13%
Maile Hopkins
- HEATHERS
- Shawnee Little Theatre
11%
Ben Hall
- SHE KILLS MONSTERS
- Carpenter Square Theatre
7%
Leanne Henry Wright
- RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA
- Shawnee Little Theatre
6%
Justice Wickstrom
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Storyteller Theatre
6%
Marcus Bilyeu
- THE ELEPHANT MAN
- Chickasha Community Theatre
6%
Robin Vest
- WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME
- Oklahoma City Rep
5%
Randel Wright
- THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center
5%
Christine Jolly & Brittany Atkins
- GASLIGHT
- 3rd Act Theatre Company
4%
Ben Hall
- SILENT SKY
- Carpenter Square Theatre
4%
Ben Hall
- THE GAME'S AFOOT
- Carpenter Square Theatre
3%
Justice Wickstrom
- JULIUS CAESAR
- Storyteller Theatre
3%
Brittany Atkins
- WAIT UNTIL DARK
- 3rd Act Theatre Company
3%
Kimi Moreira
- SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- Show Playhouse
3%
Don Taylor/Brittany Atkins
- WAIT UNTIL DARK
- 3rd Act Theatre Company
2%
Brittany Atkins
- RADIANT VERMIN
- 3rd Act Theatre Company
2%
Brittany Atkins
- MEDEA
- 3rd Act Theatre Company
2%
Ben Hall
- INTIMATE APPAREL
- Carpenter Square Theatre
1%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Anthony Lopez & Timothy Riggs
- THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center
17%
Brenna Wicksttrom
- JULIUS CAESAR
- Storyteller Theatre
10%
Jared Blount
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Pollard Theatre
10%
Sydney “Syd” Cricklin
- WAIT UNTIL DARK
- 3rd Act Theatre Company
10%
Brett Rottmayer
- SIDESHOW
- Upstage Theater
7%
Jimmy Pike
- LOVE’S LABOUR’S LOST
- Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park
6%
Syd Cricklin
- GASLIGHT
- 3rd Act Theatre Company
6%
Justice Wickstrom
- TREASURE ISLAND
- Storyteller Theatre
6%
Justice Wickstrom
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Storyteller Theatre
5%
Rick Allen Lippert
- WOMEN OF A CERTAIN AGE
- Carpenter Square Theatre
4%
Michael Constagliola
- WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME
- Oklahoma City Rep
4%
Rick Allen Lippert
- THE CHILDREN
- Carpenter Square Theatre
4%
Syd Cricklin
- PERFECT ARRANGEMENT
- 3rd Act Theatre Company
3%
Rick Allen Lippert
- THE GAME'S AFOOT
- Carpenter Square Theatre
3%
Rick Allen Lippert
- NATIVE GARDENS
- Carpenter Square Theatre
2%
Edmund Gert
- RADIANT VERMIN
- 3rd Act Theatre Company
2%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Love Mendoza
- THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Lawton Community Theatre
11%
Aubrey Herrin
- HEATHERS
- Shawnee Little Theatre
7%
Michael Kidd
- CHICAGO
- Lawton Community Theatre
6%
James Brown
- CHICAGO
- Lawton Community Theatre
5%
Jackson Barnes
- OKLAHOMA!
- Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma
5%
Jason Bias
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre
5%
Mark Randall
- THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- On Stage Woodward
4%
Robert Young
- RAGTIME
- Tulsa Performing Arts Center
4%
Averey Shaw
- RAGTIME
- Tulsa Performing Arts Center
4%
Aubrey Jo Hoag
- HEATHERS
- Shawnee Little Theatre
4%
Cam Taylor
- THE POLAR EXPRESS
- Rail Events/Warner Brothers
4%
Shannan Bilyeu
- INTO THE WOODS
- Sooner Theatre
4%
Justin Larman
- WAITRESS
- Lyric Theater
4%
Lance Overdorff
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Shawnee Little Theatre
3%
Andy Paden
- A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Sooner Theatre
2%
Sierra Sikes
- OKLAHOMA!
- Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma
2%
Taylor Reich
- MARY POPPINS
- Poteet Theatre
2%
Maggie Sherman
- HEATHERS
- Shawnee Little Theatre
2%
Savannah Sipe
- TREASURE ISLAND
- Storyteller Theatre
2%
Joel Stephens
- OKLAHOMA!
- Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma
2%
Madison Green
- CABARET
- Theatre Tulsa
2%
Maurice Quintel
- TREASURE ISLAND
- Storyteller Theatre
2%
Lyn Cramer
- OKLAHOMA!
- Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma
2%
Trinity Snodgrass
- THE POLAR EXPRESS
- Railway Productions
2%
Delaney Shae
- THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center
2%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Thomas Knight
- ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST
- Lawton Community Theatre
15%
Buck Blume
- WAITING FOR LEFTY
- OU School Of Drama
6%
Emily Garman
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Storyteller Theatre
5%
Tim Jolly
- A LITTLE PRINCESS
- Storyteller Theatre OKC
5%
Ronn Burton
- INTIMATE APPAREL
- Carpenter Square Theatre
5%
Angela Lux
- EMMA
- Storyteller Theatre
4%
Naomi Love
- JANE AUSTEN'S CHRISTMAS CRACKER
- Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park
4%
Holly McNatt
- COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED)
- Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park
4%
Riley Samuel
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Jewel box
4%
Dan Critchfield
- THE ELEPHANT MAN
- Chickasha Community Theatre
3%
Don Taylor
- GASLIGHT
- 3rd Act Theatre Company
3%
Taylor Loomis
- EMMA
- Storyteller Theatre
3%
Amethyst Miller
- THE PRICE OF PLEASURE
- Theatre Crude
2%
David Burkhart
- THE ELEPHANT MAN
- Chickasha Community Theatre
2%
Isaac Hames
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Storyteller Theatre OKC
2%
Jordan Dahl
- WAITING FOR LEFTY
- OU School Of Drama
2%
Holly McNatt
- BROMEO & JULIET
- Theatre Crude
2%
Mikala Novitsky
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Storyteller Theatre
2%
Michelle Swink
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Storyteller Theatre OKC
2%
Ed Spinelli
- BLITHE SPIRIT
- Jewel Box Theatre
2%
Keegan Zimmerman
- THE PRICE OF PLEASURE
- Theatre Crude
2%
Tristan O'Hara
- NATIVE GARDENS
- Carpenter Square Theatre
2%
Tawny Hacker
- BLITHE SPIRIT
- Jewel Box Theatre
2%
Harry Ford
- WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME
- Oklahoma City Rep
1%
Tim Jolly
- DEATHTRAP
- Jewel Box Theatre
1%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production THE WONDERFUL WIZARD OF OZ
- Storyteller Theatre OKC
13%THE LION KING KIDS
- On Stage Woodward
13%A LITTLE PRINCESS
- Storyteller Theatre
12%GUYS & DOLLS
- Next Gen PAC
11%THELMA GAYLORD ACADEMY
- Lyric
11%LITTLE WOMEN
- Storyteller Theatre
10%A SICK DAY FOR AMOS MCGEE
- Oklahoma Children's Theatre
7%SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- Show Playhouse
7%STOP, BULLY!
- Tulsa Opera
5%TREASURE ISLAND
- Storyteller Theatre
4%SILENT SKY
- Carpenter Square Theatre
4%STORYTELLER THEATER
- Storyteller Theater
3%Favorite Local Theatre
Lawton Community Theatre
19%
Shawnee Little Theatre
10%
On Stage Woodward
5%
The Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma
5%
Theatre Tulsa
5%
Tulsa Performing Arts Center
4%
Storyteller Theatre OKC
4%
Poteet Theatre
4%
Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre
4%
Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma
3%
Sooner Theatre
3%
3rd Act Theatre Company
3%
Upstage Theater
3%
Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park
3%
Chickasha Community Theatre
3%
The Boom
3%
World Stage Theatre
2%
Carpenter Square Theatre
2%
Storyteller Theatre
2%
The Jewel Box Theater
2%
Theatre Crude
2%
Town & Gown Theatre
1%
Lyric Theatre
1%
Oklahoma City Rep
1%
The Pollard Theatre
1%
